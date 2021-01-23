[DEPRECATED] This module is deprecated since the original Adyen CSE project is deprecated and this encrytion method will not work with latest versions of Adyen SDK. Please use the official Adyen Web Components for Credit Card integration.
A NodeJS helper to encrypt data with the Adyen CSE
You will need a
Adyen Key
npm install node-adyen-encrypt
const adyenEncrypt = require('node-adyen-encrypt')(25);
// this will import the 0_1_25 version
const adyenEncrypt = require('node-adyen-encrypt')(24);
// this will import the 0_1_24 version
const adyenEncrypt = require('node-adyen-encrypt')(23);
// this will import the 0_1_23 version
const adyenEncrypt = require('node-adyen-encrypt')(22);
// this will import the 0_1_22 version
const adyenEncrypt = require('node-adyen-encrypt')(24);
//this will import the 0_1_24 version
const adyenKey = "your key as retrieved from the Adyen Customer Area Web Service User page";
const options = {};
const cardData = {
number : cardNumber, // 'xxxx xxxx xxxx xxxx'
cvc : cvc, //'xxx'
holderName : holderName, // 'John Doe'
expiryMonth : expiryMonth, //'MM'
expiryYear : expiryYear, // 'YYYY'
generationtime : generationtime // new Date().toISOString()
};
const cseInstance = adyenEncrypt.createEncryption(adyenKey, options);
cseInstance.validate(cardData);
const dataEncrypted = cseInstance.encrypt(cardData);
