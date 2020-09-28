Small wrapper around Nock Back, with improved ergonomics.
✔️ Testing framework agnostic\
✔️ Types included\
✔️ Works with promises (so enables
async/await)
If you're familiar with Jest Snapshots, the following workflow should feel familiar.
nock will be created on subsequent test runs, based on the previous recording
Make sure to install
nock as well, as it's defined as a peer-dependency:
# yarn
yarn add nock-record nock -D
# npm
npm install nock-record nock -D
import { setupRecorder } from "nock-record";
import { getGithubProfile } from "./githubProfile";
const record = setupRecorder();
describe("#getGithubProfile", () => {
it("should retrieve user info", async () => {
// Start recording, specify fixture name
const { completeRecording, assertScopesFinished } = await record("github-edorivai");
// Run your function under test
const result = await getGithubProfile("edorivai");
// Complete the recording, allow for Nock to write fixtures
completeRecording();
// Optional; assert that all recorded fixtures have been called
assertScopesFinished();
// Perform your own assertions
expect(result).toMatchSnapshot();
});
});
Sets up your recorder
// Signature:
function setupRecorder(options?: RecorderOptions): Record;
// Usage:
const record = setupRecorder({ mode: 'record' });
|option
|default
|description
|fixturePath
{test-directory}/__nock-fixtures__
|The directory where fixtures will be stored
|mode
record
"wild" \| "dryrun" \| "record" \| "lockdown" See official docs for details
Starts recording HTTP requests
// Signature:
function record(fixtureName: string, options: nock.NockBackOptions = {}): Promise<Recording>;
// Usage:
const recording = await record("your-fixture-name");
Returned from a call to
record
|property
|type
|description
|completeRecording
() => void
|Tells Nock to complete the recording and write any fixtures
|assertScopesFinished
() => void
|Asserts whether all recorded scopes have finish
|scopes
Nock.Scope[]
|All Nock Scopes associated with this recording
const { completeRecording, assertScopesFinished } = await record("your-fixture-name");
await yourFunctionThatSendsRequests();
completeRecording();
assertScopesFinished();
Clone this repo, then run:
npm install
npm run build
npm run test-examples