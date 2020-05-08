Node License Finder (nlf)

nlf is a utility for attempting to identify the licenses of modules in a node.js project.

It looks for license information in package.json, readme and license files in the project. Please note, in many cases the utility is looking for standard strings in these files, such as MIT, BSD, Apache, GPL etc - this is not error free, so if you have any concerns at all about the accuracy of the results, you will need to perform a detailed manual review of the project and its dependencies, reading all terms of any included or referenced license.

Use

nlf can be used programmatically, or from the command line.

Options

-c , --csv (Default:false) - output in csv format

CLI

To install:

$ npm install -g nlf

To use:

$ cd my-module $ nlf

Example output:

archy@0.0.2 [license(s): MIT/X11] └── package.json: MIT/X11 commander@0.6.1 [license(s): MIT] └── readme files: MIT glob@3.2.3 [license(s): BSD] ├── package.json: BSD └── license files: BSD json-stringify-safe@5.0.0 [license(s): BSD] ├── package.json: BSD └── license files: BSD read-installed@0.2.2 [license(s): BSD] └── license files: BSD should@1.2.2 [license(s): MIT] └── readme files: MIT LICENSES: BSD, MIT, MIT/X11

For output in CSV format use the -c (or --csv) switch:

$ cd my-module $ nlf -c

To exclude development dependencies and only analyze dependencies for production:

$ cd my-module $ nlf -d

Summary Mode

--summary <mode> option, which can be set to "off", "simple" or "detail". This option controls what will be printed in summary in standard format.

off turns off summary output

turns off summary output simple shows a list of licenses used in the project, the default behavior

shows a list of licenses used in the project, the default behavior detail shows all modules in current project and group by licenses. As example below:

LICENSES: ├─┬ BSD │ ├── amdefine@1.0.0 │ ├── boom@0.4.2 │ ├── cryptiles@0.2.2 │ └── diff@1.4.0 ├─┬ BSD-2-Clause │ └── normalize-package-data@2.3.5 ├─┬ Apache-2.0 │ ├── request@2.40.0 │ ├── spdx-correct@1.0.2 │ └── validate-npm-package-license@3.0.1 ├─┬ (MIT AND CC-BY-3.0) │ └── spdx-expression-parse@1.0.1 └─┬ MPL └── tough-cookie@2.2.1

Programmatically

var nlf = require ( 'nlf' ); nlf.find({ directory : '/User/me/my-project' }, function ( err, data ) { console .log( JSON .stringify(data)); }); nlf.find({ directory : '/User/me/my-project' , production : true }, function ( err, data ) { console .log( JSON .stringify(data)); });

The data returned from find() is an array of modules, each of which is represented by an object as the following example:

{ "id" : "example@0.2.9" , "name" : "example" , "version" : "0.2.9" , "repository" : "http:\/\/github.com\/iandotkelly\/example" , "directory" : "\/Users\/ian\/example" , "licenseSources" : { "package" : { "sources" : [ { "license" : "MIT" , "url" : "http://opensource.org/MIT" } ] }, "license" : { "sources" : [ { "filePath" : "\/Users\/ian\/Personal\/example\/LICENSE" , "text" : "the text of the license file" , "names" : function() { } ] }, "readme" : { "sources" : [ { "filePath" : "\/Users\/ian\/Personal\/example\/readme.md" , "text" : "text of the readme" "names" : function() { } ] } } }

Each

Tests

To run the unit tests, install development dependencies and run tests with 'gulp'. Requires gulp.js to be installed globally.

$ npm install -g gulp $ cd nlf $ npm install $ gulp

If you contribute to the project, tests are written in mocha, using should.js or the node.js assert module.