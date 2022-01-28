LivePerson Agent Messaging SDK for NodeJS

The SDK provides a simple node JS wrapper for the LivePerson messaging API.

Getting Started

In order to use this SDK you need a LivePerson account with the Messaging feature enabled. You can tell whether you have Messaging by logging into LiveEngage and looking at the available sections for the main view. All accounts should have "Web Visitors", "Web History", and "All Agents". Messaging accounts will also have "Open Connections", "All Connections", and "Messaging Agents".

To have the Messaging feature added to your account speak with your LivePerson Account Team. If you don't have one, click here to chat with our Sales team.

Install

Option 1 - npm install (does not include sample apps) npm i node-agent-sdk --save

Option 2 - Clone this repository (includes sample apps) git clone https://github.com/LivePersonInc/node-agent-sdk.git Run the greeting bot example (see how in Running The Sample Apps).

To update your project to the latest version of nodeAgentSdk

npm update node-agent-sdk

Quick Start Example

Create index.js

const Agent = require ( 'node-agent-sdk' ).Agent; const agent = new Agent({ accountId : process.env.LP_ACCOUNT, username : process.env.LP_USER, password : process.env.LP_PASS }); agent.on( 'connected' , () => { console .log( `connected...` ); agent.subscribeExConversations({ 'convState' : [ 'OPEN' ] }, (err, resp) => { console .log( 'subscribed successfully' , err, resp); }); }); agent.on( 'cqm.ExConversationChangeNotification' , notificationBody => { console .log( JSON .stringify(notificationBody)); })

Run it:

Unix Shell

LP_ACCOUNT=(YourAccountNumber) LP_USER=(YourBotUsername) LP_PASS=(YourBotPassword) node index.js

Windows Shell

set LP_ACCOUNT=(YourAccountNumber) set LP_USER=(YourBotUsername) set LP_PASS=(YourBotPassword) node index.js

API Overview

Agent class

When instantiating the Agent class, authentication is required, this can be passed in one of four ways:

new Agent({ accountId : String , username : String , password : String }); new Agent({ accountId : String , username : String , appKey : String , secret : String , accessToken : String , accessTokenSecret : String }); new Agent({ accountId : String , userId : String , token : String }); new Agent({ accountId : String , assertion : String });

A websocket connection will be opened automatically as part of the constructor for this object.

agentId

Each agent has an agentId that must be passed to subsequent requests. This is made available on the agent object as agent.agentId .

Methods

General request signature

All requests have the same method signature:

agent.someRequest(body, headers, metadata, encodedMetadata, callback);

Where all except body are optional and callback can be placed instead off headers , metadata and encodedMetadata .

This method is used to create a subscription for conversation updates. You can subscribe to all events, or to only those events pertaining to a specific agent or agents.

agent.subscribeExConversations({ 'convState' : [ 'OPEN' ] , 'agentIds' : [agent.agentId] }, (e, resp) => { if (e) { console .error(e) } console .log(resp) });

Success response:

{"subscriptionId":"aaaabbbb-cccc-1234-56d7-a1b2c3d4e5f6"}

This method is used to create a subscription for Agent State updates. An event will be received whenever the bot user's state is updated.

agent.subscribeAgentsState({}, (e, resp) => { if (e) { console .error(e) } console .log(resp) });

Success response:

{"subscriptionId":"aaaabbbb-cccc-1234-56d7-a1b2c3d4e5f6"}

This method is used to create a subscription for Routing Tasks. An event will be received whenever new conversation(s) are routed to the agent. In response your bot can 'accept' the new conversation, as described below in the updateRingState method.

agent.subscribeRoutingTasks({}, (e, resp) => { if (e) { console .error(e) } console .log(resp) });

Success response:

{"subscriptionId":"aaaabbbb-cccc-1234-56d7-a1b2c3d4e5f6"}

At the moment, this method actually does not create a messaging subscription. In fact, the UMS v2 agent api does not use message subscriptions at all, joining the conversation as a participant is all that is required to begin receiving message notifications (done by accepting a ring or calling updateConversationField).

