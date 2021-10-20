openbase logo
nm-prune

by ToDesktop
5.0.0 (see all)

Prune unneeded files (.md, .td, etc..) from node_modules folder. Super handy for Electron and AWS Lambda.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

290

GitHub Stars

66

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

nm-prune Build Status

Prune unneeded files (.md, .td, etc..) from node_modules folder. Super handy for Electron and AWS Lambda.

$ npm install --global nm-prune

Customizing files and folders to be pruned

To see the files/folders that nm-prune will delete then have a look at default-prune.json.

To provide your own prune list then simply create a prune.json in your package's root directory (alongside package.json) and nm-prune will use that instead.

Skip confirmation

If you want nm-prune to run without asking for confirmation then you can run nm-prune --force.

Discard license files

By default nm-prune v4+ does not discard license files because that would violate the terms of most licenses. If you wish to prune them anyway then you can run the command nm-prune --prune-license.

License

MIT © DaveJ

