JS implementation of nimn specification. Highly Compressed JS object/JSON. 60% or more compressed than JSON, 40% or more compressed than msgpack

Introduction

NIMN JS can parse JS object to nimn data and vice versa. See Nimn specification for more detail.

Usages

First install or add to your npm package

$npm install nimnjs

var nimn = require ( "nimnjs" ); var objStructure = { type : "list" , detail : { type : "map" , detail : [{ name : "name" , type : "string" },{ name : "age" , type : "number" },{ name : "isHuman" , type : "boolean" },{ name : "address" , type : "string" },{ name : "hobbies" , type : "list" , detail : { type : "string" } },{ name : "project" , type : "map" , detail : [{ name : "title" , type : "string" },{ name : "description" , type : "string" },{ name : "status" , type : "string" } ] } ] } } var schema = nimn.buildSchema(objStructure); var jData = [{ "name" : "somename" , "isHuman" : true , "age" : 32 , "address" : "I'll not tell you" , hobbies : [ null , "not reading " + parser.chars.missingPremitive + " book" , "watching \\" + parser.chars.nilPremitive + " movie" ], project : { title : "nimn" , status : "rocking" } }] var nimnDataString = nimn.stringify(schema, jData); var result = nimn.parse(schema, nimnDataString); expect(result).toEqual(jData);

Flexibility

You can use old schema to parse nimn data created with old or new schema.

You can use new schema to parse nimn data created with old or new schema.

Note that the fields must be added or deleted in the end of the map (object)

Fields name can be chaged in the schema used for encoding and decoding. But their type and order must not be changed.

Supported type

map : Fixed key value pairs

varmap : Variable key value pairs where the values of any key have same structure

list : list of similar values

boolean : true / false

string : Any valid string

number : Any valid number

Include dist in your HTML to use it in browser.

Check the demo for instant use. It generates schema automatically with the help of schema builder when sample json is provided.

Support

Join the official organization on github to support it. It can not only save bandwidth but speed up communication, search and much more.

Users

List of applications and projects using Nimn. (Raise an issue to submit yours)

Worth to mention