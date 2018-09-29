A Node.js wrapper for 7-Zip
import Seven from 'node-7z'
// myStream is a Readable stream
const myStream = Seven.extractFull('./archive.7z', './output/dir/', {
$progress: true
})
myStream.on('data', function (data) {
doStuffWith(data) //? { status: 'extracted', file: 'extracted/file.txt" }
})
myStream.on('progress', function (progress) {
doStuffWith(progress) //? { percent: 67, fileCount: 5, file: undefinded }
})
myStream.on('end', function () {
// end of the operation, get the number of folders involved in the operation
myStream.info.get('Folders') //? '4'
})
myStream.on('error', (err) => handleError(err))
npm install --save node-7z
You should have the a 7-Zip executable (v16.02 or greater) available in your system.
- On Debian and Ubuntu install the p7zip-full package or use 7-Zip 21.02 alpha or higher
- On Mac OSX use Homebrew
brew install p7zip
- On Windows get 7-Zip from 7-Zip download page.
By default the module calls the
7zbinary, it should be available in your PATH.
An alternative is to add the
7zip-bin module to your project. This module
contains an up-to-date version of 7-Zip for all available plaforms. Then you
can do:
import sevenBin from '7zip-bin'
import { extractFull } from 'node-7z'
const pathTo7zip = sevenBin.path7za
const seven = extractFull('./archive.7z', './output/dir/', {
$bin: pathTo7zip
})
See the 7-Zip documentation for the full list of usages and options (switches).
Adds files to an archive.
|Arguments
|Type
|Description
|archive
string
|Archive to create
|source
string\|string[]
|Source files to add to the archive. Multiple sources can be given using an
Array
|[options]
Object
|Options object. Can be omitted
// adds all *.txt files from current folder and its subfolders to archive Files.7z.
const myStream = Seven.add('Files.7z', '*.txt', {
recursive: true
})
Deletes files from an archive.
|Arguments
|Type
|Description
|archive
string
|Archive to target
|target
string\|string[]
|Target files to remove from the archive. Multiple targets can be given using an
Array
|[options]
Object
|Options object. Can be omitted
// deletes *.bak files from archive archive.zip.
const myStream = Seven.delete('archive.zip', '*.bak')
Extracts files from an archive to the current directory or to the output directory. This command copies all extracted files to one directory.
|Arguments
|Type
|Description
|archive
string
|Archive to extract files from
|output
string
|Output directory
|[options]
Object
|Options object. Can be omitted
// extracts all *.cpp files from archive archive.zip to c:\soft folder.
const myStream = Seven.extract('archive.zip', 'c:/soft', {
recursive: true,
$cherryPick: '*.cpp'
})
Extracts files from an archive with their full paths in the current directory, or in an output directory if specified.
|Arguments
|Type
|Description
|archive
string
|Archive to extract files from
|output
string
|Output directory
|[options]
Object
|Options object. Can be omitted
// extracts all *.cpp files from the archive archive.zip to c:\soft folder.
const myStream = Seven.extractFull('archive.zip', 'c:/soft', {
recursive: true,
$cherryPick: '*.cpp'
})
Calculates hash values for files.
|Arguments
|Type
|Description
|target
string\|string[]
|Target files to calculate the hash of. Multiple targets can be given using an
Array
|[options]
Object
|Options object. Can be omitted
// calculates SHA256 for a.iso.
const myStream = Seven.hash('a.iso', {
hashMethod: 'sha256'
})
Lists contents of an archive.
|Arguments
|Type
|Description
|archive
string
|Archive to list the file from
|[options]
Object
|Options object. Can be omitted
// list all the *.txt and *.js files in archive.zip
const myStream = Seven.list('archive.zip', {
$cherryPick: ['*.txt*', '*.js'],
})
Renames files in an archive.
|Arguments
|Type
|Description
|archive
string
|Archive to target
|target
Array[string[]]
|Pair of target/new names files to remove rename. Multiple targets can be given using an
Array
|[options]
Object
|Options object. Can be omitted
// renames old.txt to new.txt and 2.txt to folder\2new.txt .
