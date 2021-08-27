nlcst utility to search for patterns in a tree.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install nlcst-search
import {search} from 'nlcst-search'
import {toString} from 'nlcst-to-string'
const tree = {
type: 'SentenceNode',
children: [
{
type: 'WordNode',
children: [
{type: 'TextNode', value: 'Don'},
{type: 'PunctuationNode', value: '’'},
{type: 'TextNode', value: 't'}
]
},
{type: 'WhiteSpaceNode', value: ' '},
{
type: 'WordNode',
children: [{type: 'TextNode', value: 'do'}]
},
{type: 'WhiteSpaceNode', value: ' '},
{
type: 'WordNode',
children: [
{type: 'TextNode', value: 'Block'},
{type: 'PunctuationNode', value: '-'},
{type: 'TextNode', value: 'level'}
]
}
]
}
search(tree, ['dont'], function(nodes) {
console.log(toString(nodes))
})
// `Don’t`
search(tree, ['do blocklevel'], function(nodes) {
console.log(toString(nodes))
})
// `do Block-level`
This package exports the following identifiers:
search.
There is no default export.
search(tree, patterns, handler[, allowApostrophes|options])
Search for patterns a tree.
Error — When not given
node or
patterns.
node
patterns
Patterns to search for (
Array.<string> or
Object).
If an
Object, uses its keys as patterns.
Each pattern is a space-delimited list of words, where each word is
normalized to remove casing, apostrophes, and dashes.
Spaces in a pattern mean zero or more white space nodes in the tree.
Instead of a word, it’s also possible to use a wildcard symbol (
*, an
asterisk), that matches any word in a pattern (
alpha * charlie).
handler
Handler invoked when a match is found (
Function).
allowApostrophes
Treated as
options.allowApostrophes.
options.allowApostrophes
Passed to
nlcst-normalize (
boolean, default:
false).
options.allowDashes
Passed to
nlcst-normalize (
boolean, default:
false).
options.allowLiterals
Include literal phrases (
boolean, default:
false).
function handler(nodes, index, parent, pattern)
Handler invoked when a match is found.
nodes
List of siblings that match
pattern (
Array.<Node>).
index
Index where the match starts in
parent (
number).
parent
pattern
The matched pattern (
string).
nlcst-normalize
— Normalize a word for easier comparison
nlcst-is-literal
— Check whether a node is meant literally
