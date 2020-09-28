Small wrapper around Nock Back, with improved ergonomics.

✔️ Testing framework agnostic\ ✔️ Types included\ ✔️ Works with promises (so enables async/await )

Workflow

If you're familiar with Jest Snapshots, the following workflow should feel familiar.

Record actual HTTP requests on first-time test run Request + response are written to a file A nock will be created on subsequent test runs, based on the previous recording

Installation

Make sure to install nock as well, as it's defined as a peer-dependency:

yarn add nock-record nock -D npm install nock-record nock -D

Usage

import { setupRecorder } from "nock-record" ; import { getGithubProfile } from "./githubProfile" ; const record = setupRecorder(); describe( "#getGithubProfile" , () => { it( "should retrieve user info" , async () => { const { completeRecording, assertScopesFinished } = await record( "github-edorivai" ); const result = await getGithubProfile( "edorivai" ); completeRecording(); assertScopesFinished(); expect(result).toMatchSnapshot(); }); });

API

setupRecorder

Sets up your recorder

function setupRecorder ( options?: RecorderOptions ): Record ; const record = setupRecorder({ mode: 'record' });

Recorder Options

option default description fixturePath {test-directory}/__nock-fixtures__ The directory where fixtures will be stored mode record "wild" \| "dryrun" \| "record" \| "lockdown" See official docs for details

record

Starts recording HTTP requests

function record ( fixtureName: string , options: nock.NockBackOptions = {} ): Promise < Recording > ; const recording = await record( "your-fixture-name" );

Recording

Returned from a call to record

property type description completeRecording () => void Tells Nock to complete the recording and write any fixtures assertScopesFinished () => void Asserts whether all recorded scopes have finish scopes Nock.Scope[] All Nock Scopes associated with this recording

const { completeRecording, assertScopesFinished } = await record( "your-fixture-name" ); await yourFunctionThatSendsRequests(); completeRecording(); assertScopesFinished();

Running the example

Clone this repo, then run: