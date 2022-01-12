openbase logo
niv

nivo

by Raphaël Benitte
0.31.0 (see all)

nivo provides a rich set of dataviz components, built on top of the awesome d3 and React libraries

Readme

nivo

Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective License GitHub Actions NPM version nivo channel on discord

nivo provides supercharged React components to easily build dataviz apps, it's built on top of d3.

Several libraries already exist for React d3 integration, but just a few provide server side rendering ability and fully declarative charts.

Installation

In order to use nivo, you have to install the @nivo/core package and then choose some of the scoped @nivo packages according to the charts you wish to use:

yarn add @nivo/core @nivo/bar

Features

Discussion

Join the nivo discord community.

Packages & components

nivo is comprised of several packages/components, for a full list, please use the Components Explorer.

Guides

Backers

Donations are welcome to help improving nivo [Become a backer]

Open Collective Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor, your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]

Ege
July 14, 2020
July 14, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers
Highly Customizable
Performant
Bleeding Edge

OMG! Nivo's documentation is exceptional!!! It is not easy to use, indeed, you don't even use, you just copy paste...

7 months ago
Hard to Use
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
February 3, 2021
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Performant

Alternatives

rechartsRedefined chart library built with React and D3
GitHub Stars
18K
Weekly Downloads
847K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
37
Top Feedback
19Great Documentation
13Easy to Use
9Performant
react-chartjs-2React components for Chart.js, the most popular charting library
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
479K
User Rating
4.4/ 5
14
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
8Easy to Use
3Performant
victoryA collection of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
175K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Slow
1Abandoned
@ant-design/chartsA React Chart Library
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
27K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Poor Documentation
react-gauge-chartReact component for displaying a gauge chart
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
10K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
7Performant
2Great Documentation
See 32 Alternatives

Tutorials

Practicing Tech Design with React, Storybook, and Nivo
www.olioapps.com3 years agoPracticing Tech Design with React, Storybook, and NivoI spent the weekend making a technical design and implementing it to challenge myself and evaluate a few different unfamiliar libraries.
Data Visualization Made Easy with ReactJS, Nivo and InfluxDB | InfluxData
www.influxdata.com2 months agoData Visualization Made Easy with ReactJS, Nivo and InfluxDB | InfluxDataHow to make high-quality data visualizations using Nivo with ReactJS and how to query data stored in InfluxDB to make charts dynamic and versatile. #influxdb
Building charts in React with Nivo - LogRocket Blog
blog.logrocket.com5 months agoBuilding charts in React with Nivo - LogRocket BlogExplore Nivo, a data visualization library for React, by building a bar and pie chart and implementing them in a React app.
@nivo/bar examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.io@nivo/bar examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use @nivo/bar by viewing and forking @nivo/bar example apps on CodeSandbox
nivo examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.ionivo examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use nivo by viewing and forking nivo example apps on CodeSandbox