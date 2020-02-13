A node module for interacting with an Apple TV (4th-generation or later) over the Media Remote Protocol.
node-appletv is a
node.js implementation of the Media Remote Protocol which shipped with the 4th-generation Apple TV. This is the protocol that the Apple TV remote app uses, so this should enable the creation of an Apple TV remote app for various platforms. It can also be used in a
homebridge plugin to connect Apple TV events to HomeKit and vice versa.
node-appletv can be used as a standalone command line application, or as a module in your own node app. Keep reading for installation and usage instructions.
Developer documentation for
node-appletv can be found here.
# Install
$ npm install -g node-appletv
# Display built-in help
$ appletv --help
The
appletv cli supports several commands, such as:
pair: Scans for Apple TVs on the local network and initiates the pairing process
command <command>: Execute a command on an Apple TV (play, pause, menu, volume, wake, suspend, etc.)
state: Logs state changes from an Apple TV (now playing info)
queue: Requests the current playback queue from an Apple TV
artwork: Requests the current now playing artwork from an Apple TV
messages: Logs all raw messages from an Apple TV
help <command>: Get help for a specific command
$ npm install --save node-appletv
node-appletv makes heavy use of Promises. All functions, except for the observe functions, return Promises.
import { scan } from 'node-appletv';
let devices = await scan();
// devices is an array of AppleTV objects
let device = devices[0];
await device.openConnection();
let callback = await device.pair();
// the pin is provided onscreen from the Apple TV
await callback(pin);
// you're paired!
let credentials = device.credentials.toString();
console.log(credentials);
import { scan, parseCredentials, NowPlayingInfo } from 'node-appletv';
// see example above for how to get the credentials string
let credentials = parseCredentials(credentialsString);
let devices = await scan(uniqueIdentifier)[]
let device = devices[0];
await device.openConnection(credentials);
// you're connected!
// press menu
await device.sendKeyCommand(AppleTV.Key.Menu);
console.log("Sent a menu command!");
// monitor now playing info
device.on('nowPlaying', (info: NowPlayingInfo) => {
console.log(info.toString());
});
The
uniqueIdentifier is advertised by each Apple TV via Bonjour. Use an app like Bonjour Browser to find it. The identifier is also the first value in the string value of the
Credentials object.
See homebridge-theater-mode for a more practical use of this module.
node-appletv is written in Typescript. Edit files in the
src directory and then run
npm link to clean, build, and create the symlinks to use the library and cli.
node-appletv would not have been possible without the work of these people:
You can find me on Twitter @evandcoleman
Distributed under the MIT license. See
LICENSE for more information.