Rather, this method makes a "queryMessages" call, which triggers UMS to return all existing publishEvents. This includes messages sent by any participant in the conversation, as well as "agent is typing" or "visitor is typing" notifications and notifications when a message has been read by a participant. These will be emitted from the agent object as "ms.MessagingEventNotification" events, the same as all other publishEvents.

agent.subscribeMessagingEvents({ dialogId : 'some conversation id' }, (e) => { if (e) console .error(e)});

This method returns no data when the subscription is successful.

setAgentState

This method is used to set your agent's state to one of: 'ONLINE' (can receive routing tasks for incoming conversations), 'OCCUPIED' (can receive routing tasks for incoming transfers only), or 'AWAY' (cannot receive routing tasks)

agent.setAgentState({ 'availability' : 'ONLINE' }, (e, resp) => { if (e) { console .error(e) } console .log(resp) });

Success response:

"Agent state updated successfully"

getClock

This method is used to synchronize your client clock with the messaging server's clock. It can also be used as a periodic keep-alive request, to ensure that your bot's connection is maintained even in periods of low activity.

agent.getClock({}, (e, resp) => { if (e) { console .error(e) } console .log(resp) });

Success response:

{"currentTime":1513813587308}

getUserProfile

This method is used to get a consumer's profile data

agent.getUserProfile(consumerId, (e, profile) => { if (e) { console .error(e) } console .log(profile) });

The consumerId parameter can be retrieved from the array of participants that accompanies a cqm.ExConversationChangeNotification event as follows:

agent.on( 'cqm.ExConversationChangeNotification' , body => { body.changes.forEach( change => { agent.getUserProfile(change.result.conversationDetails.participants.find( p => p.role === 'CONSUMER' ).id, callback) }) })

Success response:

[{"type":"personal","personal":{"firstname":"Michael","lastname":"Bolton"}}]

This method is used to update the ring state of an incoming conversation--In other words, to accept the conversation

agent.updateRingState({ "ringId" : "someRingId" , "ringState" : "ACCEPTED" }, (e, resp) => { if (e) { console .error(e) } console .log(resp) });

Success response:

"Ring state updated successfully"

This method is used to update some field of a conversation object, such as when joining a conversation as a 'MANAGER' or during a transfer when the SKILL is changed and the ASSIGNED_AGENT is removed

agent.updateConversationField({ 'conversationId' : 'conversationId/dialogId' , 'conversationField' : [{ 'field' : '' , 'type' : '' , '' : '' }] }, (e, resp) => { if (e) { console .error(e) } console .log(resp) });

Example: Join conversation as manager

agent.updateConversationField({ 'conversationId' : 'conversationId/dialogId' , 'conversationField' : [{ 'field' : 'ParticipantsChange' , 'type' : 'ADD' , 'role' : 'MANAGER' }] }, (e, resp) => { if (e) { console .error(e) } console .log(resp) });

Success response:

"OK Agent added successfully"

Example: Close a conversation

This will immediately close the conversation and any associated dialogs.

Note: If the account is configured for post-conversation survey (PCS), the survey dialog will not be triggered. To allow PCS without closing the conversation, the conversation's main dialog should be closed instead (see the "Close Dialog" example).

agent.updateConversationField({ conversationId : conversationId/dialogId, conversationField : [{ field : 'ConversationStateField' , conversationState : 'CLOSE' }] });

Example: Close dialog

Closes the specified dialog. Depending on the account's dialog flow configuration, the next dialog will be triggered (e.g. post-conversation survey dialog).

Note: The main dialog carries the same ID as the conversation. Other dialogs will have unique dialog IDs. When the last dialog of the defined flow is closed, the conversation will automatically be closed as well.

agent.updateConversationField({ conversationId : conversationId/dialogId, conversationField : [{ field : 'DialogChange' , type : 'UPDATE' , dialog : { dialogId : conversationId/dialogId, state : 'CLOSE' } }] }, (e, resp) => { if (e) { console .error(e) } console .log(resp) });

Example: Transfer conversation to a new skill

This request will attempt to transfer the conversation to a new skill.

Note: In order to transfer the conversation, the caller must be a participant of the conversation. agent.updateConversationField({ 'conversationId' : 'conversationId/dialogId' , 'conversationField' : [ { 'field' : 'Skill' , 'type' : 'UPDATE' , 'skill' : targetSkillId } ] }, (e, resp) => { if (e) { console .error(e) } console .log(resp) });

If the conversation has an assigned agent which needs to be removed, this must be done as a part of the same request.

Note: Attempting to remove the assigned agent when there is none will cause the request to fail. agent.updateConversationField({ 'conversationId' : 'conversationId/dialogId' , 'conversationField' : [ { 'field' : 'ParticipantsChange' , 'type' : 'REMOVE' , 'role' : 'ASSIGNED_AGENT' }, { 'field' : 'Skill' , 'type' : 'UPDATE' , 'skill' : targetSkillId } ] }, (e, resp) => { if (e) { console .error(e) } console .log(resp) });

Example: Transfer conversation to a new agent

agent.updateConversationField({ 'conversationId' : 'conversationId/dialogId' , 'conversationField' : [ { 'field' : 'ParticipantsChange' , 'type' : 'REMOVE' , 'role' : 'ASSIGNED_AGENT' },{ 'field' : 'ParticipantsChange' , 'type' : 'SUGGEST' , 'userId' : '<suggested agent id>' , 'role' : 'ASSIGNED_AGENT' },{ 'field' : 'Skill' , 'type' : 'UPDATE' , 'skill' : targetSkillId } ] }, (e, resp) => { if (e) { console .error(e) } console .log(resp) });

