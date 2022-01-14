Generate a node binary package
$ npm install -g node-bin-gen
$ node-bin-gen version [pre]
Use a
pre version if you're testing.
Warning: requires
npm@>=3 to install the generated packages globally!
This package generates a
node package, and all of the
node-{os}-{cpu} packages, which are installed by the main metapackage (and as a hack, added to the
package.json of
node at install time as a dependency to keep npm from marking it extraneous..
ISC
I've used Node for many APIs, serverless functions, and even statically generated sites. Node js was very easy to learn when coming from a JS background. It's very performant, and recommended when IO intensive tasks are going to happen.
The best runtime environment I have been worked with. Why? because its javascript, thats a very platform independent language. I had no learning curve switching between projects. And sticking to node brought me many career advancements.
Best JS runtime built with incredible rich documentation. Part of node.js was written in C++, therefore it has access to threads and speeds up execution although we can not manage it directly. It was easy for me to move on to writing back-end because I already knew JS after working with React.JS. I would not recommend not to learn node.js only from docs because it will take long.
If you're working with Javascript, I'm sure you'll come across the word node several times. node is a Javascript runtime environment and it is used to execute the Javascript outside the browser. Node will also be used on the server-side and it can be installed using package managers.
I'm able to build APIs on google cloud due to the fast learning curve of node, it's not easy to get a hold on all the aspects and the tools provided, but I'm grateful to the ability to learn a part and being able to implement and build simple APIs.