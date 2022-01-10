Appcelerator Node Utilities

This is a common library used by Appcelerator Node.js-based software products such as the Titanium CLI.

Prerequisites

node-appc requires Node.js 0.8.x or newer.

Installation

[sudo] npm install node-appc -g

Running Unit Tests

To run the unit tests, simply run:

node forge test

Running Code Coverage

To generate the code coverage, you first must install node-jscoverage. The easist way to do this is run:

git clone git@github.com:visionmedia/node-jscoverage.git cd node-jscoverage ./configure make sudo make install

Then run:

node forge test -cov

It will generate a file called coverage.html in the node-appc directory.

Contributing

Titanium is an open source project. Titanium wouldn't be where it is now without contributions by the community. Please consider forking this repo to improve, enhance or fix issues. If you feel like the community will benefit from your fork, please open a pull request.

To protect the interests of the Titanium contributors, Appcelerator, customers and end users we require contributors to sign a Contributors License Agreement (CLA) before we pull the changes into the main repository. Our CLA is simple and straightforward - it requires that the contributions you make to any Appcelerator open source project are properly licensed and that you have the legal authority to make those changes. This helps us significantly reduce future legal risk for everyone involved. It is easy, helps everyone, takes only a few minutes, and only needs to be completed once.

You can digitally sign the CLA online. Please indicate your e-mail address in your first pull request so that we can make sure that will locate your CLA. Once you've submitted it, you no longer need to send one for subsequent submissions.

License

This project is open source and provided under the Apache Public License (version 2). Please make sure you see the LICENSE file included in this distribution for more details on the license. Also, please take notice of the privacy notice at the end of the file.

(C) Copyright 2012-2013, Appcelerator Inc. All Rights Reserved.