Success response:

"OK Agent removed successfully"

agentRequestConversation

This method is used to create a new conversation with a specific consumer. Note: The "consumerID" field is the LP internal consumer id.

agent.agentRequestConversation({ "channelType" : "MESSAGING" , "consumerId" : "2dbd909d5b67f986bdf8ec70c883d649baaa532d10207e1e626b47596e88e99a" , "conversationContext" :{ "type" : "ProactiveContext" , "originConversationId" : "2e449edb-0da6-4d06-a971-6af27434eb45" } }, async (e, resp)=>{ if (e) { console .error(e) } console .log(resp) });

Success response:

{"conversationId":"b78da273-be62-401f-a5f2-8dd09ca4ab3c"}

generateURLForDownloadFile

In order the generate url for download the file was published by one of the participants, use the following:

agent.generateURLForDownloadFile({ relativePath : '<path>' }, (e, res) => { if (e) { console .error(e) } console .log(resp) });

generateURLForUploadFile

In order the generate url for upload a file for sharing with other participants, use the following:

agent.generateURLForUploadFile({ fileSize : 5020 , fileType : 'JPEG' }, (e, resp) => { if (e) { console .error(e) } console .log(resp) });

publishEvent

This method is used to publish an event to a conversation. For different types of events see the following examples:

Example: Sending Text

agent.publishEvent({ dialogId : 'MY_DIALOG_ID' , event : { type : 'ContentEvent' , contentType : 'text/plain' , message : 'hello world!' } });

Example: Sending Private Messages

agent.publishEvent({ dialogId : 'MY_DIALOG_ID' , event : { type : 'ContentEvent' , contentType : 'text/plain' , message : 'hello private message!' }, messageAudience : 'AGENTS_AND_MANAGERS' });

Success response: {"sequence":17}

Example: Set Agent Typing Notification

agent.publishEvent({ dialogId : 'MY_DIALOG_ID' , event : { type : 'ChatStateEvent' , chatState : 'COMPOSING' } })

Note: this event will always return {"sequence":0}

Example: Clear Agent Typing Notification

agent.publishEvent({ dialogId : 'MY_DIALOG_ID' , event : { type : 'ChatStateEvent' , chatState : 'ACTIVE' } })

Note: this event will always return {"sequence":0}

Example: Share An Uploaded File

agent.publishEvent({ dialogId : '<the id of the dialog>' , event : { type : 'ContentEvent' , contentType : 'hosted/file' , message : { caption : '<some test here>' , relativePath : '<relative path got from the generateUrlForUploadFile>' , fileType : '<the file type>' } } }, (e, r)=>{ if (e) console .log ( 'e: ' + e); if (r) console .log ( 'msg sequence: ' + r.sequence); });

Example: Sending Text with Quick Replies

For more examples see Quick Replies Documentation

agent.publishEvent({ dialogId : 'MY_DIALOG_ID' , event : { type : 'ContentEvent' , contentType : 'text/plain' , message : 'hello world!' , quickReplies : { "type" : "quickReplies" , "itemsPerRow" : 8 , "replies" : [ { "type" : "button" , "tooltip" : "Yes!" , "title" : "Yes" , "click" : { "actions" : [ { "type" : "publishText" , "text" : "yep" } ], "metadata" : [ { "type" : "ExternalId" , "id" : "Yes-1234" } ] } }, { "type" : "button" , "tooltip" : "No!" , "title" : "No!" , "click" : { "actions" : [ { "type" : "publishText" , "text" : "No!" } ], "metadata" : [ { "type" : "ExternalId" , "id" : "No-4321" } ] } } ] } } });

Success response: {"sequence":21}

Example: Sending Rich Content (Structured Content)

Note that if your structured content card contains images (like the one below) the image must be on an https domain and that domain must be whitelisted on your account. Ask your LivePerson representative to help you with that.

