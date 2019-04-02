Nightwatch Visual Regression Testing tools for
nightwatch.js
Nightwatch VRT extends nightwatch.js with an assertion that captures a screenshot of a DOM element identified by a selector and compares the screenshot against a baseline screenshot. If the baseline screenshot does not exist, it will be created the first time you run the test and the assertion will pass.
Include the following sections in the
nightwatch configuration file
Register
nightwatch-vrt's assertion and commands:
custom_commands_path: [
'node_modules/nightwatch-vrt/commands'
],
custom_assertions_path: [
'node_modules/nightwatch-vrt/assertions'
]
Then, for global settings, add the
visual_regression_settings entry to nightwatch's
globals
globals section
default: {
"globals": {
"visual_regression_settings": {
"generate_screenshot_path": defaultScreenshotPathGenerator,
"latest_screenshots_path": "vrt/latest",
"latest_suffix": "",
"baseline_screenshots_path": "vrt/baseline",
"baseline_suffix": "",
"diff_screenshots_path": "vrt/diff",
"diff_suffix": "",
"threshold": 0,
"prompt": false,
"always_save_diff_screenshot": false
}
}
}
|Property
|Description
|Defaults
|generate_screenshot_path
|Passed function that will generate a screenshot path
|none
|latest_screenshots_path
|Path to the most recently captured screenshots
|"vrt/latest"
|latest_suffix
|A string appended to the end of the latest captured screenshot*
|""
|baseline_screenshots_path
|Path to the baseline expected screenshots
|"vrt/baseline"
|baseline_suffix
|A string appended to the end of the baseline screenshot*
|""
|diff_screenshots_path
|Path to the diff image of the two screenshots
|"vrt/diff"
|diff_suffix
|A string appended to the end of the diff image*
|""
|threshold
|Matching threshold, ranges from
0 to
1. Smaller values make the comparison more sensitive.
|0.0
|prompt
|If true, the user will be prompted to override baseline screenshot when the recently captured screenshot differs
|false
|always_save_diff_screenshot
|If true, recently captured screenshots will always override the baseline
|false
* Only necessary if screenshots are set to reside in the same directory
The screenshot path generator option accepts a function that generates a dynamic path based on the test properties, and returns that string.
|Parameter
|Description
|nightwatchClient
|The nightwatch client test instance
|basePath
|The base path for the screenshot set in
visual_regression_settings (e.g. *_screenshots_path)
|fileName
|The file name; either the selector used or the custom name given for the test
|returns
|A string which contains the full path - minus the file extension
For example:
function generateScreenshotFilePath(nightwatchClient, basePath, fileName) {
const moduleName = nightwatchClient.currentTest.module,
testName = nightwatchClient.currentTest.name
return path.join(process.cwd(), basePath, moduleName, testName, fileName)
}
In order to use
nightwatch-vrt, you only need to invoke the
screenshotIdenticalToBaseline assertion and pass a css selector for the DOM element to compare. You may also pass a custom filename,
visual_regression_settings overrides, and a custom log message.
|Parameter
|Description
|selector
|Identifies the element that will be captured in the screenshot.
|fileName
|Optional file name for this screenshot; defaults to the selector
|settings
|Optional settings to override the defaults and
visual_regression_settings
|message
|Optional message for
nightwatch to log upon completion
module.exports = {
'Test crunch.io main content is correct': (browser) => {
browser
.url('https://crunch.io')
.assert.screenshotIdenticalToBaseline('.body.entry-content', /* Optional */ 'custom-name', {threshold: 0.5}, 'VRT custom-name complete.')
.end()
}
}
The first time a test is run, a baseline screenshot will be created and stored on disk. You should always register the baseline screenshot in the code repository. Further executions of this test will compare against this baseline.