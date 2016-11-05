A Nightwatch.js reporter that notifies results to Slack

Install

npm install --save-dev nightwatch-slack-reporter

Usage

Using Built in Nightwatch reporter

module .exports = { reporter : ( require ( 'nightwatch-slack-reporter' )(options)) }

Using Command Line Options

nightwatch --reporter node_modules/nightwatch-slack-reporter/lib/reporter.js

Options

You can configure Slack reporter options in test globals or configuration file.

options = { slack_message : function ( results, options ) { return { text : 'Test completed, passed ' + results.passed + ', failed ' + results.failed, username : 'Nightwatch' , icon_emoji : ':ghost:' } }, slack_webhook_url : 'https://hooks.slack.com/services/...' }

Author

Atsushi Nagase

License

MIT License