For more examples see Structured Content Templates

agent.publishEvent({ dialogId : 'MY_DIALOG_ID' , event : { type : 'RichContentEvent' , content : { "type" : "vertical" , "elements" : [ { "type" : "image" , "url" : "http://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/vkrEdZXgwP2vFa6AEQLF7f-480-80.jpg?quality=98&strip=all" , "tooltip" : "image tooltip" , "click" : { "actions" : [ { "type" : "navigate" , "name" : "Navigate to store via image" , "lo" : -73.99852590 , "la" : 40.7562724 } ] } }, { "type" : "text" , "text" : "Product Name" , "tooltip" : "text tooltip" , "style" : { "bold" : true , "size" : "large" } }, { "type" : "text" , "text" : "Product description" , "tooltip" : "text tooltip" }, { "type" : "button" , "tooltip" : "button tooltip" , "title" : "Add to cart" , "click" : { "actions" : [ { "type" : "link" , "name" : "Add to cart" , "uri" : "http://www.google.com" } ] } } ] } } }, null , [{ type : 'ExternalId' , id : 'MY_CARD_ID' }]);

Success response: {"sequence":29}

Example: Sending Rich Content (Structured Content) with Quick Replies

Note that if your structured content card contains images (like the one below) the image must be on an https domain and that domain must be whitelisted on your account. Ask your LivePerson representative to help you with that.

For more examples using Structured Content see Structured Content Templates For more examples using Quick Replies see Quick Replies Documentation

agent.publishEvent({ dialogId : 'MY_DIALOG_ID' , event : { type : 'RichContentEvent' , content : { "type" : "vertical" , "elements" : [ { "type" : "image" , "url" : "http://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/vkrEdZXgwP2vFa6AEQLF7f-480-80.jpg?quality=98&strip=all" , "tooltip" : "image tooltip" , "click" : { "actions" : [ { "type" : "navigate" , "name" : "Navigate to store via image" , "lo" : -73.99852590 , "la" : 40.7562724 } ] } }, { "type" : "text" , "text" : "Product Name" , "tooltip" : "text tooltip" , "style" : { "bold" : true , "size" : "large" } }, { "type" : "text" , "text" : "Product description" , "tooltip" : "text tooltip" }, { "type" : "button" , "tooltip" : "button tooltip" , "title" : "Add to cart" , "click" : { "actions" : [ { "type" : "link" , "name" : "Add to cart" , "uri" : "http://www.google.com" } ] } } ] }, quickReplies : { "type" : "quickReplies" , "itemsPerRow" : 8 , "replies" : [ { "type" : "button" , "tooltip" : "Yes!" , "title" : "Yes" , "click" : { "actions" : [ { "type" : "publishText" , "text" : "yep" } ], "metadata" : [ { "type" : "ExternalId" , "id" : "Yes-1234" } ] } }, { "type" : "button" , "tooltip" : "No!" , "title" : "No!" , "click" : { "actions" : [ { "type" : "publishText" , "text" : "No!" } ], "metadata" : [ { "type" : "ExternalId" , "id" : "No-4321" } ] } } ] } } }, null , [{ type : 'ExternalId' , id : 'MY_CARD_ID' }]);

Success response: {"sequence":32}

This function should be called in the first stage of an agent lifecycle, or when an agent is disposed.

If you happen to call dispose, but you want to re-connect the agent again, use this function.

This method requires you to provide a callback function to check if an error is encountered.

An example would be:

agent.connect( ( err ) => { if (err) { console .error( 'An error occurred while connecting agent.' , err); } });

Make sure that you implement reconnect logic according to liveperson's retry policy guidelines

Will reconnect the socket with the same configurations - will also regenerate token by default. Use if socket closes unexpectedly or on token revocation.

Use skipTokenGeneration = true if you want to skip the generation of a new token.

Call reconnect on error with code 401 .

Note: When the reconnect method fails to re-establish a connection with LiveEngage, a closed and error events will fire. Unless these events are handled, multiple instances of a reconnection mechanism will be triggered. See our (retry policy)[https://developers.liveperson.com/retry-and-keepalive-best-practices-overview.html] for more information on how we recommend you handle a retry mechanism.

After you connect an agent successfully, you may use this method to get the bearer token of an agent to call other APIs within LivePerson services.

Use this method to prolong the session of the agent. In another note, this method prolongs the lifetime of the bearer token.

This method requires you to provide a callback function to check if an error is encountered.

An example would be:

agent.refreshSession( ( err ) => { if (err) { console .error( 'An error occurred while refreshing agent session.' , err); } });

Use this method to restart the refreshSession periodic calls to make sure that the bearer token is valid forever.

This method will also be called when you reconnect with token generation.

Will dispose of the connection and unregister internal events.

Use it in order to clean the agent from memory.

Events

These are events emitted by the SDK which you can listen to and react to.

connected

This event occurs when you establish a websocket connection to the server. This is where you should set your agent's initial state, subscribe to conversation changes, subscribe to routing notifications, and perform general initialization tasks.

Sample code:

agent.on( 'connected' , message => { });

Example payload:

{ "connected" : true , "ts" : 1516999337528 }

This event occurs when new conversations are presented to the bot by LivePerson's routing mechanism. This is equivalent to a new conversation "ringing" in a human agent's workspace. In response to this event you should have your bot updateRingState for each ring.

