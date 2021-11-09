This is an unofficial Adwords sdk for NodeJS > 6.0. This Api mirrors the official api pretty well so you can always look at the Adwords documentation and even the PHP sdk if something doesn't stand out.
This API is the first feature complete Adwords Api for Node.
You will need an Adwords developer token. Apply here
The main adwords user object follows the auth parameters of the PHP library.
const AdwordsUser = require('node-adwords').AdwordsUser;
let user = new AdwordsUser({
developerToken: 'INSERT_DEVELOPER_TOKEN_HERE', //your adwords developerToken
userAgent: 'INSERT_COMPANY_NAME_HERE', //any company name
clientCustomerId: 'INSERT_CLIENT_CUSTOMER_ID_HERE', //the Adwords Account id (e.g. 123-123-123)
client_id: 'INSERT_OAUTH2_CLIENT_ID_HERE', //this is the api console client_id
client_secret: 'INSERT_OAUTH2_CLIENT_SECRET_HERE',
refresh_token: 'INSERT_OAUTH2_REFRESH_TOKEN_HERE'
});
The following shows how to retrieve a list of campaigns. The biggest difference
from the PHP library is the node library does not have special objects for
Selector and
Page and other entity types. It uses standard object notation.
const AdwordsUser = require('node-adwords').AdwordsUser;
const AdwordsConstants = require('node-adwords').AdwordsConstants;
let user = new AdwordsUser({...});
let campaignService = user.getService('CampaignService', 'v201809')
//create selector
let selector = {
fields: ['Id', 'Name'],
ordering: [{field: 'Name', sortOrder: 'ASCENDING'}],
paging: {startIndex: 0, numberResults: AdwordsConstants.RECOMMENDED_PAGE_SIZE}
}
campaignService.get({serviceSelector: selector}, (error, result) => {
console.log(error, result);
})
The Adwords SDK also has a reporting endpoint, which is separate from
the
user.getService endpoint since the reporting api is not part of the
regular api.
const AdwordsReport = require('node-adwords').AdwordsReport;
let report = new AdwordsReport({/** same config as AdwordsUser above */});
report.getReport('v201809', {
reportName: 'Custom Adgroup Performance Report',
reportType: 'CAMPAIGN_PERFORMANCE_REPORT',
fields: ['CampaignId', 'Impressions', 'Clicks', 'Cost'],
filters: [
{field: 'CampaignStatus', operator: 'IN', values: ['ENABLED', 'PAUSED']}
],
dateRangeType: 'CUSTOM_DATE', //defaults to CUSTOM_DATE. startDate or endDate required for CUSTOM_DATE
startDate: new Date("07/10/2016"),
endDate: new Date(),
format: 'CSV' //defaults to CSV
}, (error, report) => {
console.log(error, report);
});
You can also pass in additional headers in case you need to remove the header rows
report.getReport('v201809', {
...
additionalHeaders: {
skipReportHeader: true,
skipReportSummary: true
}
}, (error, report) => {
console.log(error, report);
});
If you do not want to use the reporting / getters, you can also get the data via AWQL.
const AdwordsUser = require('node-adwords').AdwordsUser;
const AdwordsConstants = require('node-adwords').AdwordsConstants;
let user = new AdwordsUser({...});
let campaignService = user.getService('CampaignService')
let params = {
query: 'SELECT Id, Name WHERE Status = "ENABLED" ORDER BY Name DESC LIMIT 0,50'
};
campaignService.get(params, (error, result) => {
console.log(error, result);
})
You can also use AWQL with Performance Reports
let report = new AdwordsReport({/** same config as AdwordsUser above */});
report.getReport('v201809', {
query: 'SELECT Criteria FROM KEYWORDS_PERFORMANCE_REPORT DURING 20170101,20170325',
format: 'CSV'
});
Internally, the node-adwords sdk use the official google api client
for authenticating users. Using the
https://www.googleapis.com/auth/adwords scope.
The node-adwords sdk has some helper methods for you to authenticate if you do not
need additional scopes.
const AdwordsAuth = require('node-adwords').AdwordsAuth;
let auth = new AdwordsAuth({
client_id: 'INSERT_OAUTH2_CLIENT_ID_HERE', //this is the api console client_id
client_secret: 'INSERT_OAUTH2_CLIENT_SECRET_HERE'
}, 'https://myredirecturlhere.com/adwords/auth' /** insert your redirect url here */);
//assuming express
app.get('/adwords/go', (req, res) => {
res.redirect(auth.generateAuthenticationUrl());
})
app.get('/adwords/auth', (req, res) => {
auth.getAccessTokenFromAuthorizationCode(req.query.code, (error, tokens) => {
//save access and especially the refresh tokens here
})
});
Sometimes, in the Adwords documentation, you will see "Specify xsi:type instead". As of version 201609.1.0, you can specify this in the request as another attribute.
let operation = {
operator: 'ADD',
operand: {
campaignId: '1234567',
criterion: {
type: 'IP_BLOCK',
'xsi:type': 'IpBlock',
ipAddress: '123.12.123.12',
},
'xsi:type': 'NegativeCampaignCriterion'
}
}
Because the Adwords Api uses a non-standard SOAP implementation, the order of the elements are required to be in the order of the elements in the documentation. When drafting api calls, make sure the order matches the order in the documentation. For more information, see issue #20
//this will work
let operation = {
operator: 'ADD',
operand: {
....
}
}
//this will not work
let operation = {
operand: {
....
},
operator: 'ADD',
}
For testing, you will need a refresh token as well as a developer token. These should be placed as environmental variables:
$ ADWORDS_API_TEST_DEVTOKEN=123453152342352352
$ ADWORDS_API_TEST_REFRESHTOKEN=INSERT_OAUTH2_REFRESH_TOKEN_HERE
$ ADWORDS_API_TEST_CLIENT_ID=INSERT_OAUTH2_CLIENT_ID_HERE
$ ADWORDS_API_TEST_CLIENT_SECRET=INSERT_OAUTH2_CLIENT_SECRET_HERE
$ ADWORDS_API_TEST_CLIENT_CUSTOMER_ID=INSERT_CLIENT_CUSTOMER_ID_HERE
$ npm test
While this is not a fork of the googleads-node-lib library, it did help with some debugging while creating this one.