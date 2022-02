Nitro 3

A brand new rewrite. Check out the Wiki for what's new and happening, or tweet me @consindo.

Build Instructions

You will need node.js & npm installed.

Then run npm install

Development (without server)

Use npm run test:fast to run tests only, without building and coverage.

to run tests only, without building and coverage. You can use npm run watch . It uses webpack-dev-server, which has nice live js & css reloading.

. It uses webpack-dev-server, which has nice live js & css reloading. Sign in with local@nitrotasks.com , no password.

Development (with server)

Go to https://github.com/nitrotasks/nitro-server to download and use the server.

If you're developing the client too, the webpack-dev-server will proxy API requests to localhost:8040/a - you can change this in webpack.config.js .

Production

This is published as a npm package, prebuilt with the API route as /a.

Nitro Server pulls the package from NPM, and serves the module as the app.

Otherwise

Use npm run build to create a production build.

to create a production build. Serve this from nitro-server by changing the config.

If you're the maintainer, use npm publish and change the wanted package in the nitro-server package.json .

License