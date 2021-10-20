Prune unneeded files (.md, .td, etc..) from node_modules folder. Super handy for Electron and AWS Lambda.
$ npm install --global nm-prune
To see the files/folders that
nm-prune will delete then have a look at
default-prune.json.
To provide your own prune list then simply create a
prune.json in your
package's root directory (alongside
package.json) and nm-prune will use that
instead.
If you want
nm-prune to run without asking for confirmation then you can run
nm-prune --force.
By default
nm-prune v4+ does not discard license files because that would
violate the terms of most licenses. If you wish to prune them anyway then you
can run the command
nm-prune --prune-license.
