nocache

by helmetjs
3.0.1

Middleware to disable client-side caching

Readme

Middleware to turn off caching

This Express middleware sets some HTTP response headers to try to disable client-side caching.

To use it:

const nocache = require("nocache");

// ...

app.use(nocache());

This sets four headers, disabling a lot of browser caching:

  • Cache-Control: no-store, no-cache, must-revalidate, proxy-revalidate
  • Pragma: no-cache
  • Expires: 0
  • Surrogate-Control: no-store

You may wish to do this if you want to ensure that users have up-to-date resources, or if you want to clear out an old version for some reason.

jatin26975 Ratings84 Reviews
January 19, 2021
Highly Customizable
Slow
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

With every new build in our app, we need users to have the latest static files. But few times in order to get that we have to manually tell the request to erase the cache from the client-side. For this we have to Set a header, instead of worrying about this, we can simply use nocache which would set headers and make our job easy to make the client side to have no cache stored.

0
JITENDER144171 Ratings50 Reviews
January 19, 2021

