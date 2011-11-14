openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nim

nimble

by Caolan McMahon
0.0.2 (see all)

A really tiny functional JavaScript and async flow-control library

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

454

GitHub Stars

332

Maintenance

Last Commit

10yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Control Flow

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

pl
p-limitRun multiple promise-returning & async functions with limited concurrency
GitHub Stars
867
Weekly Downloads
74M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
q
qA promise library for JavaScript
GitHub Stars
15K
Weekly Downloads
15M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
10
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant
lin
linkfunctionLink input value into functions
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
5
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
cro
cronerTrigger functions and/or evaluate cron expressions in JavaScript. No dependencies. Most features. All environments.
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
3K
whenA solid, fast Promises/A+ and when() implementation, plus other async goodies.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
2M
con
contra:surfer: Asynchronous flow control with a functional taste to it
GitHub Stars
766
Weekly Downloads
222K
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial