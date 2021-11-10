A Tailwind CSS plugin that gives you an out-of-the-box, customisable, overridable dark mode.

Nightwind uses the existing Tailwind color palette and your own custom colors to automatically generate the dark mode version of the Tailwind color classes you use.

For example, whenever you use a class like bg-red-600 it gets automatically switched to bg-red-300 in dark mode.

You can see it in action on https://nightwindcss.com

Installation

npm install nightwind

Enable the Dark class variant in your tailwind.config.js file.

module .exports = { darkMode : "class" , plugins : [ require ( "nightwind" )], }

In older Tailwind versions (< 2.0)

module .exports = { experimental : { darkModeVariant : true , applyComplexClasses : true , }, dark : "class" , plugins : [ require ( "nightwind" )], }

Helper functions

Nightwind relies on a fixed 'nightwind' class to manage transitions, and a toggled 'dark' class applied on a top level element in the DOM, typically the root element.

You can define your own functions to manage the dark mode (or check the examples below), or use the helper functions included in 'nightwind/helper.js' to get started right away.

By default, the helper functions prevent the dreaded flicker of light mode and allow the chosen color mode to persist on update.

Initialization

To initialize nightwind, add the following script tag to the head element of your pages.

import nightwind from "nightwind/helper" export default function Layout ( ) { return ( <> <Head> <script dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{ __html: nightwind.init() }} /> </Head> // ... </> ) }

Toggle

Similarly, you can use the toggle function to switch between dark and light mode.

import nightwind from "nightwind/helper" export default function Navbar ( ) { return ( < button onClick = {() => nightwind.toggle()}> </ button > ) }

Enable mode

If you need to selectively choose between light/dark mode, you can use the enable function. It accepts a boolean argument to enable/disable dark mode.

import nightwind from "nightwind/helper" export default function Navbar ( ) { return ( < button onClick = {() => nightwind.enable(true)}> </ button > ) }

BeforeTransition

Nightwind also exports a beforeTransition function that you can leverage in case you prefer to build your own toogle functions. It prevents unwanted transitions as a side-effect of having nightwind class in the html tag.

Check out the toggle function in the Nextjs example below for an example of how this could be implemented.

Examples

See examples of implementation (click to expand):

Next.js (using the next-themes library) #### _app.js Add ThemeProvider using the following configuration import { ThemeProvider } from "next-themes" function MyApp ( { Component, pageProps } ) { return ( < ThemeProvider attribute = "class" storageKey = "nightwind-mode" defaultTheme = "system" // default " light " > < Component { ...pageProps } /> </ ThemeProvider > ) } export default MyApp Toggle Set it up using the useTheme hook import { useTheme } from "next-themes" import nightwind from "nightwind/helper" export default function Toggle ( props ) { const { theme, setTheme } = useTheme() const toggle = () => { nightwind.beforeTransition() if (theme !== "dark" ) { setTheme( "dark" ) } else { setTheme( "light" ) } } return < button onClick = {toggle} > Toggle </ button > }

Create React App (using the react-helmet library) #### index.jsx Add Helmet using the following configuration import React from "react" import ReactDOM from "react-dom" import { Helmet } from "react-helmet" import nightwind from "nightwind/helper" import App from "./App" import "./index.css" ReactDOM.render( < React.StrictMode > < Helmet > < script > {nightwind.init()} </ script > </ Helmet > < App /> </ React.StrictMode > , document .getElementById( "root" ) ) Toggle Set it up using the default example import nightwind from "nightwind/helper" export default function Navbar ( ) { return ( < button onClick = {() => nightwind.toggle()}> </ button > ) }