Nightwatch.js video screen recording via ffmpeg

Record videos of Nightwatch.js test sessions.

Uses ffmpeg to capture a (remote) webdriver desktop screen.

Install

npm install nightwatch-video-recorder

Usage

Add the following beforeEach / afterEach hooks:

module .exports = { beforeEach : function ( browser, done ) { require ( 'nightwatch-video-recorder' ).start(browser, done) }, afterEach : function ( browser, done ) { require ( 'nightwatch-video-recorder' ).stop(browser, done) } }

Enable the video screen recording in your test settings:

{ "test_settings" : { "default" : { "videos" : { "enabled" : true , "delete_on_pass" : true , "dir" : "reports/videos" , "ext" : ".mp4" , "resolution" : "1440x900" , "fps" : 15 , "hostname" : "localhost" , "display" : "0" , "pixelFormat" : "yuv420p" } } } }

See blueimp/nightwatch for a complete setup example.

License

Released under the MIT license.

Author

Sebastian Tschan