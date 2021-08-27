nlcst utility to search for patterns in a tree.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install nlcst-search

Use

import {search} from 'nlcst-search' import {toString} from 'nlcst-to-string' const tree = { type : 'SentenceNode' , children : [ { type : 'WordNode' , children : [ { type : 'TextNode' , value : 'Don' }, { type : 'PunctuationNode' , value : '’' }, { type : 'TextNode' , value : 't' } ] }, { type : 'WhiteSpaceNode' , value : ' ' }, { type : 'WordNode' , children : [{ type : 'TextNode' , value : 'do' }] }, { type : 'WhiteSpaceNode' , value : ' ' }, { type : 'WordNode' , children : [ { type : 'TextNode' , value : 'Block' }, { type : 'PunctuationNode' , value : '-' }, { type : 'TextNode' , value : 'level' } ] } ] } search(tree, [ 'dont' ], function ( nodes ) { console .log(toString(nodes)) }) search(tree, [ 'do blocklevel' ], function ( nodes ) { console .log(toString(nodes)) })

API

This package exports the following identifiers: search . There is no default export.

Search for patterns a tree.

Throws

Error — When not given node or patterns .

Parameters

node

Tree to search in ( Node ).

patterns

Patterns to search for ( Array.<string> or Object ). If an Object , uses its keys as patterns. Each pattern is a space-delimited list of words, where each word is normalized to remove casing, apostrophes, and dashes. Spaces in a pattern mean zero or more white space nodes in the tree. Instead of a word, it’s also possible to use a wildcard symbol ( * , an asterisk), that matches any word in a pattern ( alpha * charlie ).

handler

Handler invoked when a match is found ( Function ).

allowApostrophes

Treated as options.allowApostrophes .

Passed to nlcst-normalize ( boolean , default: false ).

Passed to nlcst-normalize ( boolean , default: false ).

Include literal phrases ( boolean , default: false ).

function handler(nodes, index, parent, pattern)

Handler invoked when a match is found.

Parameters

nodes

List of siblings that match pattern ( Array.<Node> ).

index

Index where the match starts in parent ( number ).

parent

Parent node of nodes ( Node ).

pattern

The matched pattern ( string ).