const myStream = Seven.rename('a.7z', [
['old.txt', 'new.txt'],
['2.txt', 'folder/2new.txt']
])
Tests archive files.
|Arguments
|Type
|Description
|archive
string
|Archive to test
|[options]
Object
|Options object. Can be omitted
// tests *.doc files in archive archive.zip.
const myStream = Seven.list('archive.zip', {
recursive: true,
$cherryPick: '*.doc'
})
Updates older files in the archive and adds files that are not already in the archive.
|Arguments
|Type
|Description
|archive
string
|Archive to create
|source
string\|string[]
|Source files to update from the file-system to the archive. Multiple sources can be given using an
Array
|[options]
Object
|Options object. Can be omitted
// updates *.doc files to archive archive.zip.
const myStream = Seven.add('archive.zip', '*.doc')
In the 7-Zip world, command flags are called switches. In order to use them you can pass their name and value in the Options object
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Switches
alternateStreamExtract
boolean
|"Extract file as alternate stream, if there is ':' character in name"
-snc
alternateStreamReplace
boolean
|Replace ':' character to '_' character in paths of alternate streams
-snr
deleteFilesAfter
boolean
|Delete files after compression
-sdel
fullyQualifiedPaths
boolean
|Usefully qualified file paths
-spf
hardlinks
boolean
|Store hard links as links (WIM and TAR formats only)
-snh
largePages
boolean
|Set Large Pages mode
-spl
latestTimeStamp
boolean
|Set archive timestamp from the most recently modified file
-stl
noArchiveOnFail
boolean
|Stop archive creating, if 7-Zip can't open some input file.
-sse
noRootDuplication
boolean
|Eliminate duplication of root folder for extract command
-spe
noWildcards
boolean
|Disable wildcard matching for file names
-spd
ntSecurity
boolean
|Store NT security
-sni
sortByType
boolean
|Sort files by type while adding to solid 7z archive
-mqs
openFiles
boolean
|Compress files open for writing
-ssw
recursive
boolean
|Recurse subdirectories. For
-r0 usage see
raw
-r
symlinks
boolean
|Store symbolic links as links (WIM and TAR formats only)
-snl
techInfo
boolean
|Show technical information
-slt
timeStats
boolean
|Show execution time statistics
-bt
toStdout
boolean
|Write data to stdout
-so
yes
boolean
|Assume Yes on all queries
-y
alternateStreamStore
boolean
|Store NTFS alternate Streams
-sns
caseSensitive
boolean
|Set Sensitive Case mode
-ssc
archiveNameMode
string
|Set Archive name mode
-sa
archiveType
string
|Type of archive
-t
cpuAffinity
string
|Set CPU thread affinity mask (hexadecimal number).
-stm
excludeArchiveType
string
|Exclude archive type
-stx
fromStdin
string
|Read data from StdIn
-si
hashMethod
string
|Set hash function
-scrc
listFileCharset
string
|Set charset for list files
-scs
logLevel
string
|Set output log level
-bb
multiBlockSize
string
|Creates multi-block xz archives of
[Size]m\|g block size
-ms
outputDir
string
|Set Output directory
-o
overwrite
string
|Overwrite mode
-ao
password
string
|Set Password
-p
sfx
string
|Create SFX archive
-sfx
updateOptions
string
|Update options
-u
workingDir
string
|Set Working directory
-w
excludeArchive
string[]
|Exclude archive filenames
-ax
exclude
string[]
|Exclude filenames
-x
include
string[]
|Include filenames
-i
includeArchive
string[]
|Include archive filenames
-ai
method
string[]
|Set Compression Method
-m
outputStreams
string[]
|Set output stream for output/error/progress
-bs
volumes
string[]
|Create Volumes
-v
Those options are not provided by 7-Zip but are features of this module.
|Name
|Type
|Description
$progress
boolean
|Progress percentage gets fired. Shortcut for
{ outputStreams: ['b1'] } Use if you want access to the
progress event. Has an impact on performances.
