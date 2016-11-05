A Nightwatch.js reporter that notifies results to Slack
npm install --save-dev nightwatch-slack-reporter
Using Built in Nightwatch reporter
// globals.js
module.exports = {
reporter: (require('nightwatch-slack-reporter')(options))
}
Using Command Line Options
nightwatch --reporter node_modules/nightwatch-slack-reporter/lib/reporter.js
You can configure Slack reporter options in test globals or configuration file.
options = {
slack_message: function(results, options) { // function or message string
return {
text: 'Test completed, passed ' + results.passed + ', failed ' + results.failed,
username: 'Nightwatch',
icon_emoji: ':ghost:'
} // Message payload or string
},
slack_webhook_url: 'https://hooks.slack.com/services/...'
// This can be specified with SLACK_WEBHOOK_URL environment variable
}