Sample code:

agent.on( 'routing.RoutingTaskNotification' , body => { body.changes.forEach( change => { if (change.type === 'UPSERT' ) { change.result.ringsDetails.forEach( ring => { if (ring.ringState === 'WAITING' ) { this .updateRingState({ 'ringId' : ring.ringId, 'ringState' : 'ACCEPTED' }, (e, resp) => { if (e) { log.error( `[bot.js] acceptWaitingConversations ${ JSON .stringify(e)} ` ) } else { log.info( `[bot.js] acceptWaitingConversations: Joined conversation ${ JSON .stringify(change.result.conversationId)} , ${ JSON .stringify(resp)} ` ) } }); } }); } }); });

Example payload:

{ "subscriptionId" : "be13bab4-ec92-472f-b840-798b4cb476a4" , "changes" : [ { "type" : "UPSERT" , "result" : { "taskCompleted" : true , "conversationId" : "41d33e78-9701-4edd-a569-01dfb6c0f40a" , "consumerId" : "d51ce914-97ad-4544-a686-8335b61dcdf3" , "skillId" : "-1" , "ringsDetails" : [ { "ringId" : "41d33e78-9701-4edd-a569-01dfb6c0f40a_89476943_1517000827442" , "ringExpirationTs" : 1517000899442 , "ringState" : "ACCEPTED" , "weight" : 1517004427244 , "ringExpiration" : 72000 } ] } } ] }

This event occurs when your agent's state changes (usually as a result of using setAgentState())

Sample code:

agent.on( 'routing.AgentStateNotification' , body => { })

Example payload:

{ "subscriptionId" : "5ebe7fcd-c59e-4fd2-a622-ec412a01a549" , "changes" : [ { "type" : "UPSERT" , "result" : { "channels" : [ "MESSAGING" ], "availability" : "ONLINE" , "description" : "" } } ] }

This event occurs when a conversation that your subscription qualifies for* is updated in any way. If you passed no agentIds array when calling subscribExConversations(), and you have the necessary permissions to see all agents' conversations, you will receive these events for all conversations. If you passed in your own agentId with subscribeExConversations you will only receive updates for conversations that you are a participant in (such as conversations that you have just accepted via a routing.routingTaskNotification, this won't include converastions that you are not the assigned agent).

Important Due to a race condition in the service that serves these notifications they may not always contain the lastContentEventNotification attribute. For this reason you cannot rely on them to consume all of the messages in the conversation, and you should use this event to call subscribeMessagingEvents() for conversations you want to follow. You should keep a list of conversations you are handling in order to prevent attempting to subscribe to the same conversation repeatedly.

Subscribing to Change Notifications with Transfer to Agent

After the transfer-to-agent API call, the UMS will check the validity of the request and after doing internals it will notify agents with connection version 2.1 of the change. This change will be communicated via the ExConversationChangeNotification whose format has been changed to accomodate this new feature.

The change in the format is in the participants of the dialog, which is where we added the suggested agent, as follows:

A new ‘state’ field has been added to the items in ‘participantsDetails’ array.

The state can be either ‘ACTIVE’ or ‘SUGGESTED’.

When the ‘role’ is set to ‘ASSIGNED_AGENT’, this value differentiates between agents which have been ‘SUGGESTED’ (that is, a conversation was transferred directly to them but might not yet have been accepted) and ‘ACTIVE’ agents, which have actually accepted the incoming conversation (that is, the conversation has been transferred to them and they have accepted it).

Note: If your existing code uses the existing property ‘role’ to check if the agent has been assigned to the conversation ('role': 'ASSIGNED_AGENT') and doesn’t check the new ‘state’ property, you might get a false positive. That is, a conversation was transferred to an agent (so the ‘role’ of that agent is now ‘ASSIGNED_AGENT’) but the agent has not yet accepted this conversation (so their ‘type’ is now ‘SUGGESTED’ instead of ‘ACTIVE’).

In this case, you will need to add some function into your code which checks both the ‘role’ and ‘state’ properties.

For other role types, the state field will always be populated with ‘ACTIVE’.

The API should be used on the new version published (2.1). In case the transfer-to-agent call is triggered from version 2.0 with the described format, the transfer will occur but the one who triggered won't get the notification, since notification is available only from the new version!

