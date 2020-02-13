A node module for interacting with an Apple TV (4th-generation or later) over the Media Remote Protocol.

Overview

node-appletv is a node.js implementation of the Media Remote Protocol which shipped with the 4th-generation Apple TV. This is the protocol that the Apple TV remote app uses, so this should enable the creation of an Apple TV remote app for various platforms. It can also be used in a homebridge plugin to connect Apple TV events to HomeKit and vice versa. node-appletv can be used as a standalone command line application, or as a module in your own node app. Keep reading for installation and usage instructions.

Documentation

Developer documentation for node-appletv can be found here.

Usage

As a standalone cli

$ npm install -g node-appletv $ appletv -- help

The appletv cli supports several commands, such as:

pair : Scans for Apple TVs on the local network and initiates the pairing process

command <command> : Execute a command on an Apple TV (play, pause, menu, volume, wake, suspend, etc.)

state : Logs state changes from an Apple TV (now playing info)

queue : Requests the current playback queue from an Apple TV

artwork : Requests the current now playing artwork from an Apple TV

messages : Logs all raw messages from an Apple TV

help <command> : Get help for a specific command

As a node module

$ npm install --save node-appletv

node-appletv makes heavy use of Promises. All functions, except for the observe functions, return Promises.

Examples

Scan for Apple TVs and pair

import { scan } from 'node-appletv' ; let devices = await scan(); let device = devices[ 0 ]; await device.openConnection(); let callback = await device.pair(); await callback(pin); let credentials = device.credentials.toString(); console .log(credentials);

Connect to a paired Apple TV

import { scan, parseCredentials, NowPlayingInfo } from 'node-appletv' ; let credentials = parseCredentials(credentialsString); let devices = await scan(uniqueIdentifier)[] let device = devices[ 0 ]; await device.openConnection(credentials); await device.sendKeyCommand(AppleTV.Key.Menu); console .log( "Sent a menu command!" ); device.on( 'nowPlaying' , ( info: NowPlayingInfo ) => { console .log(info.toString()); });

The uniqueIdentifier is advertised by each Apple TV via Bonjour. Use an app like Bonjour Browser to find it. The identifier is also the first value in the string value of the Credentials object.

See homebridge-theater-mode for a more practical use of this module.

Development

node-appletv is written in Typescript. Edit files in the src directory and then run npm link to clean, build, and create the symlinks to use the library and cli.

Acknowledgments

node-appletv would not have been possible without the work of these people:

You can find me on Twitter @evandcoleman