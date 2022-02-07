This is a Node.js module available through the
npm registry. Installation is done using the
npm install command:
$ npm install express-session
var session = require('express-session')
Create a session middleware with the given
options.
Note Session data is not saved in the cookie itself, just the session ID. Session data is stored server-side.
Note Since version 1.5.0, the
cookie-parser middleware
no longer needs to be used for this module to work. This module now directly reads
and writes cookies on
req/
res. Using
cookie-parser may result in issues
if the
secret is not the same between this module and
cookie-parser.
Warning The default server-side session storage,
MemoryStore, is purposely
not designed for a production environment. It will leak memory under most
conditions, does not scale past a single process, and is meant for debugging and
developing.
For a list of stores, see compatible session stores.
express-session accepts these properties in the options object.
Settings object for the session ID cookie. The default value is
{ path: '/', httpOnly: true, secure: false, maxAge: null }.
The following are options that can be set in this object.
Specifies the value for the
Domain
Set-Cookie attribute. By default, no domain
is set, and most clients will consider the cookie to apply to only the current
domain.
Specifies the
Date object to be the value for the
Expires
Set-Cookie attribute.
By default, no expiration is set, and most clients will consider this a
"non-persistent cookie" and will delete it on a condition like exiting a web browser
application.
Note If both
expires and
maxAge are set in the options, then the last one
defined in the object is what is used.
Note The
expires option should not be set directly; instead only use the
maxAge
option.
Specifies the
boolean value for the
HttpOnly
Set-Cookie attribute. When truthy,
the
HttpOnly attribute is set, otherwise it is not. By default, the
HttpOnly
attribute is set.
Note be careful when setting this to
true, as compliant clients will not allow
client-side JavaScript to see the cookie in
document.cookie.
Specifies the
number (in milliseconds) to use when calculating the
Expires
Set-Cookie attribute. This is done by taking the current server time and adding
maxAge milliseconds to the value to calculate an
Expires datetime. By default,
no maximum age is set.
Note If both
expires and
maxAge are set in the options, then the last one
defined in the object is what is used.
Specifies the value for the
Path
Set-Cookie. By default, this is set to
'/', which
is the root path of the domain.
Specifies the
boolean or
string to be the value for the
SameSite
Set-Cookie attribute.
true will set the
SameSite attribute to
Strict for strict same site enforcement.
false will not set the
SameSite attribute.
'lax' will set the
SameSite attribute to
Lax for lax same site enforcement.
'none' will set the
SameSite attribute to
None for an explicit cross-site cookie.
'strict' will set the
SameSite attribute to
Strict for strict same site enforcement.
More information about the different enforcement levels can be found in the specification.
Note This is an attribute that has not yet been fully standardized, and may change in the future. This also means many clients may ignore this attribute until they understand it.
Note There is a draft spec
that requires that the
Secure attribute be set to
true when the
SameSite attribute has been
set to
'none'. Some web browsers or other clients may be adopting this specification.
Specifies the
boolean value for the
Secure
Set-Cookie attribute. When truthy,
the
Secure attribute is set, otherwise it is not. By default, the
Secure
attribute is not set.
Note be careful when setting this to
true, as compliant clients will not send
the cookie back to the server in the future if the browser does not have an HTTPS
connection.
Please note that
secure: true is a recommended option. However, it requires
an https-enabled website, i.e., HTTPS is necessary for secure cookies. If
secure
is set, and you access your site over HTTP, the cookie will not be set. If you
have your node.js behind a proxy and are using
secure: true, you need to set
"trust proxy" in express:
var app = express()
app.set('trust proxy', 1) // trust first proxy
app.use(session({
secret: 'keyboard cat',
resave: false,
saveUninitialized: true,
cookie: { secure: true }
}))
For using secure cookies in production, but allowing for testing in development,
the following is an example of enabling this setup based on
NODE_ENV in express:
var app = express()
var sess = {
secret: 'keyboard cat',
cookie: {}
}
if (app.get('env') === 'production') {
app.set('trust proxy', 1) // trust first proxy
sess.cookie.secure = true // serve secure cookies
}
app.use(session(sess))
The
cookie.secure option can also be set to the special value
'auto' to have
this setting automatically match the determined security of the connection. Be
careful when using this setting if the site is available both as HTTP and HTTPS,
as once the cookie is set on HTTPS, it will no longer be visible over HTTP. This
is useful when the Express
"trust proxy" setting is properly setup to simplify
development vs production configuration.
