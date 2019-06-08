SEEKING CO-MAINTAINERS! Continued development of this project is going to require the work of one or more dedicated co-maintainers (or forkers). If you're interested, please comment in this issue.
Disable the document's scrolling.
It's silly how many libraries have their own implementation of this. So I thought I'd make a module that other libraries could use.
Here's how this works:
on(), the
documentElement is styled with
width: calc(100% - scrollbarSize),
position: fixed,
top: currentScrollTop, and
overflow: hidden.
off(), everything goes back to the way it was before.
npm install no-scroll
Dependencies: none.
Desktop: IE9+
Mobile: Has no effect in iOS, where this simple approach does not work. For a more complex approach that aims to block scrolling on iOS, try body-scroll-lock.
This module exposes three simple functions:
on(),
off() and
toggle().
var noScroll = require('no-scroll');
// To turn off the document's scrolling
noScroll.on();
// To restore scrolling
noScroll.off();
// To toggle scrolling
noScroll.toggle();
If you do not have a CommonJS environment (no
module.exports), the module
exposes the global object
noScroll.