A simple remote file sync tool for development.

It's also a simple example of how nokit works.

Install

Install globally:

npm install -g nobone-sync

Install as lib dependency:

npm install nobone-sync

Usage

As CLI Tool

Start a remote file server:

Start a local client to push change to remote server.

nobone-sync config .js

The defaults of config.js is:

module .exports = { localDir : 'localDir' , remoteDir : 'remoteDir' , rootAllowed : '/' , host : '127.0.0.1' , port : 8345 , pattern : '**' , pollingInterval : 500 , password : null , algorithm : 'aes128' , onChange : function ( type, path, oldPath ) { console .log( 'Write your custom code here' ) } }

The pattern can be a string or an array, it takes advantage of minimatch .

Some basic usages:

To only watch js , css and jpg : '**/*.@(js|css|jpg)'

, and : To ignore js and css file: ['**', '!**/*.@(js|css)']

Use larger pollingInterval if there are too many files to be watched.

Push a Path to Remote

Push a file or directory to remote server:

nobone-sync -u localPath host[:port]/ path / to /dir

localPath can be a file, a directory, or a glob pattern(glob pattern should use with quotation marks).

For example:

nobone-sync -u 'src/css/a.css' 1.2 .3 .4 :8222/home/me/src/css nobone-sync -u 'src/js/*.js' 1.2 .3 .4 :8222/home/me/src/js nobone-sync --password 3.14 -u 'src/js/*.js' 1.2 .3 .4 :8222/home/me/src/js

As Library

Example:

var client = require ( 'nobone-sync/client' ); var server = require ( 'nobone-sync/server' ); var conf = { localDir : 'localDir' , remoteDir : 'remoteDir' , rootAllowed : 'remoteDir' , host : '127.0.0.1' , port : 8345 , pattern : '**' , pollingInterval : 500 , password : '123456' , onChange : function ( type, path, oldPath ) { console .log( 'Write your custom code here' ); } }; client(conf) server(conf) client.send({ conf : conf, type : 'create' , path : 'a.css' , remotePath : '/home/jack/a.css' }); client.send({ conf : conf, type : 'execute' , remotePath : '.js' , source : `require('nokit').log('OK')` }) .then( function ( out ) { console .log(out); });

Protocol

The transfer protocol is based on http. Only the {info} and {data} is used.

Format

POST /{info} HTTP/1.1 { data }

info It's a URI encoded json string. For example, the json is { type: 'create', path: '/home/u/a/b.js', mode: 0o777 } , then the final info string should be %7B%22type%22%3A%22create%22%2C%22path%22%3A%22%2Fhome%2Fu%2Fa%2Fb.js%22%2C%22mode%22%3A511%7D .

data It's raw binary. When the type is move , it should the target remote path. When the type is create or modify , it should be binary file content. In other cases, it will be ignored.

encryption If the password and algorithm is specified, the info and the data should encrypted by them.

error If operation failed the server will return http status code 200, 211, 400, 403, 404 or 500.

FAQ