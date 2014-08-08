openbase logo
node-amplifyjs

by Mike Hostetler
0.0.1

AmplifyJS

Downloads/wk

Downloads/wk

25

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

AmplifyJS, A JavaScript Component Library

Just a fork of the version 1.1.2 from http://amplifyjs.com/

AmplifyJS is a set of components for data management and application communication.

For more information or a distribution with minified files see the AmplifyJS site.

Documentation

Documentation is available online in the AmplifyJS API site and it is also included in each of the component directories. Documentation includes both usage information and examples.

TestSwarm

Testswarm is available at http://swarm.amplifyjs.com

License

Copyright (c) 2011 appendTo LLC.

Dual licensed under the MIT or GPL licenses.

http://appendto.com/open-source-licenses

