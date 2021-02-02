Deprecation Notice This project is deprecated. Please go to https://github.com/bandwidth/node-voice or https://github.com/bandwidth/node-messaging for using Bandwidth's voice and messaging APIs.

A Node.js client library for Bandwidth's Communications Platform

API Documentation

The API documentation is located at dev.bandwidth.com/ap-docs/

The Full API Reference is available either as an interactive site or as a single Markdown file:

Installing the SDK

node-bandwidth is available on NPM:

npm install --save node-bandwidth

Supported Versions

node-bandwidth should work on all versions of node newer than 6.0.0 . However, due to the rapid development in the Node and npm environment, we can only provide support on LTS versions of Node

Version Support Level < 6 Unsupported 6-12 Supported > 12 N/A

Release Notes

Version Notes 3.0.0 Dropped support for node versions less than 6 3.0.2 Updated the URL used for Bandwidth's V2 Messaging

Client initialization

All interaction with the API is done through a client Object. The client constructor takes an Object containing configuration options. The following options are supported:

Field name Description Default value Required userId Your Bandwidth user ID undefined Yes apiToken Your API token undefined Yes apiSecret Your API secret undefined Yes baseUrl The Bandwidth API URL https://api.catapult.inetwork.com No

To initialize the client object, provide your API credentials which can be found on your account page in the portal.

var Bandwidth = require ( "node-bandwidth" ); var client = new Bandwidth({ userId : "YOUR_USER_ID" , apiToken : "YOUR_API_TOKEN" , apiSecret : "YOUR_API_SECRET" });

Your client object is now ready to use the API.

Callbacks or Promises

All functions of the client object take an optional Node.js style (err, result) callback, and also return a Promise. That way if you want to use Promises in your application, you don't have to wrap the SDK with a Promise library. You can simply do things like this:

Promise style

client.Message.send({ from : "+12345678901" , to : "+12345678902" , text : "Hello world." }) .then( function ( message ) { console .log( "Message sent with ID " + message.id); }) .catch( function ( err ) { console .log(err.message); });

If you're not into that kind of thing you can also do things the "old fashioned" callback way:

Callback style

client.Message.send({ from : "+12345678901" , to : "+12345678902" , text : "Hello world." }, function ( err, message ) { if (err) { console .log(err); return ; } console .log( "Message sent with ID " + message.id); });

Using Messaging V2 API

Both callback and promise styles are supported

var dashboardAuth = { accountId : "accountId" , userName : "userName" , password : "password" , subaccountId : "subaccountId" }; client.v2.Message.createMessagingApplication(dashboardAuth, { name : "My Messaging App" , callbackUrl : "http://my-callback" , locationName : "My Location" , smsOptions : { enabled : true , tollFreeEnabled : true }, mmsOptions : { enabled : true } }).then( function ( application ) { return client.v2.Message.searchAndOrderNumbers(dashboardAuth, application, new client.AreaCodeSearchAndOrderNumbersQuery({ areaCode : "910" , quantity : 1 })) .then( function ( numbers ) { return client.v2.Message.send({ from : numbers[ 0 ], to : [ "+12345678901" , "+12345678902" ], text : "Hello" , applicationId : application.applicationId}); }); });

Providing feedback