Sample code:

agent.on( 'cqm.ExConversationChangeNotification' , body => { body.changes.forEach( change => { if (change.type === 'UPSERT' && !inMyConversationList(change.result.convId)) { addToMyConversationList(change.result.convId); agent.subscribeMessagingEvents({ dialogId : change.result.convId}, e => { if (e) console .error(e)}) } else if (change.type === 'DELETE' ) { removeFromMyConversationList(change.result.convId); } }) })

Example payload:

{ "subscriptionId" : "e7f5ee81-4556-406c-8c72-94c69dd68fad" , "changes" : [ { "type" : "UPSERT" , "result" : { "convId" : "220d3639-ae23-4c90-83e8-455e3bb2cf13" , "conversationDetails" : { "skillId" : "-1" , "brandId" : "2344566" , "participants" : [ { "id" : "d51ce914-97ad-4544-a686-8335b61dcdf3" , "role" : "CONSUMER" }, { "id" : "1a41233d-1d2c-5158-bacc-ee0f2d384888" , "role" : "MANAGER" }, { "id" : "393c6873-756d-54af-86e1-8795d57eba14" , "role" : "ASSIGNED_AGENT" } ], "state" : "OPEN" , "startTs" : 1516999063585 , "metaDataLastUpdateTs" : 1516999196220 , "firstConversation" : false , "ttr" : { "ttrType" : "NORMAL" , "value" : 3600 }, "context" : { "type" : "MobileAppContext" , "lang" : "en-US" , "clientProperties" : { "type" : ".ClientProperties" , "appId" : "com.liveperson.mmanguno.upgradetest23_30" , "ipAddress" : "172.26.138.125" , "deviceFamily" : "MOBILE" , "os" : "ANDROID" , "osVersion" : "27" , "integration" : "MOBILE_SDK" , "integrationVersion" : "3.0.0.0" , "timeZone" : "America/New_York" , "features" : [ "PHOTO_SHARING" , "CO_APP" , "AUTO_MESSAGES" , "RICH_CONTENT" , "SECURE_FORMS" ] } }, "__myRole" : "ASSIGNED_AGENT" }, "lastContentEventNotification" : { "sequence" : 29 , "originatorClientProperties" : { "type" : ".ClientProperties" , "ipAddress" : "172.26.138.214" }, "originatorId" : "89476943.282467514" , "originatorPId" : "393c6873-756d-54af-86e1-8795d57eba14" , "originatorMetadata" : { "id" : "393c6873-756d-54af-86e1-8795d57eba14" , "role" : "ASSIGNED_AGENT" , "clientProperties" : { "type" : ".ClientProperties" , "ipAddress" : "172.26.138.214" } }, "serverTimestamp" : 1516999340978 , "event" : { "type" : "RichContentEvent" , "content" : { "type" : "vertical" , "elements" : [ { "type" : "text" , "text" : "Product Name" , "tooltip" : "text tooltip" , "style" : { "bold" : true , "size" : "large" } }, { "type" : "text" , "text" : "Product description" , "tooltip" : "text tooltip" }, { "type" : "button" , "tooltip" : "button tooltip" , "title" : "Add to cart" , "click" : { "actions" : [ { "type" : "link" , "name" : "Add to cart" , "uri" : "http://www.google.com" } ] } } ] } }, "dialogId" : "220d3639-ae23-4c90-83e8-455e3bb2cf13" } } } ] }

This event occurs whenever there is a new message in a conversation, a message is marked as read, a participant starts typing or stops typing, or the consumer opens/closes their websocket connection (such as when they enter or leave the messaging window in a LivePerson Mobile SDK implementation). Use this to consume messages, mark them as read, and react to them as you see fit.

Sample code:

agent.on( 'ms.MessagingEventNotification' , body => { });

Example payloads

New message (sent by the agent in this case)

{ "dialogId" : "41d33e78-9701-4edd-a569-01dfb6c0f40a" , "changes" : [ { "sequence" : 10 , "originatorClientProperties" : { "type" : ".ClientProperties" , "ipAddress" : "172.26.138.213" }, "originatorId" : "393c6873-756d-54af-86e1-8795d57eba14" , "originatorMetadata" : { "id" : "393c6873-756d-54af-86e1-8795d57eba14" , "role" : "ASSIGNED_AGENT" , "clientProperties" : { "type" : ".ClientProperties" , "ipAddress" : "172.26.138.213" } }, "serverTimestamp" : 1517002351775 , "event" : { "type" : "ContentEvent" , "message" : "16:32:31 GMT-0500 (EST)" , "contentType" : "text/plain" }, "dialogId" : "41d33e78-9701-4edd-a569-01dfb6c0f40a" , "__isMe" : true } ] }

