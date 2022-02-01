Download images from remote URLs or use local images and encode/decode them to Base64 string or Buffer object
npm i node-base64-image --save
const base64 = require('node-base64-image');
// or
import {encode, decode} from 'node-base64-image';
// encoding a jpg to base64
const url = 'https://example.com/test.jpg';
const options = {
string: true,
headers: {
"User-Agent": "my-app"
}
};
// writing to file named 'example.jpg'
const image = await encode(url, options);
await decode(image, { fname: 'example', ext: 'jpg' });
// writing to a sub-directory
// after creating a directory called 'photos'
const image = await encode(url, options);
await decode(image, { fname: './photos/example', ext: 'jpg' });
