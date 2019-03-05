Synopsis

Simple and powerful end-to-end testing for command-line apps.

Description

Nixt is aiming to make testing of command-line apps as simple as possible. It plays nice with the testing tools that you are already using and in case you are one of those devs who practice outside-in BDD, it has the potential to become something that lives in every command-line app that you are going to build.

How it looks

var nixt = require ( 'nixt' ); nixt() .exec( 'touch /tmp/test' ) .run( 'ls /tmp/' ) .stdout( /test/ ) .end();

Formatting options

Nixt can strip newlines and colors. You can tell it to do so by passing an object that looks like this:

var options = { colors : false , newlines : false , }; nixt(options).stdout...

Custom expectations

While Nixt comes with built-in expectations, you can use your own too.

nixt() .expect( function ( result ) { if (result.stdout !== 'unicorns' ) { return new Error ( 'NO!' ); } }) .run( 'unicorns' ) .end(fn);

Custom middlewares

You can register as many before and after middlewares as you wish.

nixt() .before(setupDatabase) .before(runMigrations) .run(cmd) .after(downgradeCron) .after(deleteDatabase) .end();

Middleware order

The Middleware execution order is very simple - "before" middlewares always run before everything else, "after" middlewares always run after everything else. The other middlewares will match the order that you have specified.

nixt() .before(before1) .before(before2) .after(after1) .after(after2) .writeFile(file, '' ) .run(cmd) .unlink(file) .end(fn)

You may also want to reuse before and after middlewares as much as possible, especially when testing something that requires extensive setup and cleanup. You can accomplish this by cloning a Nixt instance.

var base = nixt() .before(setupDatabase) .after(removeDatabase); base.clone().run....

Plugins

Nixt has primitive support for plugins. You can register any expectation or/and any middleware by calling nixt.register .

var fn = function ( ) {}; nixt.register( 'foo' , fn);

Or you may want to register many functions at once.

var fn = function ( ) {}; var fn1 = function ( ) {}; nixt.register({ baz : fn, bar : fn1 });

Usage with a test runner

Nixt plays nice with any test runner out there. Here is a minimal example how you could use it with Mocha.

describe( 'todo add' , function ( ) { it( 'adds a new todo item' , function ( done ) { nixt() .run( 'todo add' ) .stdout( 'A new todo has been added' ) .end(done); }); });

Usage without a test runner

While using a test runner is recommended nixt is completely 'nodeable'. Here is a simple example how you could accomplish that:

var assert = require ( 'assert' ); function refute ( err ) { assert(!err); } nixt() .run(cmd) .end(refute); nixt() .run(anotherCmd) .end(refute);

Responding to interactive prompts

Nixt can respond to apps that run interactively using the on() and respond() functions.

nixt() .run(cmd) .on( 'Your name: ' ).respond( 'Joe User

' ) .end();

See test/prompt.test.js for more examples.

API

Register a "before" middleware.

nixt() .before(fn) .before(fn2) .run(cmd) .end();

Register an "after" middleware.

nixt() .run(cmd) .after(fn) .after(fn2) .end();

Change the current working directory of the main command (specified with run ). Please note that this won't affect any other commands like unlink etc.

nixt() .cwd(__dirname) .run( 'pwd' ) .stdout( /test$/ ) .end();

Set a base command. Useful for templates.

nixt() .base( 'node ' ) .run( '--version' ) .stdout( '0.10.16' ) .end();

Set a primary command to execute:

nixt() .run( 'node --version' ) .stdout( '0.10.16' ) .end(fn);

You could also run the test right after specifying the command to run:

nixt() .stdout( '0.10.16' ) .run( 'node --version' , fn)

Set the contents of stdin.

nixt() .stdin( 'foobar' ) .run( 'rev' ) .stdout( 'raboof' ) .end(fn);

Set environment variables.

nixt() .env( 'foo' , 'bar' ) .env( 'baz' , 'boo' ) .run( 'node --version' ) .stdout( '0.10.16' ) .end(fn);

Set a timeout for the main command that you are about to test.

nixt() .timeout( 1 ) .run( 'cat /dev/null' ) .end(fn);

Set expectations on stdout.

nixt() .stdout( 'LICENSE Makefile' ) .run( 'ls' ) .end(fn);

Works with regular expressions too.

nixt() .stdout( /system/ ) .run( 'time' ) .end(fn);

Same as stdout but well.. surprise works with stderr.

nixt() .run( 'todo add' ) .stderr( 'Please speicfy a todo' ) .end(fn);

Expect a given exit code.

nixt() .run( 'todo add' ) .code( 1 ) .end(fn);

Check if a given path exists (works with both files and directories).

nixt() .run( 'mkdir /tmp/test' ) .exist( '/tmp/test' ) .end(fn);

Check if a given path does not exist (works with both files and directories).

nixt() .run( 'rm /tmp/file' ) .notExist( '/tmp/file' ) .end(fn);

Check the contents of a file.

nixt() .writeFile(file, 'Hello' ) .run( 'node void.js' ) .match(file, 'Hello' ) .unlink(file) .end(done);

nixt() .writeFile(file, 'Hello' ) .run( 'node void.js' ) .match(file, /ello/) .unlink(file) .end(done);

Create a new directory.

nixt() .mkdir( 'xml-database' ) .run( 'this does stuff with the xml-database directory' ) .end(fn);

Execute a given command.

nixt() .writeFile( 'LICENSE' , 'MIT License' ) .exec( 'git add -a' ) .exec( 'git commit -m "Add LICENSE"' ) .run( 'git log' ) .stdout( /LICENSE/ ) .end();

By default the commands will inherit the "world" for the main command which includes environment variables, cwd, timeout. However, you can override this by supplying a different "world":

nixt() .exec( 'git add LICENSE' , { timeout : 4 , cwd : '/tmp' }) .run( 'git log' ) .stdout( /LICENSE/ ) .end();

Create a file with or without given contents.

Without:

nixt() .writeFile(pathToFile) .end();

With:

nixt() .writeFile(pathToFile, data) .end();

Remove a directory.

nixt() .mkdir( 'xml-database' ) .run( 'this does stuff with the xml-database directory' ) .rmdir( 'xml-database' ) .end(fn);

Unlink a file.

nixt() .writeFile( 'my-file' , data) .run( 'this does stuff with my file' ) .unlink( 'my-file' ) .end(fn);

Detect a prompt for user input. Accepts a String or RegExp that appears in the the stdout stream. Must be paired with #respond.

nixt() .run(cmd) .on( 'Your name: ' ).respond( 'Joe User

' ) .end();

Write a response to the stdin stream when a prompt is detected.

See #on

Run the given test.

nixt() .run( 'ls' ) .stdout( 'this-is-not-porn-i-promise' ) .end( function ( err ) { });

The same might be accomplished with supplying a function to run :

nixt() .stdout( 'this-is-not-porn-i-promise' ) .run( 'ls' , function ( err ) { })

Deep clone a Nixt instance.

var clone = nixt() .before(fn) .after(fn) .run( 'my awesome command' ) .end() .clone();

Register a custom expectation.

nixt() .expect( function ( result ) { if (result.stdout !== 'Unicorns' ) { return new Error ( 'OMG' ); } }) .run( 'ls' ) .end(fn);

Installation

$ npm install nixt

Tests

Running the tests

$ make

Credits

Special thanks to:

