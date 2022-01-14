Hunter Blackwell ● Baton Rouge, LA ● 32 Rating s ● 37 Review s ● 7 months ago Great Documentation Performant I've used Node for many APIs, serverless functions, and even statically generated sites. Node js was very easy to learn when coming from a JS background. It's very performant, and recommended when IO intensive tasks are going to happen. 2

Preveen Raj ● Kochi, Kerala, India ● 58 Rating s ● 49 Review s ● Software Engineer @bigbinary 8 months ago Great Documentation The best runtime environment I have been worked with. Why? because its javascript, thats a very platform independent language. I had no learning curve switching between projects. And sticking to node brought me many career advancements. 1

Lrazerz ● Kyiv, Ukraine ● 39 Rating s ● 54 Review s ● Bondarenko Vladyslav 1 year ago Great Documentation Performant Best JS runtime built with incredible rich documentation. Part of node.js was written in C++, therefore it has access to threads and speeds up execution although we can not manage it directly. It was easy for me to move on to writing back-end because I already knew JS after working with React.JS. I would not recommend not to learn node.js only from docs because it will take long. 0

Anil Chowdary ● Hyderabad ● 78 Rating s ● 78 Review s ● Frontend dev | React | Typescript | Javascript | Tailwind CSS October 13, 2020 Great Documentation Easy to Use Performant If you're working with Javascript, I'm sure you'll come across the word node several times. node is a Javascript runtime environment and it is used to execute the Javascript outside the browser. Node will also be used on the server-side and it can be installed using package managers. 0