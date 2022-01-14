openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nod

node

by Aria Stewart
17.2.0 (see all)

node

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

179K

GitHub Stars

123

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.8/56
Read All Reviews
chunterb
preveenraj
Lrazerz
jsgiant
Ahmed-Emad11212
atomract

Top Feedback

7Great Documentation
5Performant
3Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge

Readme

node-bin-gen

Generate a node binary package

Install

$ npm install -g node-bin-gen

Use

$ node-bin-gen version [pre]

Use a pre version if you're testing.

How it works

Warning: requires npm@>=3 to install the generated packages globally!

This package generates a node package, and all of the node-{os}-{cpu} packages, which are installed by the main metapackage (and as a hack, added to the package.json of node at install time as a dependency to keep npm from marking it extraneous..

License

ISC

Rate & Review

Great Documentation7
Easy to Use3
Performant5
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Hunter BlackwellBaton Rouge, LA32 Ratings37 Reviews
7 months ago
Great Documentation
Performant

I've used Node for many APIs, serverless functions, and even statically generated sites. Node js was very easy to learn when coming from a JS background. It's very performant, and recommended when IO intensive tasks are going to happen.

2
Cpt-Ghost
rajrgb
Preveen RajKochi, Kerala, India58 Ratings49 Reviews
Software Engineer @bigbinary
8 months ago
Great Documentation

The best runtime environment I have been worked with. Why? because its javascript, thats a very platform independent language. I had no learning curve switching between projects. And sticking to node brought me many career advancements.

1
ajayesivan
LrazerzKyiv, Ukraine39 Ratings54 Reviews
Bondarenko Vladyslav
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Performant

Best JS runtime built with incredible rich documentation. Part of node.js was written in C++, therefore it has access to threads and speeds up execution although we can not manage it directly. It was easy for me to move on to writing back-end because I already knew JS after working with React.JS. I would not recommend not to learn node.js only from docs because it will take long.

0
Anil ChowdaryHyderabad78 Ratings78 Reviews
Frontend dev | React | Typescript | Javascript | Tailwind CSS
October 13, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

If you're working with Javascript, I'm sure you'll come across the word node several times. node is a Javascript runtime environment and it is used to execute the Javascript outside the browser. Node will also be used on the server-side and it can be installed using package managers.

0
Ahmed-Emad11212Maldives57 Ratings28 Reviews
A mid level developer who likes tech and coding
2 months ago

I'm able to build APIs on google cloud due to the fast learning curve of node, it's not easy to get a hold on all the aspects and the tools provided, but I'm grateful to the ability to learn a part and being able to implement and build simple APIs.

0

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial