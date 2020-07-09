nmtree

Get a node_modules directory with all its package.json files as a parsable flat tree.

what is this?

Given an npm library, this tool would recursively go through its node_modules and create a flat tree with the paths of libraries as keys and their parsed package.json files as values. eg.

{ "myLib" : <myPackageJson>, "myLib/node_modules/myDep": <depPackageJson>, "myLib/node_modules/myDep/node_modules/myOtherDep": <otherDepPackageJson> }

install

npm install -g nmtree - for the cli tool

npm install nmtree for the require -able library

usage

const nmtree = require ( 'nmtree' ) const libPath = '/path/to/my/lib' const tree = nmtree(libPath) const installedReactVersions = Object .keys(tree).reduce( ( versions, libPath ) => { const { name, version } = tree[libPath] if (name === 'react' ) versions.push(version) return versions }, [])

command line usage

nmtree / path / to /my/lib > my-lib-node-modules.json

License

MIT