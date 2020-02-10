A high-performance and easy-to-use web API framework for Node.js. Noapi loads directory "biz" as a web API server, each file in it defines and handles an API, so that you can focus on writing business function code. Noapi is simple enough that you just take it "out of the box".
npm install noapi --save
mkdir ./noapi-demo && cd ./noapi-demo
npm init -y
Create the core directory "biz"
mkdir biz
Create file "./biz/say/hi.js". It defines an api "/say/hi" and handles it.
module.exports = async (name, age) => {
return {msg: `Hi, I am ${name}, ${age} years old.`};
};
require('noapi')();
node index.js
Server default is listening on port 3000
Visit the url http://localhost:3000/say/hi?age=100&name=owen to see the result:
{
"success": true,
"data": {
"msg": "Hi, I am owen, 100 years old."
}
}
The order of the parameters in the url can be arbitrary.
It can be omitted if it is the default value as below.
const name = 'default';
const dir = './biz';
const host = 'localhost';
const port = 3000;
const isSilence = false;
// The number and order of parameters can be arbitrary
noapi(name, dir, host, port, isSilence);
// It is equivalents to:
// const options = {
// name: 'default',
// dir: './biz',
// host: 'localhost',
// port: 3000,
// isSilence: true,
// };
//
// noapi(options);
See "examples/99-options" to learn about it.
Each file in the biz directory defines and handles an API. All files in the biz directory make up the API list.
/root
/biz
/say
hi.js // api: /say/hi
about.js // api: /about
index.js
If there are some non-api files (only be used internally) in the biz directory, this will make the API list unclear. Then you should use the api directory, just create an empty file (or with the description of this api) to define an api. See "examples/05-api-directory".
/root
/api
/say
hi.js // api: /say/hi
about.js // api: /about
/biz
/__lib
/say
/__lib
hi.js
tools.js // non-api
check.js // non-api
about.js
init.js // non-api
index.js
Noapi is a high-performance web API framework, faster than Koa, Express. See API Framework Performance PK
git clone https://github.com/hiowenluke/noapi
cd noapi
npm install
npm test
Copyright (c) 2019, Owen Luke