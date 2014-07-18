node-adm is a Node.JS library for Amazon Device Messaging for Kindle.

Installation

$ npm install node-adm

Notes

Automatically performs the OAuth2 access token fetch on send

Will re-authenticate itself once the token expires

Loosely based on node-gcm

Usage

var adm = require ( 'node-adm' ); var registration_id = YOUR_REGISTRATION_ID; var options = { client_id : YOUR_ADM_CLIENT_ID, client_secret : YOUR_ADM_CLIENT_SECRET }; var admSender = new adm.Sender(); var messsage = { data : { message : "Hello" }, consolidationKey : "Some Key" , expiresAfter : 86400 } admSender.send(messsage, registration_id, function ( err, result ) { if (err) { console .log(err); process.exit( 1 ); return ; } if (result.error) { console .log( "Error: " + result.error); } else if (result.registrationID) { console .log( "Success, current registration ID: " + result.registrationID); } process.exit( 0 ); })

Send us a pull request if you see bugs or have suggestions!

Licence

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this work except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License in the LICENSE file, or at:

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

Changelog

0.9.1: 03/20/2014