JS implementation of nimn specification. Highly Compressed JS object/JSON. 60% or more compressed than JSON, 40% or more compressed than msgpack
NIMN JS can parse JS object to nimn data and vice versa. See Nimn specification for more detail.
First install or add to your npm package
$npm install nimnjs
var nimn = require("nimnjs");
var objStructure = {
type : "list",
detail : {
type : "map",
detail : [{
name : "name",
type : "string"
},{
name : "age",
type : "number"
},{
name : "isHuman",
type : "boolean"
},{
name : "address",
type : "string"
},{
name : "hobbies",
type : "list",
detail : {
type : "string"
}
},{
name : "project",
type : "map",
detail: [{
name: "title",
type : "string"
},{
name: "description",
type : "string"
},{
name: "status",
type : "string"
}
]
}
]
}
}
var schema = nimn.buildSchema(objStructure);
var jData = [{
"name" : "somename",
"isHuman" : true,
"age": 32,
"address" : "I'll not tell you",
hobbies : [
null
, "not reading "+ parser.chars.missingPremitive +" book"
, "watching \\"+ parser.chars.nilPremitive +" movie"
],
project : {
title : "nimn",
//description : "it is 80% smaller",
status : "rocking"
}
}]
var nimnDataString = nimn.stringify(schema, jData);
var result = nimn.parse(schema, nimnDataString);
expect(result).toEqual(jData);
Note that the fields must be added or deleted in the end of the map (object)
Supported type
Include dist in your HTML to use it in browser.
Check the demo for instant use. It generates schema automatically with the help of schema builder when sample json is provided.
Join the official organization on github to support it. It can not only save bandwidth but speed up communication, search and much more.
