Noapi

A high-performance and easy-to-use web API framework for Node.js. Noapi loads directory "biz" as a web API server, each file in it defines and handles an API, so that you can focus on writing business function code. Noapi is simple enough that you just take it "out of the box".

Install

npm install noapi --save

TRY IT! (in under 3 minutes)

0. Initialize a demo project

mkdir ./noapi-demo && cd ./noapi-demo npm init -y npm install noapi --save

Create the core directory "biz"

mkdir biz

1. Create a biz file

Create file "./biz/say/hi.js". It defines an api "/say/hi" and handles it.

module .exports = async (name, age) => { return { msg : `Hi, I am ${name} , ${age} years old.` }; };

2. Create index.js

require ( 'noapi' )();

3. Run

node index.js Server default is listening on port 3000

Visit the url http://localhost:3000/say/hi?age=100&name=owen to see the result:

{ "success" : true , "data" : { "msg" : "Hi, I am owen, 100 years old." } }

The order of the parameters in the url can be arbitrary.

Examples

Options

It can be omitted if it is the default value as below.

const name = 'default' ; const dir = './biz' ; const host = 'localhost' ; const port = 3000 ; const isSilence = false ; noapi(name, dir, host, port, isSilence);

See "examples/99-options" to learn about it.

Biz directory

Each file in the biz directory defines and handles an API. All files in the biz directory make up the API list.

/root /biz /say hi.js about.js index.js

If there are some non-api files (only be used internally) in the biz directory, this will make the API list unclear. Then you should use the api directory, just create an empty file (or with the description of this api) to define an api. See "examples/05-api-directory".

/root /api /say hi.js about.js /biz /__lib /say /__lib hi.js tools.js check.js about.js init.js index.js

Performance

Noapi is a high-performance web API framework, faster than Koa, Express. See API Framework Performance PK

Test

git clone https://github.com/hiowenluke/noapi cd noapi npm install npm test

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2019, Owen Luke