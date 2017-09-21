However you can use aigis to generate styleguide.

aigis

Aigis is a Node.js package that parses comments in your CSS and auto-generate a style guide.

See the Full-documents aigis-styleguide.github.io/aigis/docs/ (This documents was generated by aigis. 🔗source

Installation

npm install --save-dev node-aigis

You can verify node-aigis was installed correctly by running:

./node_modules/.bin/aigis -v 1.x.x

Config file & HTML Templates

aigis require "Config file" & "HTML Templates".

aigis init

This will create an aigis_config.yml file (more on this below)

./node_modules/.bin/aigis init Created the following files and directories: aigis_config.yml aigis_assets template_ejs

Choose Template Engine

You can choose The following Template engines for generating style guide.

EJS（ ejs ）

） Jade（ jade ）

） Handlebars（ hbs ）

When you run aigis init , add --engine option.

e.g) choose jade

./node_modules/.bin/aigis init --engine jade

Config file

After aigis init , edit aigis_config.yml . You have to write relative path to your source files on source .

source: - ./lib/css - ./style.css

Initially, the configuration file contains source: aigis_assets , You can run aigis run then generate sample style guide.

Write following code on CSS comment block ( /* ~ */ )

It's easy to add Comments. For example.

name: base button category: module/button * Base button style. * Use `a` or `button` tag. ```html <a class="btn">Button</a> ```

Running aigis

You're finally ready to generate a style guide!

./node_modules/.bin/aigis run -c ./aigis_config.yml

Then you get following output.

sample

More

See the documents