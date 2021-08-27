nlcst utility to serialize a node.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install nlcst-to-string
import {toString} from 'nlcst-to-string'
console.log(
toString({
type: 'WordNode',
children: [
{type: 'TextNode', value: 'AT'},
{type: 'PunctuationNode', value: '&'},
{type: 'TextNode', value: 'T'}
]
})
) // => 'AT&T'
This package exports the following identifiers:
toString.
There is no default export.
toString(node[, separator])
Stringify the given nlcst node (or list of nodes).
node (
Node or
Array.<Node>)
separator (
string, default:
'') — Value to delimit each item
string.
