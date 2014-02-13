openbase logo
nitrogen-browser-request

by iriscouch
0.3.5 (see all)

Browser library compatible with Node.js request package

Overview

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

355

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Browser Request: The easiest HTTP library you'll ever see

Browser Request is a port of Mikeal Rogers's ubiquitous and excellent [request][req] package to the browser.

Jealous of Node.js? Pining for clever callbacks? Request is for you.

Don't care about Node.js? Looking for less tedium and a no-nonsense API? Request is for you too.

browser support

Examples

Fetch a resource:

request('/some/resource.txt', function(er, response, body) {
  if(er)
    throw er;
  console.log("I got: " + body);
})

Send a resource:

request.put({uri:'/some/resource.xml', body:'<foo><bar/></foo>'}, function(er, response) {
  if(er)
    throw new Error("XML PUT failed (" + er + "): HTTP status was " + response.status);
  console.log("Stored the XML");
})

To work with JSON, set options.json to true. Request will set the Content-Type and Accept headers, and handle parsing and serialization.

request({method:'POST', url:'/db', body:'{"relaxed":true}', json:true}, on_response)

function on_response(er, response, body) {
  if(er)
    throw er
  if(result.ok)
    console.log('Server ok, id = ' + result.id)
}

Or, use this shorthand version (pass data into the json option directly):

request({method:'POST', url:'/db', json:{relaxed:true}}, on_response)

Convenient CouchDB

Browser Request provides a CouchDB wrapper. It is the same as the JSON wrapper, however it will indicate an error if the HTTP query was fine, but there was a problem at the database level. The most common example is 409 Conflict.

request.couch({method:'PUT', url:'/db/existing_doc', body:{"will_conflict":"you bet!"}}, function(er, resp, result) {
  if(er.error === 'conflict')
    return console.error("Couch said no: " + er.reason); // Output: Couch said no: Document update conflict.

  if(er)
    throw er;

  console.log("Existing doc stored. This must have been the first run.");
})

See the [Node.js Request README][req] for several more examples. Request intends to maintain feature parity with Node request (except what the browser disallows). If you find a discrepancy, please submit a bug report. Thanks!

Usage

Browserify

Browser Request is a [browserify][browserify]-enabled package.

First, add browser-request to your Node project

$ npm install browser-request

Next, make a module that uses the package.

// example.js - Example front-end (client-side) code using browser-request via browserify
//
var request = require('browser-request')
request('/', function(er, res) {
  if(!er)
    return console.log('browser-request got your root path:\n' + res.body)

  console.log('There was an error, but at least browser-request loaded and ran!')
  throw er
})

To build this for the browser, run it through browserify.

$ browserify --entry example.js --outfile example-built.js

Deploy example-built.js to your web site and use it from your page.

  <script src="example-built.js"></script> <!-- Runs the request, outputs the result to the console -->

License

Browser Request is licensed under the Apache 2.0 license.

