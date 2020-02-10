openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
noa

noapi

by Owen Luke
2.2.2 (see all)

A high performance API framework for Node.js, load directory "biz" as a web API server

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

109

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Noapi

A high-performance and easy-to-use web API framework for Node.js. Noapi loads directory "biz" as a web API server, each file in it defines and handles an API, so that you can focus on writing business function code. Noapi is simple enough that you just take it "out of the box".

Install

npm install noapi --save

TRY IT! (in under 3 minutes)

0. Initialize a demo project

mkdir ./noapi-demo && cd ./noapi-demo
npm init -y
npm install noapi --save

Create the core directory "biz"

mkdir biz

1. Create a biz file

Create file "./biz/say/hi.js". It defines an api "/say/hi" and handles it. 

module.exports = async (name, age) => {
    return {msg: `Hi, I am ${name}, ${age} years old.`};
};

2. Create index.js

require('noapi')();

3. Run

node index.js
Server default is listening on port 3000

Visit the url http://localhost:3000/say/hi?age=100&name=owen to see the result:

{
    "success": true,
    "data": {
        "msg": "Hi, I am owen, 100 years old."
    }
}

The order of the parameters in the url can be arbitrary.

Examples

Options

It can be omitted if it is the default value as below. 

const name = 'default';
const dir = './biz';
const host = 'localhost';
const port = 3000; 
const isSilence = false;

// The number and order of parameters can be arbitrary
noapi(name, dir, host, port, isSilence);

// It is equivalents to:
//     const options = {
//         name: 'default',
//         dir: './biz',
//         host: 'localhost',
//         port: 3000,
//         isSilence: true,
//     };
//
//     noapi(options);

See "examples/99-options" to learn about it.

Biz directory

Each file in the biz directory defines and handles an API. All files in the biz directory make up the API list.

/root
    /biz
        /say
            hi.js       // api: /say/hi
        about.js        // api: /about
     
    index.js

If there are some non-api files (only be used internally) in the biz directory, this will make the API list unclear. Then you should use the api directory, just create an empty file (or with the description of this api) to define an api. See "examples/05-api-directory".

/root
    /api
        /say
            hi.js       // api: /say/hi
        about.js        // api: /about

    /biz
        /__lib
        /say
            /__lib
            hi.js   
            tools.js    // non-api
            check.js    // non-api
        about.js       
        init.js         // non-api
        
    index.js

Performance

Noapi is a high-performance web API framework, faster than Koa, Express. See API Framework Performance PK

Test

git clone https://github.com/hiowenluke/noapi
cd noapi
npm install
npm test

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2019, Owen Luke

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial