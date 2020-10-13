Nittro is a javascript client-side framework and library specifically designed to be used with the Nette framework. It makes your page fully AJAX-driven, taking care of basic things such as applying snippets to the page, updating the browser history, displaying transition animations while content is being loaded, client-side form validation, AJAX uploads, flash messages and more. The basics are pretty easy to set up and there are no outside dependencies (no jQuery for example).
The documentation is right this way.
You can get a pre-built Nittro package from the website or using Bower
(
bower install --save nittro-essentials or
bower install --save nittro-full) or you can get the source packages
from NPM (
npm install --save nittro and optionally
nittro-extras) and build it yourself using
the Gulp or Grunt plugin.
After completing the Cookbook and updating the documentation, these are the plans we have for Nittro:
Is this list complete? Hell no. I'm sure we'll come up with a lot of other ideas before the time for 2.1 comes around. You are more than welcome to suggest ideas of your own - simply shoot us an email at nittro@nittro.org or post it in the Issue tracker.
I'm kidding, obviously. There's no money to be made developing a library targeted at a community counting in the tens. But if you are interested in contributing to Nittro, know that any form of contribution is much appreciated - be it a bug report, a pull request or even a component of your own. Please get in touch (again via nittro@nittro.org) and we'll work something out.