Function to call to generate a new session ID. Provide a function that returns
a string that will be used as a session ID. The function is given
req as the
first argument if you want to use some value attached to
req when generating
the ID.
The default value is a function which uses the
uid-safe library to generate IDs.
NOTE be careful to generate unique IDs so your sessions do not conflict.
app.use(session({
genid: function(req) {
return genuuid() // use UUIDs for session IDs
},
secret: 'keyboard cat'
}))
The name of the session ID cookie to set in the response (and read from in the request).
The default value is
'connect.sid'.
Note if you have multiple apps running on the same hostname (this is just
the name, i.e.
localhost or
127.0.0.1; different schemes and ports do not
name a different hostname), then you need to separate the session cookies from
each other. The simplest method is to simply set different
names per app.
Trust the reverse proxy when setting secure cookies (via the "X-Forwarded-Proto" header).
The default value is
undefined.
true The "X-Forwarded-Proto" header will be used.
false All headers are ignored and the connection is considered secure only
if there is a direct TLS/SSL connection.
undefined Uses the "trust proxy" setting from express
Forces the session to be saved back to the session store, even if the session was never modified during the request. Depending on your store this may be necessary, but it can also create race conditions where a client makes two parallel requests to your server and changes made to the session in one request may get overwritten when the other request ends, even if it made no changes (this behavior also depends on what store you're using).
The default value is
true, but using the default has been deprecated,
as the default will change in the future. Please research into this setting
and choose what is appropriate to your use-case. Typically, you'll want
false.
How do I know if this is necessary for my store? The best way to know is to
check with your store if it implements the
touch method. If it does, then
you can safely set
resave: false. If it does not implement the
touch
method and your store sets an expiration date on stored sessions, then you
likely need
resave: true.
Force the session identifier cookie to be set on every response. The expiration
is reset to the original
maxAge, resetting the expiration
countdown.
The default value is
false.
With this enabled, the session identifier cookie will expire in
maxAge since the last response was sent instead of in
maxAge since the session was last modified by the server.
This is typically used in conjuction with short, non-session-length
maxAge values to provide a quick timeout of the session data
with reduced potential of it occurring during on going server interactions.
Note When this option is set to
true but the
saveUninitialized option is
set to
false, the cookie will not be set on a response with an uninitialized
session. This option only modifies the behavior when an existing session was
loaded for the request.
Forces a session that is "uninitialized" to be saved to the store. A session is
uninitialized when it is new but not modified. Choosing
false is useful for
implementing login sessions, reducing server storage usage, or complying with
laws that require permission before setting a cookie. Choosing
false will also
help with race conditions where a client makes multiple parallel requests
without a session.
The default value is
true, but using the default has been deprecated, as the
default will change in the future. Please research into this setting and
choose what is appropriate to your use-case.
Note if you are using Session in conjunction with PassportJS, Passport will add an empty Passport object to the session for use after a user is authenticated, which will be treated as a modification to the session, causing it to be saved. This has been fixed in PassportJS 0.3.0
Required option
This is the secret used to sign the session ID cookie. This can be either a string for a single secret, or an array of multiple secrets. If an array of secrets is provided, only the first element will be used to sign the session ID cookie, while all the elements will be considered when verifying the signature in requests. The secret itself should be not easily parsed by a human and would best be a random set of characters. A best practice may include:
Using a secret that cannot be guessed will reduce the ability to hijack a session to
only guessing the session ID (as determined by the
genid option).
Changing the secret value will invalidate all existing sessions. In order to rotate the secret without invalidating sessions, provide an array of secrets, with the new secret as first element of the array, and including previous secrets as the later elements.
The session store instance, defaults to a new
MemoryStore instance.
Control the result of unsetting
req.session (through
delete, setting to
null,
etc.).
The default value is
'keep'.
'destroy' The session will be destroyed (deleted) when the response ends.
'keep' The session in the store will be kept, but modifications made during
the request are ignored and not saved.
To store or access session data, simply use the request property
req.session,
which is (generally) serialized as JSON by the store, so nested objects
are typically fine. For example below is a user-specific view counter:
// Use the session middleware
app.use(session({ secret: 'keyboard cat', cookie: { maxAge: 60000 }}))
// Access the session as req.session
app.get('/', function(req, res, next) {
if (req.session.views) {
req.session.views++
res.setHeader('Content-Type', 'text/html')
res.write('<p>views: ' + req.session.views + '</p>')
res.write('<p>expires in: ' + (req.session.cookie.maxAge / 1000) + 's</p>')
res.end()
} else {
req.session.views = 1
res.end('welcome to the session demo. refresh!')
