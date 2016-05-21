openbase logo
Readme

Balanced.js Build Status

balanced string matching, and replacing.

install

npm install node-balanced

example 1

lets say you have

{
    @hello 1 {
        a {
        }
    }
    @hello 2 {
        a {
        }
    }
    @hello 3 {
        a {
        }
    }
}

and you would like to replace the @hello block easily, balanced allows you to do this

var balanced = require('node-balanced');

balanced.replacements({
    source: source,
    head: /@hello \d \{/, // optional (defalut: open)
    open: '{',
    close: '}',
    balance: false, // optional (default: false)
    exceptions: false, // optional (default: false)
    replace: function (source, head, tail) {
        return head + source + tail;
    }
});

this is a simple and efficient way to make balanced replacements, without a parser.

example 2

lets say you have some bad html but the html you're trying to match is valid you could do this

balanced.matches({
    source: html,
    head: /<div[^>]*class="[^"]*myclassname[^"]*"[^>]*>/,
    open: /<div[^>]*>/,
    close: '</div>'
});

matching

you can get balanced matches by doing the following

var balanced = require('node-balanced');

balanced.matches({
    source: source,
    head: /@hello \d \{/, // optional (defalut: open)
    open: '{',
    close: '}',
    balance: false, // optional (default: false) when set to true it will return `null` when there is an error
    exceptions: false // optional (default: false),
    ignore: [] // array of ignore ranges/matches
});

multiple head/open/close

you can match multiple head/open/close efficiently by doing this

var isBalanced = balanced.matches({
    source: '{[({)]}}',
    open: ['{', '[', '('],
    close: ['}', ']', ')'],
    balance: true
});

ignore

ignore is supported by the matches and replacements methods, this is very useful for something like not matching inside of comments

var blockComments = balanced.matches({source: source, open: '/*', close: '*/'}),
    singleLineComments = balanced.getRangesForMatch(source, /^\s*\/\/.+$/gim);

balanced.matches({
    source: source,
    head: /@hello \d \{/,
    open: '{',
    close: '}',
    ignore: Array.prototype.concat.call([], blockComments, singleLineComments),
    replace: function (source, head, tail) {
        return head + source + tail;
    }
});

advanced

in this example we have code and we want to avoid replacing text thats inside of the multiline/singleline comments, and quotes

{
    @hello 1 {
        a {
        }
    }
/*
    @hello 2 {
        a {
        }
    }
*/
    @hello 3 {
        a {
        }
    }
// @hello 4 {}
}

var hello = "@hello 5 {}";

with balanced you can do this

// returns quote ranges with option ignore filter
function getQuoteRanges (string, ignore) {
    var quotes = balanced.getRangesForMatch(string, new RegExp('\'|"', 'g'));
    
    // filter out ingored ranges
    if (ignore) {
        quotes = balanced.rangesWithout(quotes, ignore);
    }

    var currect = null,
        ranges = [];

    quotes.forEach(function (quote) {
        if (currect && currect.match === quote.match) {
                ranges.push({
                    index: currect.index,
                    length: quote.index - currect.index + 1
                });
                currect = null;
        } else if (!currect) {
            currect = quote;
        }
    });

    return ranges;
}

var blockComments = balanced.matches({source: string, open: '/*', close: '*/'}),
    singleLineComments = balanced.getRangesForMatch(string, /^\s*\/\/.+$/gim),
    ignores = Array.prototype.concat.call([], blockComments, singleLineComments),
    quotes = getQuoteRanges(string, ignores);

// remove ignores inside of quotes
ignores = balanced.rangesWithout(ignores, quotes);

// optional ignore code inside of quotes
ignores = ignores.concat(quotes);

// run your matches or replacements method
balanced.matches({
    source: string,
    head: /@hello \d \{/,
    open: '{',
    close: '}',
    ignore: ignores
});

as you can see by using these principles you can accomplish this kind of stuff easily

