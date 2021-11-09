Node Adwords Api

This is an unofficial Adwords sdk for NodeJS > 6.0. This Api mirrors the official api pretty well so you can always look at the Adwords documentation and even the PHP sdk if something doesn't stand out.

This API is the first feature complete Adwords Api for Node.

You will need an Adwords developer token. Apply here

Getting Started

The main adwords user object follows the auth parameters of the PHP library.

const AdwordsUser = require ( 'node-adwords' ).AdwordsUser; let user = new AdwordsUser({ developerToken : 'INSERT_DEVELOPER_TOKEN_HERE' , userAgent : 'INSERT_COMPANY_NAME_HERE' , clientCustomerId : 'INSERT_CLIENT_CUSTOMER_ID_HERE' , client_id : 'INSERT_OAUTH2_CLIENT_ID_HERE' , client_secret : 'INSERT_OAUTH2_CLIENT_SECRET_HERE' , refresh_token : 'INSERT_OAUTH2_REFRESH_TOKEN_HERE' });

Usage

The following shows how to retrieve a list of campaigns. The biggest difference from the PHP library is the node library does not have special objects for Selector and Page and other entity types. It uses standard object notation.

const AdwordsUser = require ( 'node-adwords' ).AdwordsUser; const AdwordsConstants = require ( 'node-adwords' ).AdwordsConstants; let user = new AdwordsUser({...}); let campaignService = user.getService( 'CampaignService' , 'v201809' ) let selector = { fields : [ 'Id' , 'Name' ], ordering : [{ field : 'Name' , sortOrder : 'ASCENDING' }], paging : { startIndex : 0 , numberResults : AdwordsConstants.RECOMMENDED_PAGE_SIZE} } campaignService.get({ serviceSelector : selector}, (error, result) => { console .log(error, result); })

Reporting

The Adwords SDK also has a reporting endpoint, which is separate from the user.getService endpoint since the reporting api is not part of the regular api.

const AdwordsReport = require ( 'node-adwords' ).AdwordsReport; let report = new AdwordsReport({ }); report.getReport( 'v201809' , { reportName : 'Custom Adgroup Performance Report' , reportType : 'CAMPAIGN_PERFORMANCE_REPORT' , fields : [ 'CampaignId' , 'Impressions' , 'Clicks' , 'Cost' ], filters : [ { field : 'CampaignStatus' , operator : 'IN' , values : [ 'ENABLED' , 'PAUSED' ]} ], dateRangeType : 'CUSTOM_DATE' , startDate : new Date ( "07/10/2016" ), endDate : new Date (), format : 'CSV' }, (error, report) => { console .log(error, report); });

You can also pass in additional headers in case you need to remove the header rows

report.getReport( 'v201809' , { ... additionalHeaders: { skipReportHeader : true , skipReportSummary : true } }, (error, report) => { console .log(error, report); });

Adwords Query Language (AWQL)

If you do not want to use the reporting / getters, you can also get the data via AWQL.

const AdwordsUser = require ( 'node-adwords' ).AdwordsUser; const AdwordsConstants = require ( 'node-adwords' ).AdwordsConstants; let user = new AdwordsUser({...}); let campaignService = user.getService( 'CampaignService' ) let params = { query : 'SELECT Id, Name WHERE Status = "ENABLED" ORDER BY Name DESC LIMIT 0,50' }; campaignService.get(params, (error, result) => { console .log(error, result); })

You can also use AWQL with Performance Reports

let report = new AdwordsReport({ }); report.getReport( 'v201809' , { query : 'SELECT Criteria FROM KEYWORDS_PERFORMANCE_REPORT DURING 20170101,20170325' , format : 'CSV' });

Authentication

Internally, the node-adwords sdk use the official google api client for authenticating users. Using the https://www.googleapis.com/auth/adwords scope. The node-adwords sdk has some helper methods for you to authenticate if you do not need additional scopes.

const AdwordsAuth = require ( 'node-adwords' ).AdwordsAuth; let auth = new AdwordsAuth({ client_id : 'INSERT_OAUTH2_CLIENT_ID_HERE' , client_secret : 'INSERT_OAUTH2_CLIENT_SECRET_HERE' }, 'https://myredirecturlhere.com/adwords/auth' ); app.get( '/adwords/go' , (req, res) => { res.redirect(auth.generateAuthenticationUrl()); }) app.get( '/adwords/auth' , (req, res) => { auth.getAccessTokenFromAuthorizationCode(req.query.code, (error, tokens) => { }) });

Troubleshooting

Sometimes, in the Adwords documentation, you will see "Specify xsi:type instead". As of version 201609.1.0, you can specify this in the request as another attribute.

let operation = { operator : 'ADD' , operand : { campaignId : '1234567' , criterion : { type : 'IP_BLOCK' , 'xsi:type' : 'IpBlock' , ipAddress : '123.12.123.12' , }, 'xsi:type' : 'NegativeCampaignCriterion' } }

Ordering

Because the Adwords Api uses a non-standard SOAP implementation, the order of the elements are required to be in the order of the elements in the documentation. When drafting api calls, make sure the order matches the order in the documentation. For more information, see issue #20

let operation = { operator : 'ADD' , operand : { .... } }

let operation = { operand : { .... }, operator : 'ADD' , }

Testing

For testing, you will need a refresh token as well as a developer token. These should be placed as environmental variables:

ADWORDS_API_TEST_DEVTOKEN=123453152342352352 ADWORDS_API_TEST_REFRESHTOKEN=INSERT_OAUTH2_REFRESH_TOKEN_HERE ADWORDS_API_TEST_CLIENT_ID=INSERT_OAUTH2_CLIENT_ID_HERE ADWORDS_API_TEST_CLIENT_SECRET=INSERT_OAUTH2_CLIENT_SECRET_HERE ADWORDS_API_TEST_CLIENT_CUSTOMER_ID=INSERT_CLIENT_CUSTOMER_ID_HERE npm test

Credits

While this is not a fork of the googleads-node-lib library, it did help with some debugging while creating this one.