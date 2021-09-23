jatin269 ● 75 Rating s ● 84 Review s ●

January 19, 2021

Highly Customizable Slow Great Documentation Easy to Use

With every new build in our app, we need users to have the latest static files. But few times in order to get that we have to manually tell the request to erase the cache from the client-side. For this we have to Set a header, instead of worrying about this, we can simply use nocache which would set headers and make our job easy to make the client side to have no cache stored.