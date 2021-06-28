A vanilla virtual joystick for touch capable interfaces
npm install nipplejs --save
Check out the demo here.
Import it the way you want into your project :
// CommonJS
var manager = require('nipplejs').create(options);
// AMD
define(['nipplejs'], function (nipplejs) {
var manager = nipplejs.create(options);
});
// Module
import nipplejs from 'nipplejs';
<!-- Global -->
<script src="./nipplejs.js"></script>
<script>
var manager = nipplejs.create(options);
</script>
⚠️ NB ⚠️ Your joystick's container has to have its CSS
position property set, either
absolute,
relative,
static, ....
You can configure your joystick in different ways :
var options = {
zone: Element, // active zone
color: String,
size: Integer,
threshold: Float, // before triggering a directional event
fadeTime: Integer, // transition time
multitouch: Boolean,
maxNumberOfNipples: Number, // when multitouch, what is too many?
dataOnly: Boolean, // no dom element whatsoever
position: Object, // preset position for 'static' mode
mode: String, // 'dynamic', 'static' or 'semi'
restJoystick: Boolean|Object, // Re-center joystick on rest state
restOpacity: Number, // opacity when not 'dynamic' and rested
lockX: Boolean, // only move on the X axis
lockY: Boolean, // only move on the Y axis
catchDistance: Number, // distance to recycle previous joystick in
// 'semi' mode
shape: String, // 'circle' or 'square'
dynamicPage: Boolean, // Enable if the page has dynamically visible elements
follow: Boolean, // Makes the joystick follow the thumbstick
};
All options are optional 😎.
options.zone defaults to 'body'
The dom element in which all your joysticks will be injected.
<div id="zone_joystick"></div>
<script type="text/javascript" src="./nipplejs.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
var options = {
zone: document.getElementById('zone_joystick'),
};
var manager = nipplejs.create(options);
</script>
This zone also serve as the mouse/touch events handler.
It represents the zone where all your joysticks will be active.
options.color defaults to 'white'
The background color of your joystick's elements.
Can be any valid CSS color.
options.size defaults to 100
The size in pixel of the outer circle.
The inner circle is 50% of this size.
options.threshold defaults to 0.1
This is the strength needed to trigger a directional event.
Basically, the center is 0 and the outer is 1.
You need to at least go to 0.1 to trigger a directional event.
options.fadeTime defaults to 250
The time it takes for joystick to fade-out and fade-in when activated or de-activated.
options.multitouch defaults to false
Enable the multitouch capabilities.
If, for reasons, you need to have multiple nipples in the same zone.
Otherwise, it will only get one, and all new touches won't do a thing.
Please note that multitouch is off when in
static or
semi modes.
options.maxNumberOfNipples defaults to 1
If you need to, you can also control the maximum number of instances that could be created.
Obviously in a multitouch configuration.
options.dataOnly defaults to false
The library won't draw anything in the DOM and will only trigger events with data.
options.position defaults to
{top: 0, left: 0}
An object that will determine the position of a
static mode.
You can pass any of the four
top,
right,
bottom and
left.
They will be applied as any css property.
Ex :
{top: '50px', left: '50px'}
{left: '10%', bottom: '10%'}
options.mode defaults to 'dynamic'.
Three modes are possible :
'dynamic'
'semi'
options.catchDistance of any previously created joystick.
options.catchDistance a new direction is triggered immediately.
options.catchDistance the previous joystick is destroyed and a new one is created.
'static'
options.position.
options.restJoystick defaults to true
Reset the joystick's position when it enters the rest state.
You can pass a boolean value to reset the joystick's position for both the axis.
var joystick = nipplejs.create({
restJoystick: true,
// This is converted to {x: true, y: true}
// OR
restJoystick: false,
// This is converted to {x: false, y: false}
});
Or you can pass an object to specify which axis should be reset.
var joystick = nipplejs.create({
restJoystick: {x: false},
// This is converted to {x: false, y: true}
// OR
restJoystick: {x: false, y: true},
});
options.restOpacity defaults to 0.5
The opacity to apply when the joystick is in a rest position.
options.catchDistance defaults to 200
This is only useful in the
semi mode, and determine at which distance we recycle the previous joystick.
At 200 (px), if you press the zone into a rayon of 200px around the previously displayed joystick,
it will act as a
static one.
options.lockX defaults to false
Locks joystick's movement to the x (horizontal) axis
options.lockY defaults to false
Locks joystick's movement to the y (vertical) axis
options.shape defaults to 'circle'
The shape of region within which joystick can move.
'circle'
Creates circle region for joystick movement
'square'
Creates square region for joystick movement
options.dynamicPage defaults to false
Enable if the page has dynamically visible elements such as for Vue, React, Angular or simply some CSS hiding or showing some DOM.
options.follow defaults to false
Makes the joystick follow the thumbstick when it reaches the border.
Your manager has the following signature :
{
on: Function, // handle internal event
off: Function, // un-handle internal event
get: Function, // get a specific joystick
destroy: Function, // destroy everything
ids: Array // array of assigned ids
id: Number // id of the manager
options: {
zone: Element, // reactive zone
multitouch: Boolean,
maxNumberOfNipples: Number,
mode: String,
position: Object,
catchDistance: Number,
size: Number,
threshold: Number,
color: String,
fadeTime: Number,
dataOnly: Boolean,
restJoystick: Boolean,
restOpacity: Number
}
}
manager.on(type, handler)
If you wish to listen to internal events like :
manager.on('event#1 event#2', function (evt, data) {
// Do something.
