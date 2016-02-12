openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
na

node-ansible

by Shahar Kedar
0.5.5 (see all)

Programmatic interface in Node.js for executing Ansible ad-hoc commands and playbooks

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

120

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-ansible Build Status

Programmatic interface in Node.js for executing Ansible ad-hoc commands and playbooks

Warning: this package is still under development. API might break between minors.

Installation

npm install node-ansible --save

NOTE: I think it goes without saying, but I'll mention it anyway - you MUST have ansible installed on the same machine on which your node process is going to run.

Crash Course

var Ansible = require('node-ansible');
var command = new Ansible.AdHoc().module('shell').hosts('local').args("echo 'hello'");
command.exec();

is equivalent to:

ansible local -m shell -a "echo 'hello'"

var playbook = new Ansible.Playbook().playbook('my-playbook');
playbook.exec();

is equivalent to:

ansible-playbook myplaybook.yml

Let's execute:

var promise = playbook.exec();
promise.then(function(successResult) {
  console.log(successResult.code); // Exit code of the executed command
  console.log(successResult.output) // Standard output/error of the executed command
}, function(error) {
  console.error(error);
})

We can also get the results of a command streamed in real time (from both playbooks and adhoc commands):

playbook.on('stdout', function(data) { console.log(data.toString()); });
playbook.on('stderr', function(data) { console.log(data.toString()); });
var promise = playbook.exec();

Full Documentation

Running tests:

npm test

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial