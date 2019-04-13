nl2br-pipe or
Nl2BrPipe is a pipe for angular2 projects
which replaces the new line characters
\n in a string with
the
<br /> tag.
Install the module into your application and save it as a dev
dependency in your
package.json file
npm install nl2br-pipe --save-dev
In order to use the
Nl2BrPipe you have to include/import its module
into your application:
import {Nl2BrPipeModule} from 'nl2br-pipe';
Include it in your component's
imports list of your
@NgModule(...):
@NgModule({
//...
imports: [Nl2BrPipeModule],
//...
})
Use it in your template to replace new line characters
\n with
the
<br /> tag:
<!-- Angular2.x -->
<div [innerHTML]="'<strong>test html content</strong>\nnew line\nthird line' | nl2br"></div>
<!-- Angular4+ -->
<div [innerHTML]="'<strong>test html content</strong>\nnew line\nthird line' | nl2br"></div>
<!-- sanitize forcibly the string -->
<div [innerHTML]="'<strong>test html content</strong>\nnew line\nthird line' | nl2br : true"></div>
Output:
<div>
<strong>test html content</strong><br />new line<br />third line
</div>
Replace the new line characters
\n in a string with
the
<br /> tag
Bypass security and trust the given value to be safe HTML.
The sanitizer will leave safe HTML intact and will replace new line
character
\n with the
<br /> tag.
WARNING: in Angular version
2.x, calling this method with
untrusted user data exposes your application to XSS security risks!
Parameters:
value - string where to replace
\n with
<br /> and not to
escape the HTML tags.
sanitizeBeforehand - optional boolean parameter which allows you optionally to sanitize the
value string. Parameter is available only
for Angular
4+.
Return:
Method returns the new string containing
<br /> tag instead of
\n.
https://github.com/tvicpe/nl2br-pipe
To build the final package run this command:
ng build nl2br
The build process will generate the packed sources into the
dist folder.
To publish the new version to
npm, go into the
dist folder:
cd ./dist/nl2br
and publish it to npm:
npm publish
1.2.3