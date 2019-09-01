Nightwatch XHR
We've encountered some issues with our e2e tests. We tried checking if clicks on specific links behave as they should (which also meant, send a POST XHR request to a tracking server).
Since we couldn't find any package for that, we wrote one.
So - this package waits for XHR to complete and enables a callback with its values for assertion.
Have fun!
npm install nightwatch-xhr
or
yarn add nightwatch-xhr
In order for your project to be able to access these commands and assertions you need to include them in your projects nightwatch config.
...
"custom_commands_path": ["./node_modules/nightwatch-xhr/src/commands"],
"custom_assertions_path": ["./node_modules/nightwatch-xhr/src/assertions"],
...
or, for legacy (ES5) Javascript, use
...
"custom_commands_path": ["./node_modules/nightwatch-xhr/es5/commands"],
"custom_assertions_path": ["./node_modules/nightwatch-xhr/es5/assertions"],
...
Calls the
trigger, waits for a
delay to complete, and then calls
callback with an array of all xhr requests corresponding to the given
urlPattern.
Calls the
trigger, and then calls
callback with the first xhr request corresponding to the given
urlPattern, failing if
timeout is exceeded.
Only set up listening. If it has already been called, it resets the requests list.
Calls the
callback with all requests corresponding to the given
urlPattern. If given
delay waits that time before failing.
The function expects these parameters:
module.exports = {
'Catch all XHRs': function (browser) {
browser
.url('some/path')
.waitForFirstXHR('', 1000, null, function assertValues(xhr) {
browser.assert.equal(xhr.status, "success");
browser.assert.equal(xhr.method, "POST");
browser.assert.equal(xhr.requestData, "200");
browser.assert.equal(xhr.httpResponseCode, "200");
browser.assert.equal(xhr.responseData, "");
})
}
}
module.exports = {
'Catch all XHRs, trigger click': function (browser) {
browser
.url('some/path')
.waitForXHR('', 1000, function browserTrigger() {
browser.click('.tracking-link-1');
}, function assertValues(xhrs) {
browser.assert.equal(xhrs[0].status, "success");
browser.assert.equal(xhrs[0].method, "POST");
browser.assert.equal(xhrs[0].requestData, "200");
browser.assert.equal(xhrs[0].httpResponseCode, "200");
browser.assert.equal(xhrs[0].responseData, "");
});
}
}
module.exports = {
'Catch user update request': function(browser) {
browser
.url('some/path')
.waitForFirstXHR(
'user\/([0-9]*)\/details',
1000,
function browserTrigger() {
browser.click('.update');
},
function assertValues(xhr) {
browser.assert.equal(xhr.status, "success");
browser.assert.equal(xhr.method, "POST");
browser.assert.equal(xhr.requestData, "200");
browser.assert.equal(xhr.httpResponseCode, "200");
browser.assert.equal(xhr.responseData, "");
}
);
}
}
The callback function returns an object containing the following properties :
When the anticipated XHR request has not occurred, it fails an assertion. Callback is not called.
module.exports = {
'Listens and the Gets': function(browser) {
browser.url('some/path')
.listenXHR()
.doStuff()
.doOtherStuff()
.getXHR('some/pattern', xhrs => {
browser.asset.equal(xhrs.find(x => x.method==='POST').status, 200);
});
}
}
module.exports = {
'Listens and the Gets': function(browser) {
browser.url('some/path')
.listenXHR()
.doStuff()
.doOtherStuff()
.getXHR('some/pattern', 1000, xhrs => {
browser.asset.equal(xhrs.find(x => x.method==='POST').status, 200);
});
}
}
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
Or Zilca
💻 📖 💡 👀
Jalil Arfaoui
💻 📖 💡 👀 ⚠️ 🔧
Louis Bompart
🐛 🔧
Maxime Boudier
🔧 ⚠️
Leonardo Kewitz
💻
Sergey Titievsky
💻
Veetil
🐛 💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!