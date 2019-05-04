Niños

Simple stubbing/spying for AVA

Example

Setup

const test = require ( 'ninos' )( require ( 'ava' ));

t.context.stub()

const EventEmitter = require ( 'events' ); test( 'EventEmitter' , t => { let e = new EventEmitter(); let s = t.context.stub(); e.on( 'event' , s); e.emit( 'event' ); t.is(s.calls.length, 1 ); e.emit( 'event' , 'arg' ); t.is(s.calls[ 1 ].arguments[ 0 ], 'arg' ); });

t.context.spy()

const api = require ( './api' ); test( 'api.getCurrentUser()' , t => { let s = t.context.spy(api, 'request' , () => { return Promise .resolve({ id : 42 }); }); await api.getCurrentUser(); t.deepEqual(s.calls[ 0 ].arguments[ 0 ], { method : 'GET' , url : '/api/v1/user' , }); });

Install

yarn add --dev ninos

Usage

This method setups the t.context.stub() and t.context.spy() functions. It hooks into AVA to automatically restore spies after each test.

const test = require ( 'ninos' )( require ( 'ava' ));

Call this method to create a function that you can use in place of any other function (as a callback/etc).

test( 'example' , t => { let s = t.context.stub(); });

On that function is a calls property which is an array of all the calls you made.

let s = t.context.stub(); s.call( 'this' , 'arg1' , 'arg2' ); t.deepEqual(s.calls, [ { this : 'this' , arguments : [ 'arg1' , 'arg2' ], return : undefined }, ]);

You can optional pass an inner function to be called inside the stub to customize its behavior.

let s = t.context.stub( ( ...args ) => { return 'hello!' ; }); s(); t.deepEqual(s.calls, [ { ..., return : 'hello!' }, ]);

If you want to customize the behavior based on the current call you can use s.calls .

let s = t.context.stub( ( ...args ) => { if (s.calls.length === 0 ) return 'one' ; if (s.calls.length === 1 ) return 'two' ; if (s.calls.length === 2 ) return 'three' ; throw new Error ( 'too many calls!' ); }); t.is(s(), 'one' ); t.is(s(), 'two' ); t.is(s(), 'three' ); t.throws( () => s());

If you need to write tests against a method on an object, you should use a spy instead of a stub.

let method = () => 'hello from method' ; let object = { method }; let s = t.context.spy(object, 'method' );

Just like stubs, spies have a calls property.

let s = t.context.spy(object, 'method' ); object.method.call( 'this' , 'arg1' , 'arg2' ); t.deepEqual(s.calls, [ { this : 'this' , arguments : [ 'arg1' , 'arg2' ], return : 'hello from method' ; }, ]);

By default, spies will call the original function. If you want to customize the behavior you can pass your own inner function.

let s = t.context.spy(object, 'method' , (...args) => { return 'hello from spy' }); object.method(); t.deepEqual(s.calls, [ { ..., return : 'hello from spy' }, ]);

If you still want access to the original function you can find it on s.original .

let s = t.context.spy(object, 'method' , (...args) => { return s.original(...args) + ' and hello from spy' ; }); object.method(); t.deepEqual(s.calls, [ { ..., return : 'hello from method and hello from spy' }, ]);

Spies will automatically be restored at the end of your test, but if you want to do it yourself:

let s = test.context.spy(object, 'method' ); object.method = s.original;

API

Here is the basic API interface:

type Call = | { this : any , arguments : Array < any >, return : any } | { this : any , arguments : Array < any >, throw : any }; type Stub = Function & { calls: Array <Call> }; type Spy = Function & { calls: Array <Call>, original: Function };

Design

Niños tries to keep things as miminal as possible. So it avoids APIs like:

let s = t.context.stub(); s.onCall( 0 ).returns( 'ret1' ); s.onCall( 1 ).returns( 'ret2' );

And:

t.toHaveBeenCalledWith(s, 'arg1' , 'arg2' );

Instead you should write tests like this:

test( 'example' , t => { let s = t.context.stub( () => { if (s.calls.length === 0 ) return 'ret1' ; if (s.calls.length === 1 ) return 'ret2' ; }); t.deepEqual(s.calls[ 0 ], [ 'arg1' , 'arg2' ]); });

This is ultimately more flexible and doesn't end up with dozens of weird one-off APIs for you to memorize.

If you prefer the former, Sinon is the library for you.