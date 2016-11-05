openbase logo
nsr

nightwatch-slack-reporter

by Atsushi NAGASE
0.0.2 (see all)

A @nightwatchjs reporter that notifies results to Slack

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

nightwatch-slack-reporter

Travis CI npm

A Nightwatch.js reporter that notifies results to Slack

Install

npm install --save-dev nightwatch-slack-reporter

Usage

Using Built in Nightwatch reporter

// globals.js
module.exports = {
  reporter: (require('nightwatch-slack-reporter')(options))
}

Using Command Line Options

nightwatch --reporter node_modules/nightwatch-slack-reporter/lib/reporter.js

Options

You can configure Slack reporter options in test globals or configuration file.

options = {
  slack_message: function(results, options) { // function or message string
    return {
      text: 'Test completed, passed ' + results.passed + ', failed ' + results.failed,
      username: 'Nightwatch',
      icon_emoji: ':ghost:'
    } // Message payload or string
  },
  slack_webhook_url: 'https://hooks.slack.com/services/...'
  // This can be specified with SLACK_WEBHOOK_URL environment variable
}

Author

Atsushi Nagase

License

MIT License

