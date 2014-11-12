A pure Node.js implementation of the AES-CMAC algorithm per NIST Special Publication 800-38B and (RFC 4493). This algorithm creates a cryptographic message authentication code (CMAC) from a given message using the AES cipher with 128, 192, and 256 bit keys.

At work we had a need to run AES-CMAC from Node.js. A coworker created an implementation which uses a C++ addon which wrapped Crypto++, but unfortunately the module was only known to build correctly on Ubuntu. OS X support was added through some further hacking, but Windows support was extremely difficult.

Searching the web yielded no alternatives, so I started this project with a goal to create an AES-CMAC implementation to share with the Node.js community which would be easy to use on OS X, Windows, and Linux.

Currently the project only uses the built-in cryptographic functions provided by Node.js and avoids using C/C++ addons. This was a conscious trade-off favoring simplicity over raw performance.

Installation

npm install node-aes-cmac

Usage

The module exposes a single method: aesCmac(key, message[, options])

Arguments

key - ( string | Buffer ) the cryptographic key to use for the operation. Must be 128, 192, or 256 bits in length.

- ( | ) the cryptographic key to use for the operation. Must be 128, 192, or 256 bits in length. message - ( string | Buffer ) the message.

- ( | ) the message. options - ( object optional) a set of extra options to pass into the method: returnAsBuffer - ( boolean ) set to true to get the returned CMAC as a Buffer instead of a string. Defaults to false .

- ( optional) a set of extra options to pass into the method:

Return Value

The method normally returns the CMAC as a lowercase hexadecimal string . It can also return a Buffer if the returnAsBuffer option is set to true .

Example

var aesCmac = require ( 'node-aes-cmac' ).aesCmac; var key = 'k3Men*p/2.3j4abB' ; var message = 'this|is|a|test|message' ; var cmac = aesCmac(key, message); var bufferKey = new Buffer( '6b334d656e2a702f322e336a34616242' , 'hex' ); var bufferMessage = new Buffer( 'this|is|a|test|message' ); var options = { returnAsBuffer : true }; cmac = aesCmac(bufferKey, bufferMessage, options);

License

This code is provided under an MIT license. See the LICENSE file for full details.