Programmatic interface in Node.js for executing Ansible ad-hoc commands and playbooks
npm install node-ansible --save
NOTE: I think it goes without saying, but I'll mention it anyway - you MUST have ansible installed on the same machine on which your node process is going to run.
var Ansible = require('node-ansible');
var command = new Ansible.AdHoc().module('shell').hosts('local').args("echo 'hello'");
command.exec();
is equivalent to:
ansible local -m shell -a "echo 'hello'"
var playbook = new Ansible.Playbook().playbook('my-playbook');
playbook.exec();
is equivalent to:
ansible-playbook myplaybook.yml
Let's execute:
var promise = playbook.exec();
promise.then(function(successResult) {
console.log(successResult.code); // Exit code of the executed command
console.log(successResult.output) // Standard output/error of the executed command
}, function(error) {
console.error(error);
})
We can also get the results of a command streamed in real time (from both playbooks and adhoc commands):
playbook.on('stdout', function(data) { console.log(data.toString()); });
playbook.on('stderr', function(data) { console.log(data.toString()); });
var promise = playbook.exec();
npm test