Keyboard shortcut interface for your website that works with Vanilla JS, Vue, and React.
https://ninja-keys-demo.vercel.app/
A lot of applications support a common pattern where the user hits ⌘+k (or ctrl+k) and a search UI dialog appears. I've recently seen this in Notion, Slack, Linear, Vercel and Algolia, but I'm sure there are plenty more. Apple Spotlight, Alfred and the Raycast app also have a similar pattern, but with different shortcuts. There are already some libraries built for this, but they are too framework specific, like Laravel only or React only Nevertheless, mine is not a silver bullet and if you need more framework integration, check them out too.
I needed a keyboard interface for navigation with static websites without any frameworks. At the same time, I have a few Vue projects where something like this could be useful, so I decided to give it a try for Web Components and Lit Element.
Because it appears from nowhere and executes any actions quickly... Or because it allows your users to become keyboard ninjas 🙃
npm i ninja-keys
Import if you are using webpack, rollup, vite or other build system.
import 'ninja-keys';
Mostly for usage in HTML/JS without a build system.
<script type="module" src="https://unpkg.com/ninja-keys?module"></script>
or inside your module scripts
<script type="module">
import {NinjaKeys} from 'https://unpkg.com/ninja-keys?module';
</script>
Add the tag to your HTML.
<ninja-keys> </ninja-keys>
<script>
const ninja = document.querySelector('ninja-keys');
ninja.data = [
{
id: 'Projects',
title: 'Open Projects',
hotkey: 'ctrl+N',
icon: 'apps',
section: 'Projects',
handler: () => {
// it's auto register above hotkey with this handler
alert('Your logic to handle');
},
},
{
id: 'Theme',
title: 'Change theme...',
icon: 'desktop_windows',
children: ['Light Theme', 'Dark Theme', 'System Theme'],
hotkey: 'ctrl+T',
handler: () => {
// open menu if closed. Because you can open directly that menu from it's hotkey
ninja.open({ parent: 'Theme' });
// if menu opened that prevent it from closing on select that action, no need if you don't have child actions
return {keepOpen: true};
},
},
{
id: 'Light Theme',
title: 'Change theme to Light',
icon: 'light_mode',
parent: 'Theme',
handler: () => {
// simple handler
document.documentElement.classList.remove('dark');
},
},
{
id: 'Dark Theme',
title: 'Change theme to Dark',
icon: 'dark_mode',
parent: 'Theme',
handler: () => {
// simple handler
document.documentElement.classList.add('dark');
},
},
];
</script>
Library using flat data structure inside, as in the example above. But you can also use a tree structure as below:
{
id: 'Theme',
children: [
{ id: 'light' title: 'light_mode', },
{ id: 'System Theme',
children: [
{ title: 'Sub item 1' },
{ title: 'Sub item 2' }
]
}
]
}
|Field
|Default
|Description
|placeholder
|Type a command or search...
|Placeholder for search
|disableHotkeys
|false
|If attribute exist will register all hotkey for all actions
|hideBreadcrumbs
|false
|Hide breadcrumbs on header if true
|openHotkey
|cmd+k,ctrl+k
|Open or close shortcut
|navigationUpHotkey
|up,shift+tab
|Navigation up shortcuts
|navigationDownHotkey
|down,tab
|Navigation down shortcuts
|closeHotkey
|esc
|Close shortcut
|goBackHotkey
|backspace
|Go back on one level if has parent menu
|selectHotkey
|enter
|Select action and execute handler or open submenu
|hotKeysJoinedView
|false
|If exist/true will display hotkeys inside one element
|noAutoLoadMdIcons
|false
|If exist it disable load material icons font on connect
<ninja-keys placeholder="Must app is awesome" openHotkey="cmd+l" hideBreadcrumbs></ninja-keys>
Array of
INinjaAction - interface properties below
| Name | Type | Description |
|----------|-------------------------|----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|
| id | string | Unique id/text. Will be displayed as breadcrumb in multimenu |
| title | string | Title of action |
| hotkey | string(optional) | Shortcut to display and register |
| handler | Function(optional) | Function to execute on select |
| mdIcon | string(optional) | Material Design font icon name |
| icon | string(optional) | Html to render as custom icon |
| parent | string(optional) | If using flat structure use id of actions to make a multilevel menu |
| keywords | string(optional) | Keywords to use for search |
| children | Array(optional) | If using flat structure then ids of child menu actions. Not required on tree structure |
| section | string(optional) | Section text. Like a header will be group with other same sections |
|Name
|Arg
|Description
open
|{ parent?: string }
|Open menu with parent, if null then open root menu
close
|Close menu
setParent
|parent?: string
|Navigate to parent menu
const ninja = document.querySelector('ninja-keys');
ninja.open()
// or
ninja.open({ parent: 'Theme' })
Component wide events
|Name
|Description
|Payload
change
|Emitted when on each change of search input
{ detail: { search: string, actions: Array<NinjaAction> } }
selected
|Emitted when on user selected action or on submit of input
{ detail: { search: string, action: NinjaAction or undefined }}
Both
handler of action and component event
selected emitted when user submit form or select item.
But event
selected can be used to handle edge cases, so it's not recommended to write each action logic here. It’s better to use the action
handler property.
For example, if a user enters a search query and there is an empty list, listening to this event you can handle that.
ninja.addEventListener('change', (event) => {
console.log('ninja on change', event.detail);
// detail = {search: 'your search query', actions: Array<NinjaAction>}
})
ninja.addEventListener('selected', (event) => {
console.log('ninja on selected', event.detail);
// detail = {search: 'your search query', action: NinjaAction | undefined }
if (event.detail.action){
// perform API search for example
}
})
Component supports a dark theme out-of-box. You just need to add a class.
<ninja-keys class="dark"></ninja-keys>
If you need more style control, use any of the CSS variables below.
|Name
|Default
|--ninja-width
|640px;
|--ninja-backdrop-filter
|none;
|--ninja-overflow-background
|rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.5);
|--ninja-text-color
|rgb(60, 65, 73);
|--ninja-font-size
|16px;
|--ninja-top
|20%;
|--ninja-key-border-radius
|0.25em
|--ninja-accent-color
|rgb(110, 94, 210);
|--ninja-secondary-background-color
|rgb(239, 241, 244);
|--ninja-secondary-text-color
|rgb(107, 111, 118);
|--ninja-selected-background
|rgb(248, 249, 251);
|--ninja-icon-color
|var(--ninja-secondary-text-color);
|--ninja-icon-size
|1.2em;
|--ninja-separate-border
|1px solid var(--ninja-secondary-background-color);
|--ninja-modal-background
|#fff;
|--ninja-modal-shadow
|rgb(0 0 0 / 50%) 0px 16px 70px;
|--ninja-actions-height
|300px;
|--ninja-group-text-color
|rgb(144, 149, 157);
|--ninja-footer-background
|rgba(242, 242, 242, 0.4);
|--ninja-placeholder-color
|#8e8e8e
ninja-keys {
--ninja-width: 400px;
}
Allowing you to style specific elements from your style.
Because styles are encapsulated by Shadow DOM, it will be annoying to create css variables for all properties.
That's why you can use
::part to make a custom look for the component.
It's supported by all modern browsers
|Name
|Description
|actions-list
|Element that wraps all child elements.
|ninja-action
|Single action
|ninja-selected
|Selected action
|ninja-input
|Input element
|ninja-input-wrapper
|Wrapper element around div, useful for advanced styles
ninja-keys::part(actions-list) {
padding: 8px;
}
ninja-keys::part(ninja-action) {
border-radius: 8px;
border-left: none;
}
ninja-keys::part(ninja-selected) {
background: rgba(51, 51, 51, 0.1);
}
ninja-keys::part(ninja-input) {
color: #14b8a6;
}
ninja-keys::part(ninja-input)::placeholder {
color: #f43f5e;
}
ninja-keys::part(ninja-input-wrapper) {
background: rgba(244, 63, 93, 0.3);
}
By default, components use icons from https://fonts.google.com/icons
For example, you can just set
mdIcon to
light_mode to render a sun icon.
To add Material icons for your website, you need to add them to your HTML, for example
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Material+Icons&display=block" rel="stylesheet">
If you want custom icons, you can use
svg or
img to insert it with an
icon property for action with
ninja-icon class.
Example:
{
title: 'Search projects...',
icon: `<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" class="ninja-icon" fill="none" viewBox="0 0 24 24" stroke="currentColor">
<path stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round" stroke-width="2" d="M7 8h10M7 12h4m1 8l-4-4H5a2 2 0 01-2-2V6a2 2 0 012-2h14a2 2 0 012 2v8a2 2 0 01-2 2h-3l-4 4z" />
</svg>`,
section: 'Projects',
},
You can also change the width and font using CSS variables
ninja-keys {
--ninja-icon-size: 1em;
}
<ninja-keys>
<div slot="footer">You can use a custom footer or empty div to hide it</div>
</ninja-keys>
npm run start
To lint the project run:
npm run lint
Prettier is used for code formatting. It has been pre-configured according to the Lit's style.
Copyright (c) Sergei Sleptsov hey@sergei.ws
Licensed under the MIT license.