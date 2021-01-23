Classic Adyen Client-Side Encryption (CSE) on Node

[DEPRECATED] This module is deprecated since the original Adyen CSE project is deprecated and this encrytion method will not work with latest versions of Adyen SDK. Please use the official Adyen Web Components for Credit Card integration.

A NodeJS helper to encrypt data with the Adyen CSE

You will need a Adyen Key

Install

npm install node-adyen-encrypt

Specific Version import

const adyenEncrypt = require ( 'node-adyen-encrypt' )( 25 ); const adyenEncrypt = require ( 'node-adyen-encrypt' )( 24 ); const adyenEncrypt = require ( 'node-adyen-encrypt' )( 23 ); const adyenEncrypt = require ( 'node-adyen-encrypt' )( 22 );

Usage

const adyenEncrypt = require ( 'node-adyen-encrypt' )( 24 ); const adyenKey = "your key as retrieved from the Adyen Customer Area Web Service User page" ; const options = {}; const cardData = { number : cardNumber, cvc : cvc, holderName : holderName, expiryMonth : expiryMonth, expiryYear : expiryYear, generationtime : generationtime }; const cseInstance = adyenEncrypt.createEncryption(adyenKey, options); cseInstance.validate(cardData); const dataEncrypted = cseInstance.encrypt(cardData);

👤 Danilo Pedrosa

