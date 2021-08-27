nlcst utility to serialize a node.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install nlcst-to-string

Use

import {toString} from 'nlcst-to-string' console .log( toString({ type : 'WordNode' , children : [ { type : 'TextNode' , value : 'AT' }, { type : 'PunctuationNode' , value : '&' }, { type : 'TextNode' , value : 'T' } ] }) )

API

This package exports the following identifiers: toString . There is no default export.

Stringify the given nlcst node (or list of nodes).

Parameters

node ( Node or Array.<Node> )

( or ) separator ( string , default: '' ) — Value to delimit each item

Returns

string .

Contribute

License

MIT © Titus Wormer