This Express middleware sets some HTTP response headers to try to disable client-side caching.
To use it:
const nocache = require("nocache");
// ...
app.use(nocache());
This sets four headers, disabling a lot of browser caching:
Cache-Control: no-store, no-cache, must-revalidate, proxy-revalidate
Pragma: no-cache
Expires: 0
Surrogate-Control: no-store
You may wish to do this if you want to ensure that users have up-to-date resources, or if you want to clear out an old version for some reason.
