openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ne

noa-engine

by Andy Hall
0.32.0 (see all)

Experimental voxel game engine.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5

GitHub Stars

458

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

noa-engine

An experimental voxel game engine.

Some projects using noa:

Usage

The easiest way to start building a game with noa is to clone the examples repo and start hacking on the code there. The comments in the hello-world example source walk through how to instantiate the engine, define world geometry, and so forth. The example repo also shows the intended way to import noa's peer depenencies, configure webpack, and so on.

Size

The engine is around 250kb when built in production mode and zipped. Uncompressed, noa is ~160kb its peer dependency babylon.js is ~900kb.

Docs

See the API reference for engine classes and methods. Documentation PRs are welcome! See the source for details, API docs are generated automatically via npm run docs.

Status, contributing, etc.

This engine is under active development and contributions are welcome. Please open a discussion issue before submitting large changes. PRs should be sent against the develop branch!

Code style/formatting are set up with config files and dev dependencies, if you use VSCode most of it should work automatically. If you send PRs, please try to be sorta-kinda consistent with what's already there.

Change logs

See history.md for changes and migration for each version.

Recent changes:

  • v0.32: Fixes npm versioning issue - no code changes.
  • v0.31:
    • Change the speed of the world! See noa.timeScale
    • Now possible to control chunk processing order: noa.world.chunkSortingDistFn
    • Much improved type exports and API docs
  • v0.30:
    • Engine now a named export, use import {Engine} from 'noa-engine'
    • many performance and size optimizations
    • now generates proper type declarations and API references!
    • can now configure separate vert/horiz values for chunk load distance
    • core option tickRate is now in ticks per second, not ms per tick
    • adds several init options, e.g. maxRenderRate, stickyFullscreen
  • v0.29:
    • maximum voxel ID is now 65535
    • adds option worldGenWhilePaused
    • adds option manuallyControlChunkLoading and related APIs
    • performance and bug fixes

Credits

Made with 🍺 by @fenomas, license is MIT.

Uses Babylon.js for 3D rendering.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
TermitCG6 Ratings0 Reviews
January 8, 2021

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial