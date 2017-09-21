However you can use aigis to generate styleguide.
Aigis is a Node.js package that parses comments in your CSS and auto-generate a style guide.
See the Full-documents aigis-styleguide.github.io/aigis/docs/ (This documents was generated by aigis. 🔗source
$ npm install --save-dev node-aigis
You can verify node-aigis was installed correctly by running:
$ ./node_modules/.bin/aigis -v
$ 1.x.x
aigis require "Config file" & "HTML Templates".
aigis init
This will create an
aigis_config.yml file (more on this below)
$ ./node_modules/.bin/aigis init
Created the following files and directories:
aigis_config.yml
aigis_assets
template_ejs
You can choose The following Template engines for generating style guide.
ejs）
jade）
hbs）
When you run
aigis init, add
--engine option.
e.g) choose jade
$ ./node_modules/.bin/aigis init --engine jade
After
aigis init, edit
aigis_config.yml. You have to write relative path to your source files on
source.
source:
- ./lib/css
- ./style.css
Initially, the configuration file contains
source: aigis_assets, You can run
aigis runthen generate sample style guide.
Write following code on CSS comment block (
/* ~ */)
It's easy to add Comments. For example.
---
name: base button
category: module/button
---
## This is base button
* Base button style.
* Use `a` or `button` tag.
```html
<a class="btn">Button</a>
```
You're finally ready to generate a style guide!
$ ./node_modules/.bin/aigis run -c ./aigis_config.yml
Then you get following output.
See the documents