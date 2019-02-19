Record videos of Nightwatch.js test sessions.
Uses ffmpeg to capture a (remote) webdriver desktop screen.
npm install nightwatch-video-recorder
Add the following
beforeEach/
afterEach hooks:
module.exports = {
beforeEach: function (browser, done) {
require('nightwatch-video-recorder').start(browser, done)
},
afterEach: function (browser, done) {
require('nightwatch-video-recorder').stop(browser, done)
}
}
Enable the video screen recording in your test settings:
{
"test_settings": {
"default": {
"videos": {
"enabled": true, // Enable video recordings
"delete_on_pass": true, // Delete video when tests pass
"dir": "reports/videos", // Video directory
"ext": ".mp4", // Video file extension
"resolution": "1440x900", // Display resolution
"fps": 15, // Frames per second
"hostname": "localhost", // X11 server hostname
"display": "0", // X11 server display
"pixelFormat": "yuv420p" // Output pixel format
}
}
}
}
See blueimp/nightwatch for a complete setup example.
Released under the MIT license.