openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ns

no-scroll

by David Clark
2.1.1 (see all)

Disable scrolling on an element that would otherwise scroll

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

72.6K

GitHub Stars

239

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

no-scroll

SEEKING CO-MAINTAINERS! Continued development of this project is going to require the work of one or more dedicated co-maintainers (or forkers). If you're interested, please comment in this issue.

Disable the document's scrolling.

It's silly how many libraries have their own implementation of this. So I thought I'd make a module that other libraries could use.

Here's how this works:

  • When you turn it on(), the documentElement is styled with width: calc(100% - scrollbarSize), position: fixed, top: currentScrollTop, and overflow: hidden.
  • When you turn it off(), everything goes back to the way it was before.

Installation

npm install no-scroll

Dependencies: none.

Browser Support

Desktop: IE9+

Mobile: Has no effect in iOS, where this simple approach does not work. For a more complex approach that aims to block scrolling on iOS, try body-scroll-lock.

Usage

This module exposes three simple functions: on(), off() and toggle().

var noScroll = require('no-scroll');

// To turn off the document's scrolling
noScroll.on();

// To restore scrolling
noScroll.off();

// To toggle scrolling
noScroll.toggle();

If you do not have a CommonJS environment (no module.exports), the module exposes the global object noScroll.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial