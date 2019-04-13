1. Description

nl2br-pipe or Nl2BrPipe is a pipe for angular2 projects which replaces the new line characters

in a string with the <br /> tag.

2. Installation

Install the module into your application and save it as a dev dependency in your package.json file

npm install nl2br-pipe --save-dev

3. Usage

In order to use the Nl2BrPipe you have to include/import its module into your application:

import {Nl2BrPipeModule} from 'nl2br-pipe' ;

Include it in your component's imports list of your @NgModule(...) :

({ imports: [Nl2BrPipeModule], })

Use it in your template to replace new line characters

with the <br /> tag:

<!-- Angular2.x --> <div [innerHTML]="'<strong>test html content</strong>

new line

third line' | nl2br"></div>

<!-- Angular4+ --> <div [innerHTML]="'<strong>test html content</strong>

new line

third line' | nl2br"></div> <!-- sanitize forcibly the string --> <div [innerHTML]="'<strong>test html content</strong>

new line

third line' | nl2br : true"></div>

Output:

< div > < strong > test html content </ strong > < br /> new line < br /> third line </ div >

4. Methods

transform(value: string, sanitizeBeforehand?: boolean): string

Replace the new line characters

in a string with the <br /> tag Bypass security and trust the given value to be safe HTML. The sanitizer will leave safe HTML intact and will replace new line character

with the <br /> tag.

WARNING: in Angular version 2.x , calling this method with untrusted user data exposes your application to XSS security risks!

Parameters:

value - string where to replace

with <br /> and not to escape the HTML tags.

sanitizeBeforehand - optional boolean parameter which allows you optionally to sanitize the value string. Parameter is available only for Angular 4+ .

Return:

Method returns the new string containing <br /> tag instead of

.

5. Git repository

https://github.com/tvicpe/nl2br-pipe

6. Build

To build the final package run this command:

ng build nl2br

The build process will generate the packed sources into the dist folder.

7. Publish to npm

To publish the new version to npm , go into the dist folder:

cd ./dist/nl2br

and publish it to npm:

npm publish

8. Version

1.2.3