Message(s) read

{ "sequence" : 9 , "originatorClientProperties" : { "type" : ".ClientProperties" , "ipAddress" : "172.26.138.213" }, "originatorId" : "393c6873-756d-54af-86e1-8795d57eba14" , "originatorMetadata" : { "id" : "393c6873-756d-54af-86e1-8795d57eba14" , "role" : "ASSIGNED_AGENT" , "clientProperties" : { "type" : ".ClientProperties" , "ipAddress" : "172.26.138.213" } }, "serverTimestamp" : 1517002351770 , "event" : { "type" : "AcceptStatusEvent" , "status" : "READ" , "sequenceList" : [ 8 ] }, "dialogId" : "41d33e78-9701-4edd-a569-01dfb6c0f40a" , "__isMe" : true }

Consumer is typing

{ "originatorClientProperties" : { "type" : ".ClientProperties" , "appId" : "com.liveperson.mmanguno.upgradetest23_30" , "ipAddress" : "172.26.138.214" , "deviceFamily" : "MOBILE" , "os" : "ANDROID" , "osVersion" : "27" , "integration" : "MOBILE_SDK" , "integrationVersion" : "3.0.0.0" , "timeZone" : "America/New_York" , "features" : [ "PHOTO_SHARING" , "CO_APP" , "AUTO_MESSAGES" , "RICH_CONTENT" , "SECURE_FORMS" ] }, "originatorId" : "d51ce914-97ad-4544-a686-8335b61dcdf3" , "originatorMetadata" : { "id" : "d51ce914-97ad-4544-a686-8335b61dcdf3" , "role" : "CONSUMER" , "clientProperties" : { "type" : ".ClientProperties" , "appId" : "com.liveperson.mmanguno.upgradetest23_30" , "ipAddress" : "172.26.138.214" , "deviceFamily" : "MOBILE" , "os" : "ANDROID" , "osVersion" : "27" , "integration" : "MOBILE_SDK" , "integrationVersion" : "3.0.0.0" , "timeZone" : "America/New_York" , "features" : [ "PHOTO_SHARING" , "CO_APP" , "AUTO_MESSAGES" , "RICH_CONTENT" , "SECURE_FORMS" ] } }, "event" : { "type" : "ChatStateEvent" , "chatState" : "COMPOSING" }, "dialogId" : "41d33e78-9701-4edd-a569-01dfb6c0f40a" , "__isMe" : false }

Consumer websocket closed

{ "originatorClientProperties" : { "type" : ".ClientProperties" , "appId" : "com.liveperson.mmanguno.upgradetest23_30" , "ipAddress" : "172.26.138.214" , "deviceFamily" : "MOBILE" , "os" : "ANDROID" , "osVersion" : "27" , "integration" : "MOBILE_SDK" , "integrationVersion" : "3.0.0.0" , "timeZone" : "America/New_York" , "features" : [ "PHOTO_SHARING" , "CO_APP" , "AUTO_MESSAGES" , "RICH_CONTENT" , "SECURE_FORMS" ] }, "originatorId" : "d51ce914-97ad-4544-a686-8335b61dcdf3" , "originatorMetadata" : { "id" : "d51ce914-97ad-4544-a686-8335b61dcdf3" , "role" : "CONSUMER" , "clientProperties" : { "type" : ".ClientProperties" , "appId" : "com.liveperson.mmanguno.upgradetest23_30" , "ipAddress" : "172.26.138.214" , "deviceFamily" : "MOBILE" , "os" : "ANDROID" , "osVersion" : "27" , "integration" : "MOBILE_SDK" , "integrationVersion" : "3.0.0.0" , "timeZone" : "America/New_York" , "features" : [ "PHOTO_SHARING" , "CO_APP" , "AUTO_MESSAGES" , "RICH_CONTENT" , "SECURE_FORMS" ] } }, "event" : { "type" : "ChatStateEvent" , "chatState" : "BACKGROUND" }, "dialogId" : "41d33e78-9701-4edd-a569-01dfb6c0f40a" , "__isMe" : false }

Consumer websocket resumed

{ "dialogId" : "41d33e78-9701-4edd-a569-01dfb6c0f40a" , "changes" : [ { "originatorClientProperties" : { "type" : ".ClientProperties" , "appId" : "com.liveperson.mmanguno.upgradetest23_30" , "ipAddress" : "172.26.138.214" , "deviceFamily" : "MOBILE" , "os" : "ANDROID" , "osVersion" : "27" , "integration" : "MOBILE_SDK" , "integrationVersion" : "3.0.0.0" , "timeZone" : "America/New_York" , "features" : [ "PHOTO_SHARING" , "CO_APP" , "AUTO_MESSAGES" , "RICH_CONTENT" , "SECURE_FORMS" ] }, "originatorId" : "d51ce914-97ad-4544-a686-8335b61dcdf3" , "originatorMetadata" : { "id" : "d51ce914-97ad-4544-a686-8335b61dcdf3" , "role" : "CONSUMER" , "clientProperties" : { "type" : ".ClientProperties" , "appId" : "com.liveperson.mmanguno.upgradetest23_30" , "ipAddress" : "172.26.138.214" , "deviceFamily" : "MOBILE" , "os" : "ANDROID" , "osVersion" : "27" , "integration" : "MOBILE_SDK" , "integrationVersion" : "3.0.0.0" , "timeZone" : "America/New_York" , "features" : [ "PHOTO_SHARING" , "CO_APP" , "AUTO_MESSAGES" , "RICH_CONTENT" , "SECURE_FORMS" ] } }, "event" : { "type" : "ChatStateEvent" , "chatState" : "ACTIVE" }, "dialogId" : "41d33e78-9701-4edd-a569-01dfb6c0f40a" , "__isMe" : false } ] }

