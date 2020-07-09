Get a node_modules directory with all its
package.json files as a parsable flat tree.
Given an npm library, this tool would recursively go through its
node_modules and create a flat tree with the paths of libraries as keys and their parsed
package.json files as values.
eg.
{
"myLib": <myPackageJson>,
"myLib/node_modules/myDep": <depPackageJson>,
"myLib/node_modules/myDep/node_modules/myOtherDep": <otherDepPackageJson>
}
npm install -g nmtree - for the cli tool
npm install nmtree for the
require-able library
const nmtree = require('nmtree')
const libPath = '/path/to/my/lib'
const tree = nmtree(libPath)
const installedReactVersions = Object.keys(tree).reduce((versions, libPath) => {
const { name, version } = tree[libPath]
if (name === 'react') versions.push(version)
return versions
}, [])
// or whatever else you can think of!
nmtree /path/to/my/lib > my-lib-node-modules.json
MIT