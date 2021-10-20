Prune unneeded files (.md, .td, etc..) from node_modules folder. Super handy for Electron and AWS Lambda.

$ npm install

Customizing files and folders to be pruned

To see the files/folders that nm-prune will delete then have a look at default-prune.json.

To provide your own prune list then simply create a prune.json in your package's root directory (alongside package.json ) and nm-prune will use that instead.

Skip confirmation

If you want nm-prune to run without asking for confirmation then you can run nm-prune --force .

Discard license files

By default nm-prune v4+ does not discard license files because that would violate the terms of most licenses. If you wish to prune them anyway then you can run the command nm-prune --prune-license .

License

MIT © DaveJ