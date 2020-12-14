Clean up your code base by removing those ugly try-catch-finally blocks!

😍 About

Working in a code base where you can expect methods to throw can lead to situations where your logic is wrapped in try-catch blocks. It also leads to other code design problems. 🤢

no-try tackles this by removing the try-catch to an external method, whilst allowing the flexibility of handling the error thrown appropriately and getting access to the return value of the method that will throw. 🤘🤘

🔧 Installation

npm install --save no-try

🎸 Usage

First we need to set up our import

JavaScript (all)

const useTry = require ( "no-try" ).useTry; const useTryAsync = require ( "no-try" ).useTryAsync;

TypeScript or ES6+

import { useTry, useTryAsync } from "no-try" ;

Now let's use it