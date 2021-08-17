A pure JavaScript implementation of large-integer math, capable of performing useful-sized (512-bit, 1024-bit) RSA encryption. Packaged to also be used in a node environment.

This library is a packaging of the original code from Tom Wu. The original files are available in the original/ folder or on his site.

Updated for the 1.2 release as well as the 1.3 release of jsrsasign.

This Fork

Native Node hashing algorithms are used in place of the original pure JavaScript ones. Buffers are used as input and output instead of strings. Still need to convert to Buffers all the way through.

Install

Using NPM, installing is as easy as: npm install node-bignumber

Usage

For help on using this in node.js, have a look at the tests. Here is a simple example on how to generate a new key and use it to encrypt/decrypt a message.

var rsa = require ( "bigint" ); var key = new rsa.Key(); var message = "All your bases are belong to us." ; console .log( "Message:

" +message+ "

" ); key.generate( 1024 , "10001" ); console .log( "Key:

" ); console .log( "n:" + key.n.toString( 16 )); console .log( "e:" + key.e.toString( 16 )); console .log( "d:" + key.d.toString( 16 )); console .log( "

" ); var encrypted = key.encrypt(message); console .log( "Encrypted:

" + rsa.linebrk(encrypted, 64 ) + "

" ); var decrypted = key.decrypt(encrypted); console .log( "Decrypted:" + rsa.linebrk(decrypted, 64 ) + "

" );

Documentation

The original documentation is available at http://www-cs-students.stanford.edu/~tjw/jsbn/.

License

Copyright (c) 2003-2005 Tom Wu All Rights Reserved.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software. THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS-IS" AND WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS, IMPLIED OR OTHERWISE, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY WARRANTY OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE.

IN NO EVENT SHALL TOM WU BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, INDIRECT OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, OR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER RESULTING FROM LOSS OF USE, DATA OR PROFITS, WHETHER OR NOT ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF DAMAGE, AND ON ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE USE OR PERFORMANCE OF THIS SOFTWARE.

In addition, the following condition applies:

All redistributions must retain an intact copy of this copyright notice and disclaimer.

Licensing For Code used in rsa.js

rsasign-1.2.js (c) 2012 Kenji Urushima | kjur.github.com/jsrsasign/license

rsa-sign.js - adding signing functions to RSAKey class.

version: 1.2.1 (08 May 2012)

Copyright (c) 2010-2012 Kenji Urushima (kenji.urushima@gmail.com)

This software is licensed under the terms of the MIT License. http://kjur.github.com/jsrsasign/license/

The above copyright and license notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.