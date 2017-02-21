A Node.js lib to abstract BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) peripherals, using noble

Install

npm install noble-device

Usage

Take a look at the Tethercell and unofficial LightBlue Bean devices for examples, but this is how you make a basic device:

var NobleDevice = require ( 'noble-device' ); var YOUR_THING_SERVICE_UUID = 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' ; var YOUR_THING_NOTIFY_CHAR = 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' ; var YOUR_THING_READ_CHAR = 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' ; var YOUR_THING_WRITE_CHAR = 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' ; var YourThing = function ( peripheral ) { NobleDevice.call( this , peripheral); }; YourThing.SCAN_UUIDS = [YOUR_THING_SERVICE_UUID]; YourThing.is = function ( peripheral ) { return (peripheral.advertisement.localName === 'My Thing\'s Name' ); }; NobleDevice.Util.inherits(YourThing, NobleDevice); NobleDevice.Util.mixin(YourThing, NobleDevice.BatteryService); NobleDevice.Util.mixin(YourThing, NobleDevice.DeviceInformationService); module .exports = YourThing;

Now to use YourThing you must use one of the discover functions documented below which will find your device(s) and pass instances of your object to their callback where you must call connectAndSetUp .

var YourThing = require ( 'YourThing' ); var id = '<your devices id>' ; YourThing.discoverById( function ( yourThingInstance ) { yourThingInstance.on( 'disconnect' , function ( ) { console .log( 'we got disconnected! :( ' ); }); yourThingInstance.connectAndSetUp( function ( error ) { console .log( 'were connected!' ); }); });

It doesn't do much yet, let's go back and add to our Device definition (right before module.exports )

YourThing.prototype.send = function ( data, done ) { this .writeDataCharacteristic(YOUR_THING_SERVICE_UUID, YOUR_THING_WRITE_CHAR, data, done); }; YourThing.prototype.receive = function ( callback ) { this .readDataCharacteristic(YOUR_THING_SERVICE_UUID, YOUR_THING_READ_CHAR, callback); };

Now in our connect and setup we can:

yourThing.send( new Buffer([ 0x00 , 0x01 ]), function ( ) { console .log( 'data sent' ); }); yourThing.receive( function ( error, data ) { console .log( 'got data: ' + data); });

Optionally, if you need to do some device setup or close something down before disconnect, you can override those functions:

YourThing.prototype.connectAndSetup = function ( callback ) { NobleDevice.prototype.connectAndSetUp.call( this , function ( error ) { this .notifyCharacteristic(YOUR_THING_SERVICE_UUID, YOUR_THING_NOTIFY_CHAR, true , this ._onRead.bind( this ), function ( err ) { callback(err); }); }.bind( this ); }; YourThing.prototype.onDisconnect = function ( ) { NobleDevice.prototype.onDisconnect.call( this ); };

Discovery API

Discover All

function onDiscover ( yourThingInstance ) { } YourThing.discoverAll(onDiscover);

Stopping a Discover All

YourThing.stopDiscoverAll(onDiscover);

Discover a single device

YourThing.discover( function ( yourThingInstance ) { });

Stopping a Discover

YourThing.stopDiscover(onDiscoverCallback);

Discover with Filter

YourThing.discoverWithFilter( function ( device ), { return true ; }, function ( yourThingInstance ) { });

Discover by ID