install

npm install node-balanced

example 1

lets say you have

{ @hello 1 { a { } } @ hello 2 { a { } } @ hello 3 { a { } } }

and you would like to replace the @hello block easily, balanced allows you to do this

var balanced = require ( 'node-balanced' ); balanced.replacements({ source : source, head : /@hello \d \{/ , open : '{' , close : '}' , balance : false , exceptions : false , replace : function ( source, head, tail ) { return head + source + tail; } });

this is a simple and efficient way to make balanced replacements, without a parser.

example 2

lets say you have some bad html but the html you're trying to match is valid you could do this

balanced.matches({ source : html, head : /<div[^>]*class="[^"]*myclassname[^"]*"[^>]*>/ , open : /<div[^>]*>/ , close : '</div>' });

matching

you can get balanced matches by doing the following

var balanced = require ( 'node-balanced' ); balanced.matches({ source : source, head : /@hello \d \{/ , open : '{' , close : '}' , balance : false , exceptions : false ignore : [] });

multiple head/open/close

you can match multiple head/open/close efficiently by doing this

var isBalanced = balanced.matches({ source : '{[({)]}}' , open : [ '{' , '[' , '(' ], close : [ '}' , ']' , ')' ], balance : true });

ignore

ignore is supported by the matches and replacements methods, this is very useful for something like not matching inside of comments

var blockComments = balanced.matches({ source : source, open : '/*' , close : '*/' }), singleLineComments = balanced.getRangesForMatch(source, /^\s*\/\/.+$/gim); balanced.matches({ source : source, head : /@hello \d \{/ , open : '{' , close : '}' , ignore : Array .prototype.concat.call([], blockComments, singleLineComments), replace : function ( source, head, tail ) { return head + source + tail; } });

advanced

in this example we have code and we want to avoid replacing text thats inside of the multiline/singleline comments, and quotes

{ @hello 1 { a { } } @ hello 3 { a { } } // @ hello 4 {} } var hello = "@ hello 5 {}";

with balanced you can do this

function getQuoteRanges ( string, ignore ) { var quotes = balanced.getRangesForMatch(string, new RegExp ( '\'|"' , 'g' )); if (ignore) { quotes = balanced.rangesWithout(quotes, ignore); } var currect = null , ranges = []; quotes.forEach( function ( quote ) { if (currect && currect.match === quote.match) { ranges.push({ index : currect.index, length : quote.index - currect.index + 1 }); currect = null ; } else if (!currect) { currect = quote; } }); return ranges; } var blockComments = balanced.matches({ source : string, open : '/*' , close : '*/' }), singleLineComments = balanced.getRangesForMatch(string, /^\s*\/\/.+$/gim), ignores = Array .prototype.concat.call([], blockComments, singleLineComments), quotes = getQuoteRanges(string, ignores); ignores = balanced.rangesWithout(ignores, quotes); ignores = ignores.concat(quotes); balanced.matches({ source : string, head : /@hello \d \{/ , open : '{' , close : '}' , ignore : ignores });

as you can see by using these principles you can accomplish this kind of stuff easily