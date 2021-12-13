A Node.js module for Apple In-App-Purchase receipt validation for iOS.
See CHANGELOG
The module can optionally turn on verbose debug log.
In order to enable the verbose logging, give the following to
.config():
var appleReceiptVerify = require('node-apple-receipt-verify');
appleReceiptVerify.config({
verbose: true
});
Initializes module. Can be called more than once to reconfigure module.
options: supports following keys:
secret [string] [optional] - Apple shared secret (See it in iTunes Connect: Go to My Apps > (select your app) > In-App Purchases > View or generate a shared secret) [required]
verbose [boolean] [optional] - verbose logging switch,
false by default. [optional]
environment [array of strings] [optional] - defines environments used for receipt validation on Apple servers. Supported environments: 'sandbox', 'production'. The sequence is important. Defaults to
['production'].
ignoreExpiredError [boolean] [optional] - if true, then does not return error if receipt is expired. Default is false.
ignoreExpired [boolean] [optional] - if
true, then expired purchases are skipped. Defaults to
true.
extended [boolean] [optional] - if
true, then purchases contains extended information. Defaults to
false. (since v1.1.1)
excludeOldTransactions [boolean] [optional] - If value is true, response includes only the latest renewal transaction for any subscriptions (Apple Documentation).
Returns current global config.
Validates an in-app-purchase receipt.
options: supports keys:
receipt [required] - base64 encoded receipt.
device [optional] - iOS vendor identifier. NOTE: [deprecated]
You can also add options passed to
config(), they override default options.
callback [optional]: receives error or list of purchased products embedded in receipt.
The purchased products list has structure:
[
{
bundleId: <string>,
transactionId: <string>,
productId: <string>,
purchaseDate: <number>,
quantity: <number>,
*expirationDate: <number>,
*isTrialPeriod: <boolean>, // only for subscriptions and if extented = true
*isInIntroOfferPeriod: <boolean>, // only for subscriptions and if extented = true, since v1.5.1
*environment: <string>, // only if extented = true
*originalPurchaseDate: <number>, // only if extented = true
*applicationVersion: <string>, // only if extented = true
*originalApplicationVersion: <string> // only if extented = true
},
...
]
const appleReceiptVerify = require('node-apple-receipt-verify');
// Common initialization, later you can pass options for every request in options
appleReceiptVerify.config({
secret: "1234567890abcdef1234567890abcdef",
environment: ['sandbox']
});
// Callback version
appleReceiptVerify.validate({
receipt: appleReceipt,
device: '438498A7-4850-41DB-BCBE-4E1756378E39'
}, (err, products) => {
if (err) {
return console.error(err);
}
// ok!
});
// Callback version without device
appleReceiptVerify.validate({
receipt: appleReceipt
}, (err, products) => {
if (err) {
return console.error(err);
}
// ok!
});
// Promise version
try {
const products = await appleReceiptVerify.validate({
receipt: appleReceipt,
device: '438498A7-4850-41DB-BCBE-4E1756378E39'
});
// todo
}
catch (e) {
if (e instanceof appleReceiptVerify.EmptyError) {
// todo
}
else if (e instanceof appleReceiptVerify.ServiceUnavailableError) {
// todo
}
}
// Override environment
appleReceiptVerify.validate({
receipt: appleReceipt,
device: '438498A7-4850-41DB-BCBE-4E1756378E39',
environment: ['sandbox' ]
}, (err, products) => {
if (err) {
return console.error(err);
}
// ok!
});
Errors can have additional optional properties:
const appleReceiptVerify = require('node-apple-receipt-verify');
const EmptyError = appleReceiptVerify.EmptyError;
You can retry request later.
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details