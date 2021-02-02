Deprecation Notice
This project is deprecated. Please go to https://github.com/bandwidth/node-voice or https://github.com/bandwidth/node-messaging for using Bandwidth's voice and messaging APIs.
A Node.js client library for Bandwidth's Communications Platform
The API documentation is located at dev.bandwidth.com/ap-docs/
The Full API Reference is available either as an interactive site or as a single Markdown file:
node-bandwidth is available on NPM:
npm install --save node-bandwidth
node-bandwidth should work on all versions of node newer than
6.0.0. However, due to the rapid development in the Node and npm environment, we can only provide support on LTS versions of Node
|Version
|Support Level
|< 6
|Unsupported
|6-12
|Supported
|> 12
|N/A
|Version
|Notes
|3.0.0
|Dropped support for node versions less than 6
|3.0.2
|Updated the URL used for Bandwidth's V2 Messaging
All interaction with the API is done through a
client Object. The client constructor takes an Object containing configuration options. The following options are supported:
|Field name
|Description
|Default value
|Required
userId
|Your Bandwidth user ID
undefined
|Yes
apiToken
|Your API token
undefined
|Yes
apiSecret
|Your API secret
undefined
|Yes
baseUrl
|The Bandwidth API URL
https://api.catapult.inetwork.com
|No
To initialize the client object, provide your API credentials which can be found on your account page in the portal.
var Bandwidth = require("node-bandwidth");
var client = new Bandwidth({
userId : "YOUR_USER_ID", // <-- note, this is not the same as the username you used to login to the portal
apiToken : "YOUR_API_TOKEN",
apiSecret : "YOUR_API_SECRET"
});
Your
client object is now ready to use the API.
All functions of the client object take an optional Node.js style
(err, result) callback, and also return a Promise. That way if you want to use Promises in your application, you don't have to wrap the SDK with a Promise library. You can simply do things like this:
client.Message.send({
from : "+12345678901", // This must be a Catapult number on your account
to : "+12345678902",
text : "Hello world."
})
.then(function(message) {
console.log("Message sent with ID " + message.id);
})
.catch(function(err) {
console.log(err.message);
});
If you're not into that kind of thing you can also do things the "old fashioned" callback way:
client.Message.send({
from : "+12345678901", // This must be a Catapult number on your account
to : "+12345678902",
text : "Hello world."
}, function(err, message) {
if (err) {
console.log(err);
return;
}
console.log("Message sent with ID " + message.id);
});
Both callback and promise styles are supported
// First you should create and application on Bandwidth Dashboard
var dashboardAuth = {
accountId : "accountId",
userName : "userName",
password : "password",
subaccountId : "subaccountId"
};
client.v2.Message.createMessagingApplication(dashboardAuth, {
name: "My Messaging App",
callbackUrl: "http://my-callback",
locationName: "My Location",
smsOptions: {
enabled: true,
tollFreeEnabled: true
},
mmsOptions: {
enabled: true
}
}).then(function (application) {
// application.applicationId contains id of created dashboard application
// application.locationId contains id of location
// Now you should reserve 1 ore more numbers on Bandwidth Dashboard
return client.v2.Message.searchAndOrderNumbers(dashboardAuth, application, new client.AreaCodeSearchAndOrderNumbersQuery({areaCode: "910", quantity: 1}))
.then(function (numbers) {
// Now you can send messages using these numbers
return client.v2.Message.send({from: numbers[0], to: ["+12345678901", "+12345678902"], text: "Hello", applicationId: application.applicationId});
});
});
For current discussions on 2.0 please see the 2.0 issues section on GitHub. To start a new topic on 2.0, please open an issue and use the
2.0 tag. Your feedback is greatly appreciated!