Nimiq Blockchain

Nimiq is a frictionless payment protocol for the web.

Resources

Demo

Check out our Testnet.

Packages

Prebuilt binary packages

For users looking to run a standalone Nimiq node (which is also capable of mining), see our Downloads page for installable Linux and Windows binary packages.

NPM Packages

For developers looking to include Nimiq support on their applications, there are two npm packages available:

@nimiq/core : Module for use in node.js applications.

: Module for use in node.js applications. @nimiq/core-web : Module for use in client-side (browser) applications (includes the same files that are available from our CDN).

Quickstart

Install Node.js v8.10.0 - v15.14.0. On Ubuntu and Debian, install git and build-essential : sudo apt-get install -y git build-essential . On other Linux systems, install git , python2.7 , make , gcc and gcc-c++ .

, , , and . For MacOS or Windows, check here for git and here for compilation tools. Install yarn globally: sudo npm install -g yarn . Install gulp globally: yarn global add gulp . Clone this repository: git clone https://github.com/nimiq/core-js . Build the project: cd core-js && yarn && yarn build . Open clients/browser/index.html in your browser.

Web Developers

Simple Web Application on top of Nimiq

A good way to get started is to have a look at the most simple web application on top of the Nimiq Blockchain.

Getting Started

Follow the Quickstart guide or make use of our CDN:

< script src = "https://cdn.nimiq.com/latest/nimiq.js" > </ script >

Browser client

Open clients/browser/index.html in your browser or include <script src="dist/nimiq.js"></script> in your project.

Node.js client

To run a Node.js client you will need a publicly routable IP, Domain, and SSL Certificate (get a free certificate at letsencrypt.org). Start the client by running clients/nodejs/nimiq with the respective configuration.

Test and Build

Run Testsuite

yarn test runs browser and Node.js tests.

runs browser and Node.js tests. yarn test-browser runs the testsuite in your browser only.

runs the testsuite in your browser only. yarn test-node runs the testsuite in Node.js only.

Run ESLint

yarn lint runs the ESLint javascript linter.

Build

Executing yarn build concatenates all sources into dist/{web,web-babel,web-crypto,node}.js

Contribute

If you'd like to contribute to the development of Nimiq please follow our Code of Conduct and Contributing Guidelines.

License

This project is under the Apache License 2.0.