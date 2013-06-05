Extending the array object for Node.js, to provide more methods and features to operate array object.

Installation

Using NPM utility to install module directly:

npm install node-array

Documentation

node-array provided many easy-use methods for Array object.

Asynchronous version of forEach() to avoid blocking by traversing array.

Example

var Array = require ( 'node-array' ); var a = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]; a.forEachAsync( function ( element, index, arr ) { console .log(element); }, function ( ) { console .log( 'complete' ); });

Simulate "break" statement of For-Loop:

var Array = require ( 'node-array' ); var a = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]; a.forEachAsync( function ( element, index, arr ) { console .log(element); if (element == 3 ) return false ; }, function ( ) { console .log( 'complete' ); });

Simulate "continue" statement of For-Loop:

var Array = require ( 'node-array' ); var a = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]; a.forEachAsync( function ( element, index, arr, next ) { console .log(element); setTimeout( function ( ) { next(); }, 1000 ); return true ; }, function ( ) { console .log( 'complete' ); });

Process all of items of array object in parallel.

Example

var Array = require ( 'node-array' ); var a = []; for ( var i = 0 ; i < 1000 ; i++) { a.push(i+ 1 ); } a.parallel( 50 , function ( element, index, arr, complete ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { console .log(element); complete(); }, Math .round( Math .random() * 1000 )); }, function ( ) { console .log( 'complete' ); });

In the Browser

node-array can be used in the browser:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "node-array.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > var a = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]; a.forEachAsync( function ( element, index, arr ) { console .log(element); }, function ( ) { console .log( 'complete' ); }); </ script >

License

Licensed under the MIT License

Authors

Copyright(c) 2012 Fred Chien <cfsghost@gmail.com>