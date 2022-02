Generate a node binary package

Install

$ npm install -g node-bin-gen

Use

$ node-bin-gen version [pre]

Use a pre version if you're testing.

How it works

Warning: requires npm@>=3 to install the generated packages globally!

This package generates a node package, and all of the node-{os}-{cpu} packages, which are installed by the main metapackage (and as a hack, added to the package.json of node at install time as a dependency to keep npm from marking it extraneous..

License

ISC