notification

This event fires on all notifications. We recommend that instead of using this listener you instead listen to the specific notification categories detailed above.

Sample code:

agent.on( 'notification' , body => {});

closed

This event fires when the socket is closed. If the reason is code 4401, 4407, or 1011 this indicates an authentication issue, so when you call reconnect() you should make sure not to pass the skipTokenGeneration argument.

In any other case, please make sure to reconnect() with passing the skipTokenGeneration flag set to true to avoid token re-generation.

This event will only occur once, so if you want to attempt to reconnect repeatedly you should initiate a periodic reconnect attempt here. LivePerson recommends that you make periodic reconnect attempts at increasing intervals up to a finite number of attempts in order to prevent flooding our service and being blocked as a potentially abusive client. See LivePerson's retry policy guidelines for more information.

In the sample below we attempt to reconnect 35 times, waiting 5 seconds the first time and increasing the interval by a factor of 1.25 between each attempt.

Reconnect with Retry

const reconnectInterval = 5 ; const reconnectAttempts = 35 ; const reconnectRatio = 1.25 ; agent._reconnect = ( skipTokenGeneration, delay = reconnectInterval, attempt = 1 ) => { agent._retryConnection = setTimeout( () => { agent.reconnect(skipTokenGeneration); if (++attempt <= reconnectAttempts) { agent._reconnect(delay * reconnectRatio, attempt) } }, delay * 1000 ) }

Sample Retry Logic

agent.on( 'connected' , () => { clearTimeout(agent._retryConnection); }); agent.on( 'closed' , (data) => { switch (data) { case 4401 : case 4407 : case 1011 : agent._reconnect(); break ; default : agent._reconnect( true ); break ; } });

Example payload:

1006

error

This event fires when the SDK receives an error from the messaging service. There are two parameters that are passed in to the event.

error:

{ message : 'the message of the error' , code : 401 , error : Error }

context:

{ location : 'Event#Source' }

If you receive a 401 error you should reconnect() according to the retry policy guidelines mentioned above, in the closed section.

Sample code:

agent.on( 'error' , (err, context) => { if (err && err.code === 401 ) { agent._reconnect(); } });

Example payload:

{ "code" : "ENOTFOUND" , "errno" : "ENOTFOUND" , "syscall" : "getaddrinfo" , "hostname" : "va.agentvep.liveperson.net" , "host" : "va.agentvep.liveperson.net" , "port" : 443 }

Deprecation notices

MessagingEventNotification isMe() - deprecated

This method is deprecated. Please use agent.agentId instead.

A method to understand on each change on the messaging event if it is from the agent connected right now or not.

Old way:

agent.on( 'ms.MessagingEventNotification' , body => { body.changes.forEach( change => { let isMe = change.isMe(); }); });

New way:

agent.on( 'ms.MessagingEventNotification' , body => { body.changes.forEach( change => { let isMe = change.originatorMetadata.id === agent.agentId; }); });

ExConversationChangeNotification getMyRole() - deprecated

This method is deprecated. Please use agent.agentId instead.

A method to understand on each change on the conversation change notification conversation details the current agent role in the conversation or undefined if he is not participant.

Old way:

agent.on( 'cqm.ExConversationChangeNotification' , body => { body.changes.forEach( change => { change.result.conversationDetails.getMyRole(); }); });

New way:

agent.on( 'cqm.ExConversationChangeNotification' , body => { body.changes.forEach( change => { let participant = change.result.conversationDetails.participants.filter( p => p.id === agent.agentId)[ 0 ]; let myRole = participant && participant.role; }); });

Best Practices

Typing Events:

For typing events is important to understand this are UI related only, this won't contain a serverTimestamp and will always return {"sequence":0} , so it should be updated after each publishEvent using the following sequence:

COMPOSING

PUBLISH_EVENT

ACTIVE

Further documentation

When creating a request through the request builder you should provide only the body to the sdk request method

Contributing

In lieu of a formal style guide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality, lint and test your code.