}
})
To regenerate the session simply invoke the method. Once complete,
a new SID and
Session instance will be initialized at
req.session
and the
callback will be invoked.
req.session.regenerate(function(err) {
// will have a new session here
})
Destroys the session and will unset the
req.session property.
Once complete, the
callback will be invoked.
req.session.destroy(function(err) {
// cannot access session here
})
Reloads the session data from the store and re-populates the
req.session object. Once complete, the
callback will be invoked.
req.session.reload(function(err) {
// session updated
})
Save the session back to the store, replacing the contents on the store with the contents in memory (though a store may do something else--consult the store's documentation for exact behavior).
This method is automatically called at the end of the HTTP response if the session data has been altered (though this behavior can be altered with various options in the middleware constructor). Because of this, typically this method does not need to be called.
There are some cases where it is useful to call this method, for example, redirects, long-lived requests or in WebSockets.
req.session.save(function(err) {
// session saved
})
Updates the
.maxAge property. Typically this is
not necessary to call, as the session middleware does this for you.
Each session has a unique ID associated with it. This property is an
alias of
req.sessionID and cannot be modified.
It has been added to make the session ID accessible from the
session
object.
Each session has a unique cookie object accompany it. This allows
you to alter the session cookie per visitor. For example we can
set
req.session.cookie.expires to
false to enable the cookie
to remain for only the duration of the user-agent.
Alternatively
req.session.cookie.maxAge will return the time
remaining in milliseconds, which we may also re-assign a new value
to adjust the
.expires property appropriately. The following
are essentially equivalent
var hour = 3600000
req.session.cookie.expires = new Date(Date.now() + hour)
req.session.cookie.maxAge = hour
For example when
maxAge is set to
60000 (one minute), and 30 seconds
has elapsed it will return
30000 until the current request has completed,
at which time
req.session.touch() is called to reset
req.session.cookie.maxAge to its original value.
req.session.cookie.maxAge // => 30000
The
req.session.cookie.originalMaxAge property returns the original
maxAge (time-to-live), in milliseconds, of the session cookie.
To get the ID of the loaded session, access the request property
req.sessionID. This is simply a read-only value set when a session
is loaded/created.
Every session store must be an
EventEmitter and implement specific
methods. The following methods are the list of required, recommended,
and optional.
For an example implementation view the connect-redis repo.
Optional
This optional method is used to get all sessions in the store as an array. The
callback should be called as
callback(error, sessions).
Required
This required method is used to destroy/delete a session from the store given
a session ID (
sid). The
callback should be called as
callback(error) once
the session is destroyed.
Optional
This optional method is used to delete all sessions from the store. The
callback should be called as
callback(error) once the store is cleared.
Optional
This optional method is used to get the count of all sessions in the store.
The
callback should be called as
callback(error, len).
Required
This required method is used to get a session from the store given a session
ID (
sid). The
callback should be called as
callback(error, session).
The
session argument should be a session if found, otherwise
null or
undefined if the session was not found (and there was no error). A special
case is made when
error.code === 'ENOENT' to act like
callback(null, null).
Required
This required method is used to upsert a session into the store given a
session ID (
sid) and session (
session) object. The callback should be
called as
callback(error) once the session has been set in the store.
Recommended
This recommended method is used to "touch" a given session given a
session ID (
sid) and session (
session) object. The
callback should be
called as
callback(error) once the session has been touched.
This is primarily used when the store will automatically delete idle sessions and this method is used to signal to the store the given session is active, potentially resetting the idle timer.
The following modules implement a session store that is compatible with this module. Please make a PR to add additional modules :)
aerospike-session-store A session store using Aerospike.
better-sqlite3-session-store A session store based on better-sqlite3.
cassandra-store An Apache Cassandra-based session store.
cluster-store A wrapper for using in-process / embedded stores - such as SQLite (via knex), leveldb, files, or memory - with node cluster (desirable for Raspberry Pi 2 and other multi-core embedded devices).
connect-arango An ArangoDB-based session store.
connect-azuretables An Azure Table Storage-based session store.
connect-cloudant-store An IBM Cloudant-based session store.
connect-couchbase A couchbase-based session store.
connect-datacache An IBM Bluemix Data Cache-based session store.
