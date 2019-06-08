SEEKING CO-MAINTAINERS! Continued development of this project is going to require the work of one or more dedicated co-maintainers (or forkers). If you're interested, please comment in this issue.

Disable the document's scrolling.

It's silly how many libraries have their own implementation of this. So I thought I'd make a module that other libraries could use.

Here's how this works:

When you turn it on() , the documentElement is styled with width: calc(100% - scrollbarSize) , position: fixed , top: currentScrollTop , and overflow: hidden .

, the is styled with , , , and . When you turn it off() , everything goes back to the way it was before.

Installation

npm install no -scroll

Dependencies: none.

Browser Support

Desktop: IE9+

Mobile: Has no effect in iOS, where this simple approach does not work. For a more complex approach that aims to block scrolling on iOS, try body-scroll-lock.

Usage

This module exposes three simple functions: on() , off() and toggle() .

var noScroll = require ( 'no-scroll' ); noScroll.on(); noScroll.off(); noScroll.toggle();