A Node.js lib to abstract BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) peripherals, using noble
npm install noble-device
Take a look at the Tethercell and unofficial LightBlue Bean devices for examples, but this is how you make a basic device:
var NobleDevice = require('noble-device');
var YOUR_THING_SERVICE_UUID = 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx';
var YOUR_THING_NOTIFY_CHAR = 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx';
var YOUR_THING_READ_CHAR = 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx';
var YOUR_THING_WRITE_CHAR = 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx';
// then create your thing with the object pattern
var YourThing = function(peripheral) {
// call nobles super constructor
NobleDevice.call(this, peripheral);
// setup or do anything else your module needs here
};
// tell Noble about the service uuid(s) your peripheral advertises (optional)
YourThing.SCAN_UUIDS = [YOUR_THING_SERVICE_UUID];
// and/or specify method to check peripheral (optional)
YourThing.is = function(peripheral) {
return (peripheral.advertisement.localName === 'My Thing\'s Name');
};
// inherit noble device
NobleDevice.Util.inherits(YourThing, NobleDevice);
// you can mixin other existing service classes here too,
// noble device provides battery and device information,
// add the ones your device provides
NobleDevice.Util.mixin(YourThing, NobleDevice.BatteryService);
NobleDevice.Util.mixin(YourThing, NobleDevice.DeviceInformationService);
// export your device
module.exports = YourThing;
Now to use
YourThing you must use one of the discover functions documented below which will find your device(s) and pass instances of your object to their callback where you must call
connectAndSetUp.
var YourThing = require('YourThing');
var id = '<your devices id>';
YourThing.discoverById(function(yourThingInstance) {
// you can be notified of disconnects
yourThingInstance.on('disconnect', function() {
console.log('we got disconnected! :( ');
});
// you'll need to call connect and set up
yourThingInstance.connectAndSetUp(function(error) {
console.log('were connected!');
});
});
It doesn't do much yet, let's go back and add to our Device definition (right before
module.exports)
// you could send some data
YourThing.prototype.send = function(data, done) {
this.writeDataCharacteristic(YOUR_THING_SERVICE_UUID, YOUR_THING_WRITE_CHAR, data, done);
};
// read some data
YourThing.prototype.receive = function(callback) {
this.readDataCharacteristic(YOUR_THING_SERVICE_UUID, YOUR_THING_READ_CHAR, callback);
};
Now in our connect and setup we can:
yourThing.send(new Buffer([0x00, 0x01]), function() {
console.log('data sent');
});
yourThing.receive(function(error, data) {
console.log('got data: ' + data);
});
Optionally, if you need to do some device setup or close something down before disconnect, you can override those functions:
YourThing.prototype.connectAndSetup = function(callback) {
NobleDevice.prototype.connectAndSetUp.call(this, function(error) {
// maybe notify on a characteristic ?
this.notifyCharacteristic(YOUR_THING_SERVICE_UUID, YOUR_THING_NOTIFY_CHAR, true, this._onRead.bind(this), function(err) {
callback(err);
});
}.bind(this);
};
YourThing.prototype.onDisconnect = function() {
// clean up ...
// call super's onDisconnect
NobleDevice.prototype.onDisconnect.call(this);
};
Discover All
function onDiscover(yourThingInstance) {
// called for all devices discovered
}
YourThing.discoverAll(onDiscover);
Stopping a Discover All
YourThing.stopDiscoverAll(onDiscover);
Discover a single device
YourThing.discover(function(yourThingInstance) {
// called for only the first device discovered
});
Stopping a Discover
YourThing.stopDiscover(onDiscoverCallback);
Discover with Filter
YourThing.discoverWithFilter(function(device), {
// filter callback for device,
// return true to stop discovering and choose device
// return false to continue discovery
return true; // or false
}, function(yourThingInstance) {
// called for only one device discovered that matches filter
});
Discover by ID
var id = " ... "; // id of device we want to discover
YourThing.discoverById(id, function(yourThingInstance) {
// called for only one device discovered
});