Download images from remote URLs or use local images and encode/decode them to Base64 string or Buffer object

Installation

npm i node-base64-image --save

Usage

const base64 = require ( 'node-base64-image' ); import {encode, decode} from 'node-base64-image' ;

Examples

const url = 'https://example.com/test.jpg' ; const options = { string : true , headers : { "User-Agent" : "my-app" } }; const image = await encode(url, options); await decode(image, { fname : 'example' , ext : 'jpg' }); const image = await encode(url, options); await decode(image, { fname : './photos/example' , ext : 'jpg' });