});
Note that you can listen to multiple events at once by separating them either with a space or a comma (or both, I don't care).
manager.off([type, handler])
To remove an event handler :
manager.off('event', handler);
If you call off without arguments, all handlers will be removed.
If you don't specify the handler but just a type, all handlers for that type will be removed.
manager.get(identifier)
A helper to get an instance via its identifier.
// Will return the nipple instantiated by the touch identified by 0
manager.get(0);
manager.destroy()
Gently remove all nipples from the DOM and unbind all events.
manager.destroy();
manager.ids
The array of nipples' ids under this manager.
manager.id
The incremented id of this manager.
Each joystick has the following signature :
{
on: Function,
off: Function,
el: Element,
show: Function, // fade-in
hide: Function, // fade-out
add: Function, // inject into dom
remove: Function, // remove from dom
destroy: Function,
setPosition: Function,
identifier: Number,
trigger: Function,
position: { // position of the center
x: Number,
y: Number
},
frontPosition: { // position of the front part
x: Number,
y: Number
},
ui: {
el: Element,
front: Element,
back: Element
},
options: {
color: String,
size: Number,
threshold: Number,
fadeTime: Number
}
}
joystick.on,
joystick.off
The same as the manager.
joystick.el
Dom element in which the joystick gets created.
<div class="nipple">
<div class="front"></div>
<div class="back"></div>
</div>
joystick.show([cb])
Will show the joystick at the last known place.
You can pass a callback that will be executed at the end of the fade-in animation.
joystick.hide([cb])
Will fade-out the joystick.
You can pass a callback that will be executed at the end of the fade-out animation.
joystick.add()
Add the joystick's element to the dom.
joystick.remove()
Remove the joystick's element from the dom.
joystick.destroy()
Gently remove this nipple from the DOM and unbind all related events.
joystick.setPosition(cb, { x, y })
Set the joystick to the specified position, where x and y are distances away from the center in pixels. This does not trigger joystick events.
joystick.identifier
Returns the unique identifier of the joystick.
Tied to its touch's identifier.
joystick.trigger(type [, data])
Trigger an internal event from the joystick.
The same as
on you can trigger multiple events at the same time.
joystick.position
The absolute position of the center of the joystick.
joystick.frontPosition
The absolute position of the back part of the joystick's ui.
joystick.ui
The object that store its ui elements
{
el: <div class="nipple"></div>
back: <div class="back"></div>
front: <div class="front"></div>
}
You can listen events both on the manager and all the joysticks.
But some of them are specific to its instance.
If you need to listen to each joystick, for example, you can :
manager.on('added', function (evt, nipple) {
nipple.on('start move end dir plain', function (evt) {
// DO EVERYTHING
});
}).on('removed', function (evt, nipple) {
nipple.off('start move end dir plain');
});
added
A joystick just got added.
Will pass the instance alongside the event.
removed
A joystick just got removed.
Fired at the end of the fade-out animation.
Will pass the instance alongside the event.
Won't be trigger in a
dataOnly configuration.
Other events are available on both the manager and joysticks.
When listening on the manager,
you can also target a joystick in particular by prefixing
the event with its identifier,
0:start for example.
Else you'll get all events from all the joysticks.
start
A joystick is activated. (the user pressed on the active zone)
Will pass the instance alongside the event.
end
A joystick is de-activated. (the user released the active zone)
Will pass the instance alongside the event.
move
A joystick is moved.
Comes with data :
{
identifier: 0, // the identifier of the touch/mouse that triggered it
position: { // absolute position of the center in pixels
x: 125,
y: 95
},
force: 0.2, // strength in %
distance: 25.4, // distance from center in pixels
pressure: 0.1, // the pressure applied by the touch
angle: {
radian: 1.5707963268, // angle in radian
degree: 90
},
vector: { // force unit vector
x: 0.508,
y: 3.110602869834277e-17
},
raw: { // note: angle is the same, beyond the 50 pixel limit
distance: 25.4, // distance which continues beyond the 50 pixel limit
position: { // position of the finger/mouse in pixels, beyond joystick limits
x: 125,
y: 95
}
},
instance: Nipple // the nipple instance that triggered the event
}
dir
When a direction is reached after the threshold.
Direction are split with a 45° angle.
// \ UP /
// \ /
// LEFT RIGHT
// / \
// /DOWN \
You can also listen to specific direction like :
dir:up
dir:down
dir:right
dir:left
In this configuration only one direction is triggered at a time.
plain
When a plain direction is reached after the threshold.
Plain directions are split with a 90° angle.
// UP |
// ------ LEFT | RIGHT
// DOWN |
You can also listen to specific plain direction like :
plain:up
plain:down
plain:right
plain:left
In this configuration two directions can be triggered at a time,
because the user could be both
up and
left for example.
shown
Is triggered at the end of the fade-in animation.
Will pass the instance alongside the event.
Won't be trigger in a
dataOnly configuration.
hidden
Is triggered at the end of the fade-out animation.
Will pass the instance alongside the event.
Won't be trigger in a
dataOnly configuration.
destroyed
Is triggered at the end of destroy.
Will pass the instance alongside the event.
pressure
MBP's Force Touch, iOS's 3D Touch, Microsoft's pressure or MDN's force
Is triggered when the pressure on the joystick is changed.
The value, between 0 and 1, is sent back alongside the event.
You can follow this document to help you get started.