A Node.js module for Apple In-App-Purchase receipt validation for iOS.

Changes

See CHANGELOG

Debug Logging

The module can optionally turn on verbose debug log.

In order to enable the verbose logging, give the following to .config() :

var appleReceiptVerify = require ( 'node-apple-receipt-verify' ); appleReceiptVerify.config({ verbose : true });

Methods

Initializes module. Can be called more than once to reconfigure module.

options: supports following keys:

secret [string] [optional] - Apple shared secret (See it in iTunes Connect: Go to My Apps > (select your app) > In-App Purchases > View or generate a shared secret) [required]

[string] [optional] - Apple shared secret (See it in iTunes Connect: Go to My Apps > (select your app) > In-App Purchases > View or generate a shared secret) [required] verbose [boolean] [optional] - verbose logging switch, false by default. [optional]

[boolean] [optional] - verbose logging switch, by default. [optional] environment [array of strings] [optional] - defines environments used for receipt validation on Apple servers. Supported environments: 'sandbox', 'production'. The sequence is important. Defaults to ['production'] .

[array of strings] [optional] - defines environments used for receipt validation on Apple servers. Supported environments: 'sandbox', 'production'. The sequence is important. Defaults to . ignoreExpiredError [boolean] [optional] - if true, then does not return error if receipt is expired. Default is false.

[boolean] [optional] - if true, then does not return error if receipt is expired. Default is false. ignoreExpired [boolean] [optional] - if true , then expired purchases are skipped. Defaults to true .

[boolean] [optional] - if , then expired purchases are skipped. Defaults to . extended [boolean] [optional] - if true , then purchases contains extended information. Defaults to false . (since v1.1.1)

[boolean] [optional] - if , then purchases contains extended information. Defaults to . (since v1.1.1) excludeOldTransactions [boolean] [optional] - If value is true, response includes only the latest renewal transaction for any subscriptions (Apple Documentation).

Returns current global config.

Validates an in-app-purchase receipt.

options: supports keys:

receipt [required] - base64 encoded receipt.

[required] - base64 encoded receipt. device [optional] - iOS vendor identifier. NOTE: [deprecated]

You can also add options passed to config() , they override default options.

callback [optional]: receives error or list of purchased products embedded in receipt.

The purchased products list has structure:

[ { bundleId: < string >, transactionId: < string >, productId: < string >, purchaseDate: < number >, quantity: < number >, *expirationDate: < number >, *isTrialPeriod: < boolean >, *isInIntroOfferPeriod: < boolean >, *environment: < string >, *originalPurchaseDate: < number >, *applicationVersion: < string >, *originalApplicationVersion: < string > }, ... ]

Usage

const appleReceiptVerify = require ( 'node-apple-receipt-verify' ); appleReceiptVerify.config({ secret : "1234567890abcdef1234567890abcdef" , environment : [ 'sandbox' ] }); appleReceiptVerify.validate({ receipt : appleReceipt, device : '438498A7-4850-41DB-BCBE-4E1756378E39' }, (err, products) => { if (err) { return console .error(err); } }); appleReceiptVerify.validate({ receipt : appleReceipt }, (err, products) => { if (err) { return console .error(err); } }); try { const products = await appleReceiptVerify.validate({ receipt : appleReceipt, device : '438498A7-4850-41DB-BCBE-4E1756378E39' }); } catch (e) { if (e instanceof appleReceiptVerify.EmptyError) { } else if (e instanceof appleReceiptVerify.ServiceUnavailableError) { } } appleReceiptVerify.validate({ receipt : appleReceipt, device : '438498A7-4850-41DB-BCBE-4E1756378E39' , environment : [ 'sandbox' ] }, (err, products) => { if (err) { return console .error(err); } });

Errors

Errors can have additional optional properties:

isRetryable (bool) - true if Apple service recommends to retry request a bit more later.

appleStatus (number) - status returned by Apple validation service.

Special errors

EmptyError - returned in case of receipt without purchase

const appleReceiptVerify = require ( 'node-apple-receipt-verify' ); const EmptyError = appleReceiptVerify.EmptyError;

ServiceUnavailableError - returned when Apple validation service returned, e.g: 503, etc.

You can retry request later.

Author

Siarhei Ladzeika < sergey.ladeiko@gmail.com >

LICENSE

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details