@google-cloud/connect-datastore A Google Cloud Datastore-based session store.
connect-db2 An IBM DB2-based session store built using ibm_db module.
connect-dynamodb A DynamoDB-based session store.
@google-cloud/connect-firestore A Google Cloud Firestore-based session store.
connect-hazelcast Hazelcast session store for Connect and Express.
connect-loki A Loki.js-based session store.
connect-lowdb A lowdb-based session store.
connect-memcached A memcached-based session store.
connect-memjs A memcached-based session store using memjs as the memcached client.
connect-ml A MarkLogic Server-based session store.
connect-monetdb A MonetDB-based session store.
connect-mongo A MongoDB-based session store.
connect-mongodb-session Lightweight MongoDB-based session store built and maintained by MongoDB.
connect-mssql-v2 A Microsoft SQL Server-based session store based on connect-mssql.
connect-neo4j A Neo4j-based session store.
connect-pg-simple A PostgreSQL-based session store.
connect-redis A Redis-based session store.
connect-session-firebase A session store based on the Firebase Realtime Database
connect-session-knex A session store using Knex.js, which is a SQL query builder for PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, SQLite3, and Oracle.
connect-session-sequelize A session store using Sequelize.js, which is a Node.js / io.js ORM for PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQLite and MSSQL.
connect-sqlite3 A SQLite3 session store modeled after the TJ's
connect-redis store.
connect-typeorm A TypeORM-based session store.
couchdb-expression A CouchDB-based session store.
dynamodb-store A DynamoDB-based session store.
express-etcd An etcd based session store.
express-mysql-session A session store using native MySQL via the node-mysql module.
express-nedb-session A NeDB-based session store.
express-oracle-session A session store using native oracle via the node-oracledb module.
express-session-cache-manager A store that implements cache-manager, which supports a variety of storage types.
express-session-etcd3 An etcd3 based session store.
express-session-level A LevelDB based session store.
express-session-rsdb Session store based on Rocket-Store: A very simple, super fast and yet powerfull, flat file database.
express-sessions A session store supporting both MongoDB and Redis.
firestore-store A Firestore-based session store.
fortune-session A Fortune.js based session store. Supports all backends supported by Fortune (MongoDB, Redis, Postgres, NeDB).
hazelcast-store A Hazelcast-based session store built on the Hazelcast Node Client.
level-session-store A LevelDB-based session store.
lowdb-session-store A lowdb-based session store.
medea-session-store A Medea-based session store.
memorystore A memory session store made for production.
mssql-session-store A SQL Server-based session store.
nedb-session-store An alternate NeDB-based (either in-memory or file-persisted) session store.
@quixo3/prisma-session-store A session store for the Prisma Framework.
restsession Store sessions utilizing a RESTful API
sequelstore-connect A session store using Sequelize.js.
session-file-store A file system-based session store.
session-pouchdb-store Session store for PouchDB / CouchDB. Accepts embedded, custom, or remote PouchDB instance and realtime synchronization.
session-rethinkdb A RethinkDB-based session store.
@databunker/session-store A Databunker-based encrypted session store.
sessionstore A session store that works with various databases.
tch-nedb-session A file system session store based on NeDB.
A simple example using
express-session to store page views for a user.
var express = require('express')
var parseurl = require('parseurl')
var session = require('express-session')
var app = express()
app.use(session({
secret: 'keyboard cat',
resave: false,
saveUninitialized: true
}))
app.use(function (req, res, next) {
if (!req.session.views) {
req.session.views = {}
}
// get the url pathname
var pathname = parseurl(req).pathname
// count the views
req.session.views[pathname] = (req.session.views[pathname] || 0) + 1
next()
})
app.get('/foo', function (req, res, next) {
res.send('you viewed this page ' + req.session.views['/foo'] + ' times')
})
app.get('/bar', function (req, res, next) {
res.send('you viewed this page ' + req.session.views['/bar'] + ' times')
})
This module uses the debug module internally to log information about session operations.
To see all the internal logs, set the
DEBUG environment variable to
express-session when launching your app (
npm start, in this example):
$ DEBUG=express-session npm start
On Windows, use the corresponding command;
> set DEBUG=express-session & npm start