Programmatic interface in Node.js for executing Ansible ad-hoc commands and playbooks

Warning: this package is still under development. API might break between minors.

Installation

npm install node-ansible --save

NOTE: I think it goes without saying, but I'll mention it anyway - you MUST have ansible installed on the same machine on which your node process is going to run.

Crash Course

var Ansible = require ( 'node-ansible' ); var command = new Ansible.AdHoc().module( 'shell' ).hosts( 'local' ).args( "echo 'hello'" ); command.exec();

is equivalent to:

ansible local -m shell -a "echo 'hello'"

var playbook = new Ansible.Playbook().playbook( 'my-playbook' ); playbook.exec();

is equivalent to:

ansible-playbook myplaybook.yml

Let's execute:

var promise = playbook.exec(); promise.then( function ( successResult ) { console .log(successResult.code); console .log(successResult.output) }, function ( error ) { console .error(error); })

We can also get the results of a command streamed in real time (from both playbooks and adhoc commands):

playbook.on( 'stdout' , function ( data ) { console .log(data.toString()); }); playbook.on( 'stderr' , function ( data ) { console .log(data.toString()); }); var promise = playbook.exec();

Full Documentation

Running tests:

npm test

License

MIT