Readme

node-bandwidth

Deprecation Notice

This project is deprecated. Please go to https://github.com/bandwidth/node-voice or https://github.com/bandwidth/node-messaging for using Bandwidth's voice and messaging APIs.

npm version Build Status dependencies Known Vulnerabilities

A Node.js client library for Bandwidth's Communications Platform

API Documentation

The API documentation is located at dev.bandwidth.com/ap-docs/

Full SDK Reference

The Full API Reference is available either as an interactive site or as a single Markdown file:

Installing the SDK

node-bandwidth is available on NPM:

npm install --save node-bandwidth

Supported Versions

node-bandwidth should work on all versions of node newer than 6.0.0. However, due to the rapid development in the Node and npm environment, we can only provide support on LTS versions of Node

VersionSupport Level
< 6Unsupported
6-12Supported
> 12N/A

Release Notes

VersionNotes
3.0.0Dropped support for node versions less than 6
3.0.2Updated the URL used for Bandwidth's V2 Messaging

Client initialization

All interaction with the API is done through a client Object. The client constructor takes an Object containing configuration options. The following options are supported:

Field nameDescriptionDefault valueRequired
userIdYour Bandwidth user IDundefinedYes
apiTokenYour API tokenundefinedYes
apiSecretYour API secretundefinedYes
baseUrlThe Bandwidth API URLhttps://api.catapult.inetwork.comNo

To initialize the client object, provide your API credentials which can be found on your account page in the portal.

var Bandwidth = require("node-bandwidth");

var client = new Bandwidth({
    userId    : "YOUR_USER_ID", // <-- note, this is not the same as the username you used to login to the portal
    apiToken  : "YOUR_API_TOKEN",
    apiSecret : "YOUR_API_SECRET"
});

Your client object is now ready to use the API.

Callbacks or Promises

All functions of the client object take an optional Node.js style (err, result) callback, and also return a Promise. That way if you want to use Promises in your application, you don't have to wrap the SDK with a Promise library. You can simply do things like this:

Promise style

client.Message.send({
    from : "+12345678901", // This must be a Catapult number on your account
    to   : "+12345678902",
    text : "Hello world."
})
.then(function(message) {
    console.log("Message sent with ID " + message.id);
})
.catch(function(err) {
    console.log(err.message);
});

If you're not into that kind of thing you can also do things the "old fashioned" callback way:

Callback style

client.Message.send({
    from : "+12345678901", // This must be a Catapult number on your account
    to   : "+12345678902",
    text : "Hello world."
}, function(err, message) {
    if (err) {
        console.log(err);
        return;
    }
    console.log("Message sent with ID " + message.id);
});

Using Messaging V2 API

Both callback and promise styles are supported

// First you should create and application on Bandwidth Dashboard
var dashboardAuth = {
    accountId    : "accountId",
    userName     : "userName",
    password     : "password",
    subaccountId : "subaccountId"
};

client.v2.Message.createMessagingApplication(dashboardAuth, {
    name: "My Messaging App",
    callbackUrl: "http://my-callback",
    locationName: "My Location",
    smsOptions: {
        enabled: true,
        tollFreeEnabled: true
    },
    mmsOptions: {
        enabled: true
    }
}).then(function (application) {
    // application.applicationId contains id of created dashboard application
    // application.locationId contains id of location

    // Now you should reserve 1 ore more numbers on  Bandwidth Dashboard
    return client.v2.Message.searchAndOrderNumbers(dashboardAuth, application, new client.AreaCodeSearchAndOrderNumbersQuery({areaCode: "910", quantity: 1}))
        .then(function (numbers) {
            // Now you can send messages using these numbers
            return client.v2.Message.send({from: numbers[0], to: ["+12345678901", "+12345678902"], text: "Hello", applicationId: application.applicationId});
        });
});

Providing feedback

For current discussions on 2.0 please see the 2.0 issues section on GitHub. To start a new topic on 2.0, please open an issue and use the 2.0 tag. Your feedback is greatly appreciated!