$defer
boolean
|Create the stream but do not spawn child process
$childProcess
ChildProcess
|Attach an external child process to be parsed
$bin
string
|Path to an other 7-Zip binary. Default:
7z
$cherryPick
string[]
|Some commands accepts more specific targets, see example above
$raw
string[]
|Pass raw arguments to the
child_process.spawn()command
$spawnOptions
Object
|Pass
options to the
child_process.spawn()command
data
The
data event is emitted for each processed file. The payload is an object. WARNING only the
data.file proprety is guaranteed to be present
mySevenStream.on('data', function (data) {
console.log(data)
// {
// file: 'path/of/the/file/in/the/archive',
// status: 'renamed|tested|updated|skipped|deleted|extracted',
// attributes: '....A', size: 9, sizeCompressed: 3, (only list command)
// hash: 'FEDC304F', size: 9 (only hash command)
// techInfo: Map(8) { (only list command with `techInfo` switch)
// 'Path' => 'DirHex/sub2/e825776890f2b',
// 'Size' => '9',
// 'Modified' => '2018-09-29 09:06:15',
// 'Attributes' => 'A_ -rw-r--r--',
// 'CRC' => 'FEDC304F',
// 'Encrypted' => '-',
// 'Method' => 'LZMA2:12',
// 'Block' => '0'
// }
// }
})
end
An
.info proprety can contain meta-data (type Map)
myStream.info
// Map {
// '7-Zip [64] 16.02 ' => 'Copyright (c) 1999-2016 Igor Pavlov : 2016-05-21',
// 'Creating archive' => './test/_tmp/txt-and-md-only.7z',
// 'Items to compress' => '6',
// 'Files read from disk' => '6',
// 'Archive size' => '212 bytes (1 KiB)' }
error
mySevenStream.on('error', function (err) {
// a standard error
// `err.stderr` is a string that can contain extra info about the error
})
Using the CLI, compression is done like this:
# adds all .exe files to solid archive archive.7z using the LZMA method
# with 2 MB dictionary and BCJ filter.
7z a archive.7z *.exe -m0=BCJ -m1=LZMA:d=21
Using this module:
const compress = Seven.add('archive.7z', '*.exe', {
method: ['0=BCJ', '1=LZMA:d=21']
})
This operation is supported only in the 7z file format. Using the CLI, if you want to password protect an archive while also hiding filenames you write:
# adds all .exe files with a password and also encrypt metadata, thus hiding filenames
7z a archive.7z *.exe -p -mhe
Using this module:
const compress = Seven.add('archive.7z', '*.exe', {
password: "your-password-here",
method: ['he']
})
Thanks to sketchpunk #9 for this one
Sometimes you just want to use the lib as the original command line. For
instance you want to apply to switches with different values. You can use the
custom
$raw key in your
options object and pass it an Array of
values.
const compress = Seven.add('archive.7z', '*.gif', {
$raw: [ '-i!*.jpg', '-i!*.png' ], // only images
})
Due to a
7z limitation emojis and special characters can't be used as values
when passed to an
option object (ex: password). But they can be used in
archive, filenames and destinations.
Use the
{ charset: 'UTF-8' } for special characters.
The default log level (
-bb switch) is set to:
3 :show information about additional operations (Analyze, Replicate) for "Add" / "Update" operations.
It's a base feature of
node-7z and is required for the module to work as
expected. A diffrent value should not be used.
Values given by the package are not sanitized, you just get the raw output from the 7-Zip binary. Remember to never trust user input and sanitize accordingly.
You can pipe a child procress from an other source and pass it to
node-7z. An
use case may be that the 7-Zip process runs on an other machine and the sdtio is
piped in the application.
const external = // an external child process
const myStream = Seven.add('dummy', 'dummy', {
$defer: true
})
myStream.on('data', data => yourLogicWith(data))
Seven.listen(myStream)
With ❤️ from quentinrossetti